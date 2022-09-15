ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KTUL

New Oklahoma education plan proposes $5,000 teacher pay raise

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new education plan proposes a $5,000 pay raise to stabilize and incentivize teachers to stay and teach in Oklahoma. Oklahoma faces a statewide teacher shortage, forcing class sizes to grow and under-certified professionals to take on the role of a teacher. “When you have...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Joy Hofmeister wants to increase teacher pay by $5K

Oklahoma teachers could soon be seeing a pay increase of $5,000. It's something gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister is pushing for to retain and attract qualified professionals to the classroom. "Oklahoma is not competitive anymore with the states around us," said Hofmeister. This has been the case for years in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Parking fees to be waived at Oklahoma State Parks on September 24

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department is waiving parking fees at Oklahoma State Parks on Saturday, Sept. 24. The move is to help celebrate National Public Lands Day. The day, held annually on the fourth Saturday of September, was established by the National Environmental Education Foundation and shines a spotlight on enjoying public lands.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Survey finds Oklahoma has fourth-angriest drivers in U.S.

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new survey suggests Oklahoma has some of America’s angriest drivers. The research, conducted by Forbes Advisor, finds Oklahoma drivers are the fourth-most confrontational in the United States. It also concluded 85 percent of Americans experience road rage on a regular basis. But Oklahomans seem surprised 15 percent of people don’t.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Banned book week in Oklahoma begins with a banned book read-out

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Across the state, we've been hearing from teachers fearful of losing their jobs from House Bill 1775. Sunday, September 18th marks the beginning of banned books week, and Oklahomans gathered for a banned book read-out, to celebrate their freedom to read. People at the read-out...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Three arrested in connection to Pottawatomie County murder

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Three people were arrested in relation to a homicide that happened on Sept. 7, according to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office (PCSO). PCSO arrested Christopher Kakar in Oklahoma, while Brian Locke and Namer Holbert were arrested in Louisiana for the murder of William Hesson.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

High temperatures, drought affecting Oklahoma pumpkin patches

BIXBY, Okla. (KTUL) — Pumpkin patch season is finally upon us; however, it doesn’t quite feel like it. These unusually high temperatures aren’t only overwhelming Oklahomans, but even pumpkins. Here in Oklahoma, state-grown pumpkin patches may be scarce due to the high heats and drought. “This is...
BIXBY, OK
KTUL

Man known as 'The Tiger King' files copyright infringement lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who is better known as Joe Exotic and The Tiger King, has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in Florida Northern District Court. The lawsuit brings claims against Vance Johnson, a former music collaborator; BMG Rights Management LLC; Create Music Group Inc., and others.
FLORIDA STATE
KTUL

Ballet under the stars at Scissortail park draws large crowd

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Hundreds of Oklahomans of all ages gathered with lawn chairs and picnic blankets at Scissortail park Saturday evening for the annual Ballet Under The Stars event. The family friendly event was free, open to the public and began at 7 p.m. The event Included selections...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

SUNDAY FORECAST: Summer-like heat and humidity

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today's forecast looks more like a summertime forecast in Green Country. Heat and humidity together will send feels like temperatures above 100 degrees this afternoon. A warm and humid start to the day will turn into a hot afternoon. Expect highs to reach the upper...
ENVIRONMENT

