Florida State, which is 3-0 on the season for the first time since 2015, will return home for the first time in nearly a month to host Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 24th at 8 p.m. The game between the Seminoles (3-0, 1-0 ACC) and the Eagles (1-2, 0-1 ACC) will be shown on the ACC Network. FSU has won the last three meetings between the two teams and has a 14-5 record all-time against Boston College. FSU is 6-2 in Tallahassee against BC. BC’s last win over FSU came in 2017, 35-3, and last win in Tallahassee was a 27-17 decision in 2008.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO