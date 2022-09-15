A new video reveals that a group of forensics experts spent hours at a county elections office in Georgia copying sensitive data and software from voting machines. The video, obainted by The Washington Post, contradicts testimony of Cathy Latham, an ally of former president Donald Trump, who had previously said in sworn testimony that she briefly stopped by the office in Coffee County and spoke with a junior official about an unrelated matter, for “five minutes at most”, according to a transcript of her deposition. But footage shows that Ms Latham visited the office twice on 7 January 2021...

COFFEE COUNTY, GA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO