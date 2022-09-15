ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peekskill, NY

Two Indicted for Attempted Murder in Peekskill Car Shooting

Two Peekskill residents were indicted for attempted murder by a Westchester County Grand Jury last week in connection with a car shooting in downtown Peekskill in July that injured two females. Shaynna Session, 18, and a 17-year-old unidentified male were indicted on two counts of attempted murder in the second...
Police save fleeing subject from drowning in Newburgh (VIDEO)

NEWBURGH – A suspect who was attempting to flee a police investigation nearly drowned in a city pond while he was attempting to evade police. The police swan into the pond and rescued the man on September 8, 2022. According to the City of Newburgh Police, a detail of...
Man hospitalized after Trumbull Ave. shooting in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was hospitalized after being shot on Trumbull Avenue Monday morning, according to police. Bridgeport emergency crews received a 911 call regarding a shooting at about 4 a.m. The call stated that someone had been shot on the 600 block of Trumbull Avenue. Officers responded to the report and found […]
Fishkill Correctional officer indicted for selling drugs

NEW YORK – Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Jr. has announced the indictment of Alex Toro, 47, a state corrections officer at the Fishkill Correctional Facility, for selling cocaine out of his apartment in East Harlem. Toro is charged with four counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance.
Robbers use tow hitch to rip face off ATM, steal cash

TOWN OF WALLKILL – It sounds like something moves are made of. Perpetrators hooked a chain up the front of the ATM machine at the Chase Bank branch on Lloyds Lane in the Town of Wallkill and hooked the other end to a pickup truck. When Wallkill Police showed...
Ex-boyfriend gets 18 years to life for killing new boyfriend

KINGSTON – Walter Post, Jr., the man who shot and killed his former girlfriend’s new boyfriend, was sentenced in Ulster County Court on Friday to 18 years to life in state prison in the death of Michael Hankins on Vinegar Hill Road in the Ulster County portion of Pine Bush.
A traffic stop in the town of Newburgh leads to the arrest of five individuals for weapons charges and possession of stolen property

A traffic stop in the town of Newburgh leads to the arrest of five individuals for weapons charges and possession of stolen property. On September 16, 2022, at approximately 2:34 p.m., a state trooper observed a 2015 BMW-328i traveling on State Route 84 in the town of Newburgh in violation of numerous vehicle and traffic laws and with a fraudulent Georgia temporary license plate. The trooper initiated a traffic stop and observed five individuals in the vehicle. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Richie D. Guillaume, age 22 from Bloomfield, NY. The four passengers were identified as Rayon Thomas, age 25 from Paterson, NJ, Gerson A. Polanco, age 25 from Passaic, NJ, Francisco Tejada-Vargas, age 24 from Sleepy Hollow, NY, and Jaquil T. Tucker, age 22 from Warwick, NY.
