Lake City Bank Announces Promotion
WARSAW — Lake City Bank recently announced that Jennifer H. Leon has been promoted to retail banking officer at the Fort Wayne North Branch. In this position, Leon leads sales and service efforts in the branch, manages the daily operations of the office and supports office staff in their efforts to provide quality service and build customer relationships. She has been with the bank for eight years.
Baker Tilly Representative: Winona Lake ‘Growing Very Fast’
WINONA LAKE — Winona Lake is “growing very fast.”. That was brought up by a representative with Baker Tilly financial consulting firm, Brandon Scruggs, during a review of the town’s planned 2023 budget at the Town Council’s meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Winona Lake Town Hall.
Beacon Credit Union Warsaw Member Appreciation Day Friday
WARSAW— Beacon Credit Union along with the Beacon Ag Group are hosting the 2022 Warsaw Member Appreciation Day later this week. This year will mark 91 years of serving their member-owners. Beacon is looking forward to showing its appreciation by celebrating its member-owners with themed events at the Member Centers.
Fundraiser Nets $21,000 For Syracuse Trails Committee
SYRACUSE — In its first meeting since the “Life Is Better On the Trail” fundraiser, which was held Thursday, Sept. 1, at Blue Barn Berry Farm in Syracuse, the Syracuse-Wawasee Trails Committee gathered for its regular monthly session. The highlight of the meeting was the announcement by...
Traveling Exhibit About Indiana Auto Industry On Display At City Hall
WARSAW – Auto Indiana, a traveling exhibit, is being featured at Warsaw City Hall beginning Monday, Sept. 19. The display on the first floor of City Hall is a cooperative effort of the Kosciusko County Historical Society, the City and Warsaw Community Schools and is open to the public at 102 S. Buffalo Street.
$40 Million Awarded In South Bend – Elkhart Region READI Funds
ELKHART — The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority awarded $40 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative grant funds to 19 of Quality of Place projects and set aside $7 million for programmatic funding during its meeting at the Beacon Health Elkhart Health and Aquatics Center this afternoon.
Goshen Physicians Opening North Webster Office
GOSHEN — Goshen Physicians is opening a new family medicine practice in North Webster. The office will be in the North Webster Community Center at 301 N Main St., Suite 121. Renovations are underway for the 1,100-square-foot primary care office, which is scheduled to open in December or early 2023.
New Pediatrician Joins Parkview Whitley
COLUMBIA CITY — Parkview Physicians Group – Pediatrics has welcomed a second pediatrician in Columbia City. Andrew Piropato, MD, has joined Mark Rohaus, MD, at the pediatrics office on the Parkview Whitley Hospital campus. Fort Wayne native, Piropato returns to northeast Indiana from Saint Paul, Minnesota, where he...
Teresa Atkins
Teresa Atkins, 55, South Bend, died at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Teresa was born Oct. 13, 1966. She is survived by her son, Liam Atkins, South Bend; Liam’s father, Victor Jonikas, Chicago, Ill.; sisters, Rachelle (Jimmy) Rogers, Delta Junction, Ark. and Lisa (Bill) McCarthy, South Bend; and brothers, Eric (Diane) Atkins, Lakeville, Jeffery (Aggie) Atkins, Chicago, Ill. and David (Meredith) Atkins, Saugatuck, Mich.
Carolyn R. French
Carolyn R. French, 94, Columbia City, formerly of South Whitley, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born Aug. 14, 1928. On Feb.18, 1950, she married Robert French; he preceded her in death. Survivors include her children, Nonda (Chuck) Bolyard, Kevin French and...
Randall A. Chaplin — UPDATED
Randall A. Chaplin, 75, Warsaw, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at home in Warsaw, surrounded by his family. Randy was born Nov. 27, 1946, in Argos, the son of (the late) John Henry Chaplin and Garnet Avenelle (Saygers) Chaplin. He graduated from Atwood High School with the Class of ’64 and went on to serve his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. Randy retired from Northern Indiana Public Service Co. as a control room operator and was also a proud member of the United Steelworkers Local 12775. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 49 and the VFW James W. Sittler Post 1126.
Esther Pfleiderer Charitable Trust Donates To Beaman Home
WARSAW — 1st Source Bank’s Esther Pfleiderer Charitable Trust has donated $1,000 for The Beaman Home of Warsaw. According to a press release, as a sponsor of Altrusa International of Warsaw’s Bingo for Beaman fundraiser, the trust “believes in the mission of The Beaman Home to provide shelter, education, and confidential services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.”
Robert E. Oldfather
Robert “Bob” E. Oldfather, 71, Macy, died Sept. 7, 2022, at his residence near Macy. Robert was born Feb. 7, 1951, in Rochester. On Dec. 26, 1981, he married Kathleen “Kathy” Louise Myers; she survives in Macy. Also surviving Robert is his son, Jeremy Oldfather, Brooklyn,...
Anna Winnie
Anna S. Winnie 56, Logansport, formerly of Rochester, died at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at her residence in Logansport. She was born June 29, 1966. On Sept. 23, 2006, she married Robert Neil Winnie; he survives in Logansport. She is also survived by her daughters, Sarah Miles, New...
Angela Marie Stacy
Angela Marie Stacy, 56, rural Huntington, died at 6:38 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Parkview Health Randallia, Fort Wayne. She was born April 17, 1966. Angela married Marlin Daniel “Danny” Stacy on Feb. 14, 2000; he survives in Huntington. She is also survived by her two sons,...
Stanley Martin Quimby
Stanley “Stan” Quimby, 70, South Bend, died Sept. 16, 2022, in his home in South Bend. He was born Dec. 1, 1951. On Sept. 20, 1996, he married Susan (Avon), who survives. He is also survived by his three children, Calvert (Kyri) Quimby, Rochester, Cassidy (Dawn) Quimby, Argos and Jessica Krause, Grovertown; brothers Ron (Karen) Quimby, Ruskin, Fla., Tom (Christine) Quimby, Argos, Ernest (Bert) Quimby, Grovertown and Mike (Jennifer) Quimby, Rochester; sisters, Valerie (Sharon) Wallis, Fort Wayne and Pixie Quimby, Argos; six grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Marilyn Joyce Bayman
Marilyn Joyce Bayman, 89, South Bend, died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Marilyn was born March 24, 1933. On March 24, 1951, she married Alvin Bayman, who preceded her in death. Marilyn is survived by two daughters, Brenda Springer, South Bend and Victoria (Brent) Wolter, Kalamazoo, Mich.; one son, John Bayman, Cookville, Tenn.; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Raymond G. Sheppard
Raymond G. Sheppard, 72, died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth. He was born Jan. 26, 1950. He married Pam Morgan on Nov. 20, 1976; she survives in Argos. He is also survived by his son John Sheppard, Argos; daughter Dee (A.J.) Sheppard-Campbell, Leiter’s Ford;...
Chris Paraschos
Chris Paraschos, 93, Leesburg, formerly of East Chicago and Hammond, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. He married Ardine Paraschos; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his son Greg (Venessa) Paraschos; daughters, Lori Carter and Cheryl Myers; eight grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Solan Pruzin Funeral Home is in...
Lybie M. Miller — PENDING
Lybie M. Miller, 13, Ligonier, formerly of Topeka, died unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Arrangements are currently pending with Yeager Funeral Home.
