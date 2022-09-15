A traffic stop in the town of Newburgh leads to the arrest of five individuals for weapons charges and possession of stolen property. On September 16, 2022, at approximately 2:34 p.m., a state trooper observed a 2015 BMW-328i traveling on State Route 84 in the town of Newburgh in violation of numerous vehicle and traffic laws and with a fraudulent Georgia temporary license plate. The trooper initiated a traffic stop and observed five individuals in the vehicle. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Richie D. Guillaume, age 22 from Bloomfield, NY. The four passengers were identified as Rayon Thomas, age 25 from Paterson, NJ, Gerson A. Polanco, age 25 from Passaic, NJ, Francisco Tejada-Vargas, age 24 from Sleepy Hollow, NY, and Jaquil T. Tucker, age 22 from Warwick, NY.

NEWBURGH, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO