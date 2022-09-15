ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

247Sports

Louisville football offers 2024 Edge Solomon Williams

The University of Louisville football staff extended an offer to a rising star in the Sunshine State on Monday night. The Cardinals offered Tampa, Fla., Carrollwood Day junior edge Solomon Williams, becoming offer No. 11 for the unranked prospect. He is expected to make a jump in the next 247Sports rankings update for the '24 class.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

2-4-7: Boston College Eagles

Florida State, which is 3-0 on the season for the first time since 2015, will return home for the first time in nearly a month to host Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 24th at 8 p.m. The game between the Seminoles (3-0, 1-0 ACC) and the Eagles (1-2, 0-1 ACC) will be shown on the ACC Network. FSU has won the last three meetings between the two teams and has a 14-5 record all-time against Boston College. FSU is 6-2 in Tallahassee against BC. BC’s last win over FSU came in 2017, 35-3, and last win in Tallahassee was a 27-17 decision in 2008.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

WATCH: Clips from FSU's First Practice of BC Game Week

-- Florida State returned to the practice fields on Tuesday morning to continue preparation for Boston College. FSU plays the Eagles on Saturday night at 8:00 PM in Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles moved to 3-0 last week with a comeback victory against Louisville. The media had video access to the first two practice periods this morning. Noles247 has compiled 8+ minutes of clips from practice, including clips of the offensive line, Mycah Pittman, Winston Wright, and others. See the full video below:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Two-sport star from Texas makes a visit to Louisville

Nathan Salz, a football and track and field standout from Fulshear, Texas, made a visit to the University of Louisville last weekend. The 6-foot, 160-pound Salz is a three-year starting wide receiver at Katy Jordan High School and is also a track and field MVP for the school. He made the trip to Louisville last weekend and checked out the football game against Florida State on Friday night.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

