12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
O2Micro Intl OIIM stock moved upwards by 17.6% to $3.47 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 148.6K shares, which is 344.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $101.1 million. Mawson Infra Gr...
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Trxade Health MEDS shares rose 24.9% to $1.33 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Trxade Health's stock is trading at a volume of 25.7 million, which is 45125.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever
A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Stocks close higher for fourth straight session ahead of key inflation report, Dow rises 200 points
Stocks rose on Monday as a weaker dollar and growing confidence that higher prices have peaked helped Wall Street's relief rally continue ahead of a key inflation report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 229.63 points, or 0.71%, to end at 32,381.34. The S&P 500 rose 1.06% and closed at 4,110.41. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.27%, wrapping the session at 12,266.41.
3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars
There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
2 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in September
Dividend-paying stocks have outperformed nonpayers for a century. High-yield dividend stocks offer a smart way to counter the effects of inflation. These income-generating companies can make patient investors a lot richer in the years to come. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
13 Analysts Have This to Say About Western Digital
Western Digital WDC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Western Digital has an average price target of $54.46 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $30.00.
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to 80% of These Wall Street Analysts
Of 36 analysts tracked by "The Wall Street Journal," 29 have given Palo Alto Networks the highest-possible buy rating.
6 Analysts Have This to Say About Viper Energy Partners
Viper Energy Partners VNOM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Viper Energy Partners. The company has an average price target of $37.17 with a high of $41.00 and a low of $31.00.
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 20, 2022
IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 5.89% at $0.05. Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 23.68% at $0.06. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 13.56% at $1.02. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 7.44% at $0.99. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 4.76% at $1.40. Canopy Gwth CGC...
Analyst: S&P 500 Breaks Below Key Technical Support Level As It Enters Its Most Bearish Period Of The Year
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower by 0.1% on Monday after a horrendous performance last week. Investors were spooked by a higher-than expected CPI inflation number, and Bank of America analyst Stephen Suttmeier said Friday that the next couple of weeks may be very difficult for the market.
FedEx stock selloff would shave about 250 points off the Dow transports' price
The selloff in FedEx Corp.'s stock is enough, by itself, to push the Dow Jones Transportation Average down well more than the broader stock market. The package delivery company's stock plunged 20.0% in premarket trading following a 'staggering' profit and revenue warning, which puts it on track to suffer a record one-day selloff. The implied price decline would shave about 250 points off the Dow transports price, which by itself would represent a 1.9% decline from Thursday's closing price of 13,510.73. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slumped 242 points, or 0.8%, and futures for the S&P 500 slid 0.9%.
US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Fed's Rate Decision This Week, Crude Oil Drops Over 1%
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Monday after recording losses on Friday. All the three major indices recorded losses last week, with the Dow Jones dropping 4.1% and the S&P 500 down 4.8%. The US Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision on Wednesday, with markets...
NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (IPOD WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings
The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (the "Company"), each whole warrant exercisable for one Class A ordinary share — ticker symbol IPOD WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company's Class A Ordinary Shares — ticker symbol IPOD — and Units — ticker symbol IPOD U — is expected to continue on the NYSE until the close of business on October 14, 2022. The Company announced on September 20, 2022, that it will redeem all of its outstanding shares of Class A ordinary share issued as part of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering, effective as of the close of business on October 17, 2022, because the Company will not consummate an initial business combination within the time period required by its Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association.
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Troika Media Group TRKA shares rose 24.8% to $0.38 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million. VEON VEON shares rose 13.8% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $716.7 million. Taboola.com TBLA stock rose 5.5% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 429 stocks made new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Pfizer PFE. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN saw the most significant move of the...
Peering Into Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings's Recent Short Interest
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings's (NYSE:DNA) short percent of float has risen 24.11% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 179.06 million shares sold short, which is 27.23% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 7.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Lightspeed to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") LSPD LSPD, the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced its participation in the 21st Annual CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference. Details for the event are as follows:
