Prosecutors thank Warren PD for ‘excellent’ work
The Trumbull County Prosecutor's Office got a big win in court and thanked the Warren Police Department for helping to make it happen.
cleveland19.com
Indictment: Suspect accused in death of Cleveland woman used broken glass to harm victim
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man charged with killing 38-year-old Carly Capek pleaded not guilty faced a Cuyahoga County judge in court on Tuesday morning. The judge ordered that Calvin Nettles, who also goes by the name Gregory Martin and several other aliases, be held on a $1 million bond.
Suspects face over 20 charges in police chase, drug arrest: report
Three people were arrested after a police chase that at points exceeded 100 mph and plastic bags of meth were found, according to a police report.
Ohio man arrested nearly 1 year after Home Depot thefts
Reports said that police were able to identify him due to them being involved with thefts in the Akron and Canton areas.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Police officer, victim of theft, tracks down suspect
Some valuables stolen from unlocked vehicles in a Boardman neighborhood have been recovered and one person is under arrest. Police say 27-year-old Anthony Williams was found with drivers licenses and other items reported stolen from several vehicles along Lynn Mar Avenue in Boardman on August 7. One of the victims...
Ohio child takes backpack of drugs to school, dad runs off
Officials say Rice got cold feet coming to the school and skipped town. Police put a "be on the lookout" for Rice, and U.S Marshalls found Rice in Nashville.
Summit County court worker sues judge, deputies for attacking him while entering courthouse from employee entrance
AKRON, Ohio — A Summit County judge argued with and shoved a court-appointed psychologist inside the downtown Akron courthouse, leading sheriff’s deputies to tackle and use a stun gun on the man for walking through an employee entrance at the courthouse, according to a lawsuit. Curtis Williams II,...
WYTV.com
Arrest made in Poland school bomb threat
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland Township police said they have made an arrest in connection to a bomb threat at Poland Seminary High School Tuesday morning. A male student was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center. Officials did not say what grade he is in. Local police and the...
WYTV.com
Bodycam video of Mahoning County official’s OVI arrest released
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The body camera video from the officer who arrested a Mahoning County official for OVI was released. Mahoning County Treasurer Dan Yemma was arrested Sept. 12 in Struthers after he ran a stop sign and failed a field sobriety test. “He was all over the...
WFMJ.com
Former deputy charged with fatal shooting in Boardman
The suspect charged with a fatal shooting in Boardman over the weekend is a former Mahoning County Sheriff's Deputy. Michael Bruno, 49, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Saturday on charges of aggravated murder and domestic violence. According to the Mahoning County Sheriff, Bruno became a deputy under...
Akron man arrested for allegedly shooting woman, kidnapping child
An Akron man was arrested early Tuesday morning after allegedly shooting the mother of his child and kidnapping his son.
Local 75-year-old man charged with assault of woman
Knepp is in the Mahoning County Jail.
Victim identified in Youngstown shooting connected to Rowan Sweeney case
Family and police have identified the victim of the Sunday shooting outside of O'Donald's.
Mahoning County indictments: Sept. 15, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned these indictments on Thursday.
WFMJ.com
Man murdered in Downtown Youngstown remembered during vigil
Nearly two years to the date, a man that was shot at the Struthers' home where 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney was killed has now been shot to death as well. The 32-year-old man shot and killed in Downtown Youngstown early Sunday, Sept. 18 has been identified as 32-year-old Yarnell Green Jr.
Letter carrier attacked by dog in Youngstown, delivery suspended
Mail has been stopped in one street in Youngstown after a mailman was attacked by an unrestrained dog, according to a local USPS official.
Police argue downtown is safe after shooting, business owner not convinced
On Monday, we spoke with Lieutenant Mohammad Awad with the Youngstown Police Department, as well as a downtown business owner, about the events leading up to the shooting and how they think the incident will affect downtown businesses.
Man charged in murder of Akron woman
The suspect wanted for the murder of an Akron woman in April is in custody.
WFMJ.com
Search continues for child missing after Mercer County fire.
Authorities in Mercer County tell 21 News that efforts will continue Tuesday to find a child still missing after last week's fire that destroyed a farmhouse in Delaware Township. Mercer County Coroner John Libonati has confirmed to 21 News that the bodies of an adult male, an adult female, and...
Tribune Chronicle victim of 21 fraudulent checks
A manager reported that someone was using their bank account information on fraudulent checks.
