New Oklahoma education plan proposes $5,000 teacher pay raise
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new education plan proposes a $5,000 pay raise to stabilize and incentivize teachers to stay and teach in Oklahoma. Oklahoma faces a statewide teacher shortage, forcing class sizes to grow and under-certified professionals to take on the role of a teacher. “When you have...
Joy Hofmeister to push for $5,000 teacher pay raise in state education budget request
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister plans to include a teacher pay raise in the annual budget request the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) will present to the state board of education. Hofmeister, who is also running for governor against incumbent Kevin Stitt, is seeking...
Joy Hofmeister wants to increase teacher pay by $5K
Oklahoma teachers could soon be seeing a pay increase of $5,000. It's something gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister is pushing for to retain and attract qualified professionals to the classroom. "Oklahoma is not competitive anymore with the states around us," said Hofmeister. This has been the case for years in Oklahoma.
Tulsa Tech, Ascension St. John mimics mass casualty incidents for emergency readiness
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Just months after the mass shooting at Saint Francis Hospital, another hospital in Green Country taught nursing students how to handle an active shooter situation. Since the beginning of 2022, the United States has seen nearly 500 mass shootings. Ascension St. John Owasso and Tulsa...
Parking fees to be waived at Oklahoma State Parks on September 24
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department is waiving parking fees at Oklahoma State Parks on Saturday, Sept. 24. The move is to help celebrate National Public Lands Day. The day, held annually on the fourth Saturday of September, was established by the National Environmental Education Foundation and shines a spotlight on enjoying public lands.
DC Council responds to 'humanitarian crisis' created by governors of Texas, Arizona
WASHINGTON (7News) — The DC Council voted on and approved Tuesday an emergency measure Mayor Muriel Bowser proposed to set up an Office of Migrant Services to deal with the large influx of migrants bused to the city from Texas and Arizona, approaching 10,000 since it began in April.
7 Oklahoma sites get new names, removing offensive slur for Native American women
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Department of the Interior announced this month that around 650 sites across the country will receive new names, including seven in Oklahoma. The issue lies with a term from federal use that has historically been used as an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women.
Survey finds Oklahoma has fourth-angriest drivers in U.S.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new survey suggests Oklahoma has some of America’s angriest drivers. The research, conducted by Forbes Advisor, finds Oklahoma drivers are the fourth-most confrontational in the United States. It also concluded 85 percent of Americans experience road rage on a regular basis. But Oklahomans seem surprised 15 percent of people don’t.
Banned book week in Oklahoma begins with a banned book read-out
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Across the state, we've been hearing from teachers fearful of losing their jobs from House Bill 1775. Sunday, September 18th marks the beginning of banned books week, and Oklahomans gathered for a banned book read-out, to celebrate their freedom to read. People at the read-out...
Three arrested in connection to Pottawatomie County murder
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Three people were arrested in relation to a homicide that happened on Sept. 7, according to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office (PCSO). PCSO arrested Christopher Kakar in Oklahoma, while Brian Locke and Namer Holbert were arrested in Louisiana for the murder of William Hesson.
High temperatures, drought affecting Oklahoma pumpkin patches
BIXBY, Okla. (KTUL) — Pumpkin patch season is finally upon us; however, it doesn’t quite feel like it. These unusually high temperatures aren’t only overwhelming Oklahomans, but even pumpkins. Here in Oklahoma, state-grown pumpkin patches may be scarce due to the high heats and drought. “This is...
Wanted Arizona man arrested in Tulsa for alleged fentanyl, firearm, drug money possession
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Arizona armed robbery suspect was arrested in Tulsa on September 19. The Tulsa Police Department's Human Trafficking and Vice Unit serviced a search warrant near North Madison Avenue and East Pine Street. While searching, police found two pounds of fentanyl pills, equalling to approximately...
Oklahoma's real estate market strong, but changing with inflation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This is certainly not the first time the Oklahoma Association of Realtors has ever held a meeting, but the topics could be among some of the most consequential they've discussed in years. "This year we had sessions ranging from the coming recession, if we may...
Sailor killed aboard the USS Oklahoma to be buried with full military honors
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Ohio native who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor will be buried in the National Cemetery of the Pacific with full military honors. Beoin Corzatt enlisted in the Navy in 1939 and received several promotions up to his final...
Man known as 'The Tiger King' files copyright infringement lawsuit
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who is better known as Joe Exotic and The Tiger King, has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in Florida Northern District Court. The lawsuit brings claims against Vance Johnson, a former music collaborator; BMG Rights Management LLC; Create Music Group Inc., and others.
Ballet under the stars at Scissortail park draws large crowd
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Hundreds of Oklahomans of all ages gathered with lawn chairs and picnic blankets at Scissortail park Saturday evening for the annual Ballet Under The Stars event. The family friendly event was free, open to the public and began at 7 p.m. The event Included selections...
SUNDAY FORECAST: Summer-like heat and humidity
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today's forecast looks more like a summertime forecast in Green Country. Heat and humidity together will send feels like temperatures above 100 degrees this afternoon. A warm and humid start to the day will turn into a hot afternoon. Expect highs to reach the upper...
