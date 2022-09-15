Read full article on original website
Two Indicted for Attempted Murder in Peekskill Car Shooting
Two Peekskill residents were indicted for attempted murder by a Westchester County Grand Jury last week in connection with a car shooting in downtown Peekskill in July that injured two females. Shaynna Session, 18, and a 17-year-old unidentified male were indicted on two counts of attempted murder in the second...
Newburgh mother calls for an arrest in son's shooting
Charmaine Jackson and her son, 21-year-old Niyal Goins, have spent the last four months patiently waiting for justice – after Goins was shot in the City of Newburgh last May.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police save fleeing subject from drowning in Newburgh (VIDEO)
NEWBURGH – A suspect who was attempting to flee a police investigation nearly drowned in a city pond while he was attempting to evade police. The police swan into the pond and rescued the man on September 8, 2022. According to the City of Newburgh Police, a detail of...
Police: Stony Point domestic dispute ends with 1 dead, suspect charged with murder
A Stony Point man has been charged with murder in a fatal shooting that happened this past weekend.
Mount Vernon Teen Dies After Being Stabbed During Dispute, Police Say
A Westchester teen has died after being stabbed in the neck during a dispute. Armani McDonald, age 19, of Mount Vernon, was killed just before 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 in the Bronx. According to the NYPD, police received a 911 call of an assault in progress at 2550 Briggs...
Monroe dad arrested for DWI with kids in the car
A father in Monroe has been arrested under Leandra’s Law for allegedly driving while intoxicated, with kids in car.
Ramapo Traffic Stop Leads To Discovery Of Man Driving Drunk With Kids In Car, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man was charged with felony DWI after allegedly driving drunk with children in the car. The incident took place in Rockland County around 3 a.m., Monday, Sept. 19, in Ramapo. According to the Ramapo Police, a 37-year-old Orange County resident from Monroe was stopped for a routine...
Officer From Poughkeepsie Accused Of Attempting To Smuggle Narcotics Into Corrections Facility
A state corrections officer has been arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs into a Hudson Valley jail. Charlinea Ganzaroli, age 23, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force, on Friday, Sept. 16, following an investigation. The arrest was the result of an investigation into Ganzaroli, a current...
Man hospitalized after Trumbull Ave. shooting in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was hospitalized after being shot on Trumbull Avenue Monday morning, according to police. Bridgeport emergency crews received a 911 call regarding a shooting at about 4 a.m. The call stated that someone had been shot on the 600 block of Trumbull Avenue. Officers responded to the report and found […]
Fugitive From Justice Nabbed In Suffern For Stealing 2 Cars In 2 Days, Police Say
A 19-year-old man who was a fugitive from justice was nabbed again for stealing two cars in two days from the same town. The unidentified man was arrested in Rockland County on Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Suffern. According to Suffern Police, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle...
Seen Him? Alert Issued For Man Reported Missing In Mohegan Lake
Police are searching for a 61-year-old man who was reported missing by the Northern Westchester senior living facility where he lives. Tyrone Harper was reported missing on Tuesday, Sept. 20, New York State Police said. Police said Harper lives at The Sentinel, located at 3441 Lexington Ave. in Mohegan Lake.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fishkill Correctional officer indicted for selling drugs
NEW YORK – Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Jr. has announced the indictment of Alex Toro, 47, a state corrections officer at the Fishkill Correctional Facility, for selling cocaine out of his apartment in East Harlem. Toro is charged with four counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Robbers use tow hitch to rip face off ATM, steal cash
TOWN OF WALLKILL – It sounds like something moves are made of. Perpetrators hooked a chain up the front of the ATM machine at the Chase Bank branch on Lloyds Lane in the Town of Wallkill and hooked the other end to a pickup truck. When Wallkill Police showed...
Newburgh man sentenced to prison for daytime shootout near William, Hasbrouck streets
A Newburgh man was sentenced Friday to 22 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision following his conviction earlier this year for attempted murder in a daytime shootout in the city that happened just over a year ago. Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said the defendant,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ex-boyfriend gets 18 years to life for killing new boyfriend
KINGSTON – Walter Post, Jr., the man who shot and killed his former girlfriend’s new boyfriend, was sentenced in Ulster County Court on Friday to 18 years to life in state prison in the death of Michael Hankins on Vinegar Hill Road in the Ulster County portion of Pine Bush.
Mount Vernon man, 19, fatally stabbed in Bronx apartment building
A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death in the Bronx Saturday evening and police have arrested a suspect, authorities said.
Police: Newburgh traffic stop nets gun, 5 arrests
What started as a traffic stop Friday afternoon in Newburgh ended with five people behind bars, and thousands of dollars worth of stolen property recovered by police.
Attorney: Man charged with assaulting police officer at Oyster Festival was defending young girl
Syphrette and his attorney Darnell Crosland say they have cellphone video showing the Norwalk police officer swearing at a teenage girl. Crosland says his client was only trying to help.
Fugitive From Justice Arrested For Stealing 2 Cars In 2 Days In Hudson Valley
A teen was charged with stealing a car in the Hudson Valley. After he was released he was accused of swiping another car. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, members from the Suffern Police Department responded to a report of a stolen car. The car was stolen on Sept. 8, but was reported to police on Sept. 13, police say.
theharlemvalleynews.net
A traffic stop in the town of Newburgh leads to the arrest of five individuals for weapons charges and possession of stolen property
A traffic stop in the town of Newburgh leads to the arrest of five individuals for weapons charges and possession of stolen property. On September 16, 2022, at approximately 2:34 p.m., a state trooper observed a 2015 BMW-328i traveling on State Route 84 in the town of Newburgh in violation of numerous vehicle and traffic laws and with a fraudulent Georgia temporary license plate. The trooper initiated a traffic stop and observed five individuals in the vehicle. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Richie D. Guillaume, age 22 from Bloomfield, NY. The four passengers were identified as Rayon Thomas, age 25 from Paterson, NJ, Gerson A. Polanco, age 25 from Passaic, NJ, Francisco Tejada-Vargas, age 24 from Sleepy Hollow, NY, and Jaquil T. Tucker, age 22 from Warwick, NY.
