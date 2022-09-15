ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Driver dead after trying to run NAS Jax Birmingham Gate

By Rich Jones, Steven Ponson
 5 days ago
Jacksonville, Fl — A driver has died in a morning crash at the Birmingham Gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. Florida Highway Patrol says the incident Thursday morning started as a hit and run which happened north of the base at Timuquana Road and Roosevelt Boulevard. FHP says the man driving a dark blue Nissan Altima crashed into another car at that intersection and fled to the south. Investigators say the man turned into the Birmingham Gate, sideswiping an SUV when he tried to get on base.

A spokesperson for NAS Jax says gate sentries deployed the protective barrier which stopped the vehicle from entering the station around 6:30 am.

The driver, who had no known military affiliation, died. Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact NCIS at (808) 478-8353.

At this point, FHP spokesman Sgt. Dylan Bryan says it’s believed the man was just trying to avoid the initial crash.

“We do not suspect shots were fired or lethal force was initiated but that is being confirmed as we speak.” Sgt. Bryan says.

The Birmingham Gate will remain closed until further notice. All drivers should access the station through the Yorktown and Allegheny Gates.

