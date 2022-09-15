ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

More scattered storms up north with drier conditions down south

By Thomas Geboy, Nate Larsen
ABC4
ABC4
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UpjH0_0hwT0pdT00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or happy Friday eve Utah! After a couple of unsettled days across the state with widespread showers and storms, the next couple of days will bring some change.

In central and northern Utah, we’ll be looking at more unsettled weather with the potential for scattered showers and storms as a couple of systems move in between now and Saturday. Meanwhile, in southern Utah, we’ll be looking at drier skies with the bulk of the moisture and lift being north of the I-70 corridor.

While the chance for showers and storms won’t be as high in northern Utah compared to Tuesday and Wednesday, in most spots it’s still better than a one in three chance so be weather aware just in case.

UPDATE: Bountiful police make arrest in school threat case

With this active pattern sticking around in northern Utah, we won’t see too many changes to our temperatures with mainly the 60s and 70s for daytime highs. For breaks in the rain and for those that don’t find wet weather skies will be partly cloudy to partly sunny.

In southern Utah with drier conditions will come more sunshine. This will allow daytime highs to slowly climb through the rest of the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dT5xR_0hwT0pdT00

Wet weather potential goes down a bit Sunday into Monday as temperatures creep up a few degrees as a southerly flow takes hold which will also result in temperatures being near or even above seasonal averages across the state. Not only will we have a southerly wind, but it will be quite breezy to windy across the state with the bulk of the strongest winds being down south.

By Tuesday an upper-level low pressure is expected to move towards us from the west. With increasing moisture, the chance for wet weather looks to increase statewide from Tuesday into Wednesday ahead of a surge of cooler air by midweek. Stay tuned!

Dog shot, killed after attacking girl in Macy’s parking lot

The takeaway? Active skies remain in the forecast for northern Utah while we’ll see more sunshine down south.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslnewsradio.com

Fall on hold: More summer heat will precede the next storm in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The highs that are predicted to be in the upper 80’s the week aren’t unusual. Typically, the last 80-degree day of the year falls around October 4 according to KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson. He said that the reason northern Utah is seeing temperatures in the low 90’s so close to the first day of fall is simple — it’s the warm before the storm.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Breezy sunshine returns to Utah Monday, storms return midweek

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! We’re coming off of a warm and blustery day Sunday across the state with a similar setup expected for Monday. Winds won’t be quite as strong, however, with generally 5-15 mph winds expected statewide. Dry weather will continue Monday with sunny skies expected. A storm system sitting […]
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Another earthquake hits Utah, near Magna

MAGNA, Utah — Another earthquake hit Utah on Tuesday, following one in Box Elder County and another near St. George Monday. Today’s quake registered around 2:58 p.m. It was located 2.8 miles northeast of Magna and around nine miles west of SLC. The magnitude was measured at 2.7,...
MAGNA, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

Warm and windy Sunday as the moisture clears out

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! It’s a clear start to Sunday with a mild southerly flow in place.  This will warm our temperatures this afternoon to above normal ranges for northern Utah and generate blustery winds. Daytime highs will reach the mid 80’s along the Wasatch Front with low 90’s in St. George. […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Are the Salt Lake City Bees leaving Salt Lake City?

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Looking back just under a year-and-a-half ago, both excitement and curiosity soared across one of the nation’s largest master planned communities like a fly ball bound for a home run. Though in this game, that fly ball was the future of 1,300 acres of undeveloped land in South Jordan’s Daybreak […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drier#Southern Utah#Happy Friday Eve
kslnewsradio.com

Two earthquakes shake Utah in one day

SALT LAKE CITY — Two earthquakes shook the Beehive State on Monday, September 19, one north of the Great Salt Lake, the other about 30 miles from Saint George. The first earthquake was recorded in Utah at around 10:05 a.m. MST. The earthquake’s location was on the north side of the Great Salt Lake, about five miles from the town of Corinne, UT.
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

The Secret of Utah’s Top 3 Old-School Restaurants

Older restaurants seem to have a certain appeal, and Millennials continue to visit these timeless businesses again and again. After asking individuals from this generation what attracts them to these establishments, I received the same responses: These places provide a unique atmosphere and quality menu items that make them stand out from their competitors. Top that all off with some rich history and great service, and you have a restaurant worth returning to.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Good looking weekend for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It wasn’t that long ago that we were breaking records for heat in Utah, but now we’re seeing the type of fall that we expect. After a very stormy week we should be looking at a (mostly) drier weekend with cooler temperatures before a warmer, and windier, workweek kicks off.  […]
UTAH STATE
castlecountryradio.com

DWR seeking Utahns to adopt desert tortoises illegally removed from the wild

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources currently has several desert tortoises available for adoption and is accepting applications. Mojave desert tortoises, native to areas north and west of the Colorado River in Arizona, Utah, Nevada and California, were listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 1990. As such, desert tortoises are protected under federal and state laws. In Utah, it is illegal to collect or remove desert tortoises from the wild. It is also illegal to release captive tortoises back into the wild or to transport them into Utah without the proper certifications.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC 4

Looking for 3 new foodie places to try out in Utah

Today on GTU, Courtney Otis brings food from Under Wraps Sushi, Maize tacos, and Ruby Snap Cookies. Under wraps is the first sushi restaurant in Pleasant Grove, Utah. This locally owned red tried to live by Japanese traditional cooking and uses very fresh ingredients. Instagram: @underwrapssushi. Maize Tacos is a...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
ABC4

Utahns invited to unique Sandhill Crane viewings

VERNAL, Utah (ABC4) – With the weather cooling down and the seasons changing, there are a lot of opportunities to get out of the house and enjoy the sights and sounds nature has to offer. One activity Utahns can look forward to is seeing the unique Sandhill crane up close. The Utah Division of Wildlife […]
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Rendering, location released for temples in Idaho, Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering, groundbreaking date and locations for two temples — one in Utah and one in Idaho. A rendering of the exterior of the Heber Valley Utah Temple was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

3-year-old girl falls 20 feet from open window in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A three-year-old girl fell approximately 20 feet from an open window Monday, according to the West Jordan Police Department. Police say the incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 1601 West Fox Park Drive, West Jordan. A three-year-old girl reportedly climbed to an open window, pushed on the screen and […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC4

ABC4

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy