Near-total abortion ban takes effect in Indiana

Indiana’s abortion ban is now in effect across the state.

September 15 is the first day that abortions are outlawed in Indiana except in cases of rape, incest, fetal anomaly, and to prevent substantial impairment to the life or health of a pregnant woman.

The new law was created as a result of Roe v. Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court.

Governor Eric Holcomb called the state’s General Assembly in for a special session in July to discuss abortion laws as well as inflation relief.

During the session, Republican lawmakers drafted a bill that would ban abortion with exemptions for rape, incest, and “substantial permanent impairment in the life of the mother.”

The fetal anomaly and health of the mother exemptions were added later during discussions at the Statehouse.

The final bill passed in a 62 to 38 vote in the House and a 28 to 19 vote in the Senate.

University of Indianapolis political science associate professor Laura Wilson says since Indiana was one of the first states to enact a ban following Roe v. Wade’s demise, many others looking to make their own decisions will be keeping a close eye on how things play out here.

“Indiana is paving the way, certainly setting the stage, I think a number of states will be looking at Indiana and seeing how this law goes into effect. Certainly the implications and the consequences. What happens in our state because of this,” said Wilson.

Professor Wilson also says here in Indiana we will also be monitoring the impact the law has on things like future pregnancies and births, as well as healthcare.

A coalition of women’s health services including Planned Parenthood and the ACLU have sued over the ban.

Legal director of the ACLU of Indiana Ken Falk provided the following statement:

“Every day that this ban on abortion is in effect, Hoosiers are unable to access critical health care. This ban immediately impacts the 1.3 million women and people of reproductive age across the state by stripping them of their right to access basic care – forcing Hoosiers to either flee their community to access an abortion, if they have the resources to do so, or to carry a pregnancy against their will and for some Hoosiers, against their religious beliefs. “With multiple lawsuits pending in Indiana courts, we remain confident that the courts will see this law for what it is, a flagrant attack on the rights of Hoosiers. This fight is far from over. We’ll continue doing everything in our power to restore abortion access in Indiana as soon as possible.” L egal director at the ACLU of Indiana Ken Falk

Indiana Right to Life CEO Mike Fichter issued a statement in response to the ban going into effect:

“Today marks a new opportunity for all of us in Indiana to come together to show true love and compassion for pregnant mothers and their unborn babies. It’s taken 50 years, and the loss of over 500,000 lives to abortion in Indiana alone, to finally arrive at this day. This historic moment is not about who wins and who loses, or about mere politics and court battles, but about a fresh new hope that a movement of the heart will unfold in Indiana that sets the pace for protecting life and providing the care and support pregnant mothers deserve.” Indiana Right to Life CEO Mike Fichter

Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Republican, says his office is “focused” on defending Indiana’s new abortion ban from legal challenges.

He says he personally supports removing the exceptions for cases of rape, incest, maternal health or serious fetal abnormalities. However, he says he will defend whatever the legislature passes.

