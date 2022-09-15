Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Come Inside the Fences and Experience Bowman”: BowmanFest 2022JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in IndianaTravel MavenNew Albany, IN
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted Expeditions
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Related
Kickoff time, television announced for Louisville at Boston College
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday that Louisville's game against Boston College in Chestnut Hills, Mass., will be played at noon on Oct. 1. The U of L-Boston College game will be on the ACC Network. Louisville is 1-2 on the season after dropping the opener 31-7 to Syracuse...
247Sports
WATCH: Game footage of Purdue defensive end commit Micah Carter against Cincinnati Elder
Louisville (Ky.) St. Xavier traveled to Cincinnati (Ohio) Elder on Friday and even though the Tigers fell to the Panthers 24-13, Purdue defensive line commit Micah Carter had a solid game in the trenches for St. Xavier. Carter, 6-foot-5 and 250-pounds, finished with two total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and a handful of quarterback pressures.
Louisville football offers 2024 Edge Solomon Williams
The University of Louisville football staff extended an offer to a rising star in the Sunshine State on Monday night. The Cardinals offered Tampa, Fla., Carrollwood Day junior edge Solomon Williams, becoming offer No. 11 for the unranked prospect. He is expected to make a jump in the next 247Sports rankings update for the '24 class.
2-4-7: Boston College Eagles
Florida State, which is 3-0 on the season for the first time since 2015, will return home for the first time in nearly a month to host Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 24th at 8 p.m. The game between the Seminoles (3-0, 1-0 ACC) and the Eagles (1-2, 0-1 ACC) will be shown on the ACC Network. FSU has won the last three meetings between the two teams and has a 14-5 record all-time against Boston College. FSU is 6-2 in Tallahassee against BC. BC’s last win over FSU came in 2017, 35-3, and last win in Tallahassee was a 27-17 decision in 2008.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Clips from FSU's First Practice of BC Game Week
-- Florida State returned to the practice fields on Tuesday morning to continue preparation for Boston College. FSU plays the Eagles on Saturday night at 8:00 PM in Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles moved to 3-0 last week with a comeback victory against Louisville. The media had video access to the first two practice periods this morning. Noles247 has compiled 8+ minutes of clips from practice, including clips of the offensive line, Mycah Pittman, Winston Wright, and others. See the full video below:
Two-sport star from Texas makes a visit to Louisville
Nathan Salz, a football and track and field standout from Fulshear, Texas, made a visit to the University of Louisville last weekend. The 6-foot, 160-pound Salz is a three-year starting wide receiver at Katy Jordan High School and is also a track and field MVP for the school. He made the trip to Louisville last weekend and checked out the football game against Florida State on Friday night.
247Sports
50K+
Followers
373K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0