Randall A. Chaplin, 75, Warsaw, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at home in Warsaw, surrounded by his family. Randy was born Nov. 27, 1946, in Argos, the son of (the late) John Henry Chaplin and Garnet Avenelle (Saygers) Chaplin. He graduated from Atwood High School with the Class of ’64 and went on to serve his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. Randy retired from Northern Indiana Public Service Co. as a control room operator and was also a proud member of the United Steelworkers Local 12775. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 49 and the VFW James W. Sittler Post 1126.

WARSAW, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO