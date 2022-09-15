ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
notebookcheck.net

Apple Watch Ultra and Watch Series 6 may have identical processors

According to a report, both new Apple Watch models utilise the same underlying silicon as their predecessors. Unusually, Apple did not provide many details about its Apple S8 chipset during last week's Far Out launch event. So far, the company would only confirm that the Watch Ultra and Watch Series 8 rely on a 64-bit dual-core processor with 1.8 GHz CPU clock speeds, both complemented by 1 GB of RAM and 32 GB of flash storage.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

iPhone 14 satellite SOS uses Qualcomm modem & Apple tech

Apple may be trying to ditch Qualcomm for iPhone components, but it's using the company's modem integrated with custom Apple tech for the satellite communications Emergency SOS feature. The new Emergency SOS feature in the iPhone 14 range uses multiple components, centered around a Qualcomm X65 modem processor. According to...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

The best laptop deals you can get right now

If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
COMPUTERS
Engadget

Intel drops the Celeron and Pentium names for its low-end laptop CPUs (updated)

Get ready for the catchy 'Intel Processor' badge instead. Intel has used the Celeron and Pentium brands for CPUs since the 1990s, but they're finally fading away — if not quite in the way you'd expect. The company is replacing both brand names for low-end laptop chips in favor of the simpler (if not exactly creative) "Intel Processor" badge starting in 2023. The move will help "simplify" the lineup, Intel VP Josh Newman said.
COMPUTERS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Cook
The Verge

Microsoft was right all along

If you’ve been following the laptop space over the past two or so years, you’ve probably noticed that the detachable laptop is on the rise. Several high-profile models that were previously traditional 2-in-1s (that is, an old-school-looking laptop that can also bend backward) have slowly but surely been converted to detachable keyboard form factors.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

9 AirPods tips and tricks that Apple never told you about

The AirPods are an incredibly popular product, a successful Apple initiative that forced the entire industry to fall in line. Experienced AirPods users have probably gone through various generations so far, and they might already be aware of every AirPods trick. But the following collection of tips should improve help to the AirPods experience for veterans and new owners alike.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

iPhone 14 early hands-on: The camera is where all the Action is

Shipments of Apple's iPhone 14 lineup are now arriving at customers' doors and on retail shelves. Apple announced the four new iPhone 14 models earlier this month, along with other new hardware, at its Far Out event. As is now tradition, the models are split up between different sizes of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Get Inside
CNET

Apple's M1 Pro MacBook Pro Models Are Up to $400 Off at Best Buy

If you've been holding out for a steep discount on Apple's top-tier MacBook Pro models, your patience is being rewarded today with some of the best MacBook deals we've seen to date. Apple's MacBook Pro models with the powerful M1 Pro chip have had prices slashed at Best Buy, with as much as $400 taken off their regular prices, which is $50 more than the previous sale. The Best Buy markdowns apply to both 14-inch and 16-inch versions and make for the lowest prices ever on these machines.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Asus’ folding laptop reminds me why I fell in love with folding phones

I’m a huge proponent of folding smartphones, I think the futuristic design provides truly meaningful benefits and using one continues to be a very special experience. Therefore when I was given the chance to live with the Asus Zenbook Fold 17, a folding laptop, it was an opportunity too good to pass by.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max's new SOS via Satellite feature is powered by a Snapdragon X65 modem from Qualcomm

IFixit's upcoming teardown of the iPhone 14 Pro Max reportedly reveals that the new Apple flagship incorporates a Qualcomm Snapdragon X65 modem for its 5G mobile data needs - and more besides. The device-repair specialists now assert that it is also a part of what makes it a smartphone capable of communicating through satellites for the first time ever.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Laptops
Digital Trends

Juicy report says EVGA had other reasons to stop making GPUs

EVGA’s recent departure from the graphics cards industry echoed throughout the enthusiast GPU world, spurring some controversy and speculation. EVGA cited its problems with Nvidia as the reason behind this decision. However, according to a new report, there might be more to it than EVGA lets on. It seems...
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Samsung still can't decide on a Galaxy S23 with Exynos processor

Despite multiple rumors to the contrary, including a confirmation by Qualcomm itself, one leakster obsessed with Samsung's internal deliberations - Ice Universe - claims that its execs are locked into a decision struggle whether to continue using Exynos chipsets in flagship Samsung phones. The team of Samsung Electronics, which makes...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Understanding Microsoft's grand vision for building the next generation of apps

Over the past couple of years, Microsoft has introduced a grab-bag of new tools and technologies aimed at helping developers -- including those inside Microsoft -- build "the next generation of apps." Microsoft has something for every app builder from "citizen" non-pro devs to well-versed, expert devs. And execs believe these kinds of apps, lots of them, are exactly what customers need now, especially in this hybrid-work era. But is there a big-picture strategy that ties everything together?
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Pixel Watch retail leak suggests Google thinks it can get away with Apple Watch pricing

Google's fall hardware event is just a couple of weeks away, and even though we largely know what to expect, it's still an exciting time in the Android community. Not only will we get the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, successors to two of the best phones you can buy right now, but we'll also see Google's first attempt at making a smartwatch. The Pixel Watch is one of the company's most anticipated gadgets in years, but if you're interested in picking it up on day one, I hope you've been saving your pennies.
RETAIL
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
technewstoday.com

How to Play Steam Games on Oculus Quest 2

It’s no secret that Steam is home to thousands of video games. Except for some exclusive titles, you can find pretty much any game you’re searching for. This also includes VR titles, which, for some reason, are attracting a lot of attention from newer generations. You’ll need a...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy