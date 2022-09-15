Read full article on original website
Idaho gas price drops
The price for a gallon of gasoline in Idaho has dropped six cents over the past week. According to the American Automobile Association the average price for regular in the Gem State is now $4.41 per gallon, which is 26 cents less than a month ago, but 64 cents more expensive than a year ago. The national average currently sits at $3.68 per gallon, which is four cents less than a week ago and 24 cents less than a month ago, but 49 cents more than a year ago.
Child Passenger Safety Week seat check events happening across Idaho
The Idaho Office of Highway Safety wants to remind Idahoans about Child Passenger Safety Week this week, along with National Seat Check this Saturday, September 24th. In 2021, five children under the age of 7 were killed in crashes in Idaho. Four of those children were unrestrained. “It is so important for caregivers to be educated in car seat safety,” said OHS Child Passenger Safety Program Manager Tabitha Smith. This week, Idaho has multiple dates and locations for parents and caregivers to check their car seats for proper installation.
Candidates for Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction in Juliaetta tonight for public Q&A
Both candidates for the position of Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction will be in Juliaetta tonight (Tue) for a public question and answer session. Republican Debbie Critchfield and Democrat Terry Gilbert will answer questions at the Julieatta Elementary School beginning at 7 p.m. Both are looking to replace current Idaho Superintendent Sherry Ybarra.
