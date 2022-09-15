Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Apple Watch Ultra and Watch Series 6 may have identical processors
According to a report, both new Apple Watch models utilise the same underlying silicon as their predecessors. Unusually, Apple did not provide many details about its Apple S8 chipset during last week's Far Out launch event. So far, the company would only confirm that the Watch Ultra and Watch Series 8 rely on a 64-bit dual-core processor with 1.8 GHz CPU clock speeds, both complemented by 1 GB of RAM and 32 GB of flash storage.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 satellite SOS uses Qualcomm modem & Apple tech
Apple may be trying to ditch Qualcomm for iPhone components, but it's using the company's modem integrated with custom Apple tech for the satellite communications Emergency SOS feature. The new Emergency SOS feature in the iPhone 14 range uses multiple components, centered around a Qualcomm X65 modem processor. According to...
The Verge
The best laptop deals you can get right now
If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
Engadget
Intel drops the Celeron and Pentium names for its low-end laptop CPUs (updated)
Get ready for the catchy 'Intel Processor' badge instead. Intel has used the Celeron and Pentium brands for CPUs since the 1990s, but they're finally fading away — if not quite in the way you'd expect. The company is replacing both brand names for low-end laptop chips in favor of the simpler (if not exactly creative) "Intel Processor" badge starting in 2023. The move will help "simplify" the lineup, Intel VP Josh Newman said.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Verge
Microsoft was right all along
If you’ve been following the laptop space over the past two or so years, you’ve probably noticed that the detachable laptop is on the rise. Several high-profile models that were previously traditional 2-in-1s (that is, an old-school-looking laptop that can also bend backward) have slowly but surely been converted to detachable keyboard form factors.
Phone Arena
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Completely and predictably overshadowed by the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 over the last few weeks, Samsung's latest "conventional" ultra-high-end phones are back in the spotlight today all of a sudden thanks to some... surprising Amazon offers. These are by far the best Labor Day...
9 AirPods tips and tricks that Apple never told you about
The AirPods are an incredibly popular product, a successful Apple initiative that forced the entire industry to fall in line. Experienced AirPods users have probably gone through various generations so far, and they might already be aware of every AirPods trick. But the following collection of tips should improve help to the AirPods experience for veterans and new owners alike.
ZDNet
iPhone 14 early hands-on: The camera is where all the Action is
Shipments of Apple's iPhone 14 lineup are now arriving at customers' doors and on retail shelves. Apple announced the four new iPhone 14 models earlier this month, along with other new hardware, at its Far Out event. As is now tradition, the models are split up between different sizes of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Apple's M1 Pro MacBook Pro Models Are Up to $400 Off at Best Buy
If you've been holding out for a steep discount on Apple's top-tier MacBook Pro models, your patience is being rewarded today with some of the best MacBook deals we've seen to date. Apple's MacBook Pro models with the powerful M1 Pro chip have had prices slashed at Best Buy, with as much as $400 taken off their regular prices, which is $50 more than the previous sale. The Best Buy markdowns apply to both 14-inch and 16-inch versions and make for the lowest prices ever on these machines.
Another 200MP camera phone looks set to launch very soon
A new leak shows off Xiaomi's upcoming smartphones, one of which will reportedly sport a 200MP camera.
Digital Trends
Asus’ folding laptop reminds me why I fell in love with folding phones
I’m a huge proponent of folding smartphones, I think the futuristic design provides truly meaningful benefits and using one continues to be a very special experience. Therefore when I was given the chance to live with the Asus Zenbook Fold 17, a folding laptop, it was an opportunity too good to pass by.
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max's new SOS via Satellite feature is powered by a Snapdragon X65 modem from Qualcomm
IFixit's upcoming teardown of the iPhone 14 Pro Max reportedly reveals that the new Apple flagship incorporates a Qualcomm Snapdragon X65 modem for its 5G mobile data needs - and more besides. The device-repair specialists now assert that it is also a part of what makes it a smartphone capable of communicating through satellites for the first time ever.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
The first AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs are here, but they’re not what you’re expecting
AMD is introducing a new range of mobile processors — the Ryzen 7020 series. Although they’re technically the first Ryzen 7000 CPUs, they don’t share much in common with the upcoming desktop range that AMD is releasing on September 27. Instead, they use the Zen 2 architecture...
CNBC
Apple launches iPhone 14 as customers line up to meet Tim Cook and get new tech
The iPhone 14 is now available and customers are lining up to get one. This comes after two years of pandemic product releases, which saw fewer crowds line up to get their hands on the latest Apple technology.
Digital Trends
Juicy report says EVGA had other reasons to stop making GPUs
EVGA’s recent departure from the graphics cards industry echoed throughout the enthusiast GPU world, spurring some controversy and speculation. EVGA cited its problems with Nvidia as the reason behind this decision. However, according to a new report, there might be more to it than EVGA lets on. It seems...
Phone Arena
Samsung still can't decide on a Galaxy S23 with Exynos processor
Despite multiple rumors to the contrary, including a confirmation by Qualcomm itself, one leakster obsessed with Samsung's internal deliberations - Ice Universe - claims that its execs are locked into a decision struggle whether to continue using Exynos chipsets in flagship Samsung phones. The team of Samsung Electronics, which makes...
ZDNet
Understanding Microsoft's grand vision for building the next generation of apps
Over the past couple of years, Microsoft has introduced a grab-bag of new tools and technologies aimed at helping developers -- including those inside Microsoft -- build "the next generation of apps." Microsoft has something for every app builder from "citizen" non-pro devs to well-versed, expert devs. And execs believe these kinds of apps, lots of them, are exactly what customers need now, especially in this hybrid-work era. But is there a big-picture strategy that ties everything together?
Pixel Watch retail leak suggests Google thinks it can get away with Apple Watch pricing
Google's fall hardware event is just a couple of weeks away, and even though we largely know what to expect, it's still an exciting time in the Android community. Not only will we get the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, successors to two of the best phones you can buy right now, but we'll also see Google's first attempt at making a smartwatch. The Pixel Watch is one of the company's most anticipated gadgets in years, but if you're interested in picking it up on day one, I hope you've been saving your pennies.
Best Samsung tablet 2022
Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
technewstoday.com
How to Play Steam Games on Oculus Quest 2
It’s no secret that Steam is home to thousands of video games. Except for some exclusive titles, you can find pretty much any game you’re searching for. This also includes VR titles, which, for some reason, are attracting a lot of attention from newer generations. You’ll need a...
