Related
Mark Finchem's startling admission should disqualify him from being secretary of state
After nearly two years of waiting, Rep. Mark Finchem has at long last revealed the source of his certainty that Arizona's 2020 election was stolen. The Oro Valley Republican who held Stop the Steal hearings and supported fake electors and rushed to Washington D.C. on Jan. 6 to 2021, to ask Vice President Mike Pence...
How Michigan Became The Biggest State Legislative Battleground Of 2022
A new independent redistricting commission erased a GOP gerrymander, fueling Democratic optimism that they can flip one — and maybe both — state legislative chambers.
For first time in 233 years, Native American, Native Alaskan, Native Hawaiian all in U.S. House
For the first time in 233 years, a Native American, a Native Alaskan and a Native Hawaiian are all members of the U.S. House of Representatives
New video contradicts Trump ally accused of Georgia voting data breach
A new video reveals that a group of forensics experts spent hours at a county elections office in Georgia copying sensitive data and software from voting machines. The video, obainted by The Washington Post, contradicts testimony of Cathy Latham, an ally of former president Donald Trump, who had previously said in sworn testimony that she briefly stopped by the office in Coffee County and spoke with a junior official about an unrelated matter, for “five minutes at most”, according to a transcript of her deposition. But footage shows that Ms Latham visited the office twice on 7 January 2021...
