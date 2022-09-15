ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Youngstown Police officer, victim of theft, tracks down suspect

Some valuables stolen from unlocked vehicles in a Boardman neighborhood have been recovered and one person is under arrest. Police say 27-year-old Anthony Williams was found with drivers licenses and other items reported stolen from several vehicles along Lynn Mar Avenue in Boardman on August 7. One of the victims...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Arrest made in Poland school bomb threat

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland Township police said they have made an arrest in connection to a bomb threat at Poland Seminary High School Tuesday morning. A male student was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center. Officials did not say what grade he is in. Local police and the...
POLAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Former deputy charged with fatal shooting in Boardman

The suspect charged with a fatal shooting in Boardman over the weekend is a former Mahoning County Sheriff's Deputy. Michael Bruno, 49, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Saturday on charges of aggravated murder and domestic violence. According to the Mahoning County Sheriff, Bruno became a deputy under...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Man murdered in Downtown Youngstown remembered during vigil

Nearly two years to the date, a man that was shot at the Struthers' home where 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney was killed has now been shot to death as well. The 32-year-old man shot and killed in Downtown Youngstown early Sunday, Sept. 18 has been identified as 32-year-old Yarnell Green Jr.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Search continues for child missing after Mercer County fire.

Authorities in Mercer County tell 21 News that efforts will continue Tuesday to find a child still missing after last week's fire that destroyed a farmhouse in Delaware Township. Mercer County Coroner John Libonati has confirmed to 21 News that the bodies of an adult male, an adult female, and...
MERCER COUNTY, PA

