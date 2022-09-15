ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

NBC Sports

Draymond thought Kerr was 'out of his mind' with 2014 offense

The Warriors shocked the basketball world in 2014 when the franchise opted to fire coach Mark Jackson despite back-to-back NBA playoff appearances. After Jackson's ouster, Golden State went outside the box by hiring Steve Kerr as the team's next coach despite not having any coaching experience. Kerr had only spent time as Phoenix Suns general manager, so the Warriors took a gamble.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Warriors GM Myers says team ‘unequivocally’ wants to keep Green (and Poole and Wiggins)

Things are about to get very expensive in Golden State. Things already were expensive — the Warriors set an NBA record paying more than $350 million in player salaries and luxury tax last season. This season they will have a bill in the same ballpark. But there are limits to what even Joe Lacob and Peter Guber (the Warriors owners) will spend, even with the cash cow that is the new Chase Center filling their bank accounts. Stephen Curry is about to start a no-brainer $215.4 max contract extension, Klay Thompson is at the max, Andrew Wiggins is in the final year of a max and likely gets extended at a slightly lower but still steep price, and Jordan Poole is up for an extension and while not a max guy is a bridge to the future. All that has led to an interesting bit of speculation:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

What Warriors fans can expect from Rollins in 2022-23 season

Life has come at Ryan Rollins fast. He was a three-star recruit in high school, struggling to attract major universities. But after being named the MAC's Freshman of the Year at Toledo, Rollins began to realize his NBA dreams could become true. After an impressive sophomore season, the Warriors did...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

WATCH: Darius Slay gifts James Harden ball after big interception

It was a raucous atmosphere at the Linc Monday night for the Eagles home opener, and it turned into a party by the fourth quarter. And one of the city’s biggest names got himself a door prize while he was taking in all the action. The game was still...
NBA
Basketball

