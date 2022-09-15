ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Ukrainian family fleeing conflict makes College Station home

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A family that was forced to flee from Ukraine following war and tensions with Russia is now calling the Brazos Valley home. Tetiana and her daughter Varvara arrived in Houston last week and have since moved into a home in College Station. They’re here as part of the Uniting for Ukraine program. The program offers a pathway for Ukrainian citizens to live and work in the United States for two years on a probationary status.
Early giving kicks off for Brazos Valley Gives

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Gives is a month-long giving event with early giving starting Monday. Co-chair Molly Watson joined News 3 at Noon to talk about the event. Brazos Valley Gives will host an 18-hour online giving event on October 18th to raise money and awareness for area nonprofits.
Former Southerns owner sentenced to prison on wire fraud charges

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - A former restaurant owner in the Brazos Valley has been sentenced to prison on wire fraud charges, KBTX has learned. Keith Johnson, who owned Southerns at Post Oak Mall, was sentenced Monday to 14 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. Prosecutors...
