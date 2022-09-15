British Cycling apologises for advising cyclists not to ride during Queen's funeral

British Cycling has apologised and reversed its guidance for the Queen's funeral on Monday after initially advising people not to ride their bikes during the ceremony.

Queen Elizabeth II died last week after 70 years on the throne as the United Kingdom's head of state, with her funeral to take place on Monday during a national 10-day period of mourning.

Earlier this week, British Cycling issued guidance to recommend that no "formal domestic activities" should take place on Monday, and also that "anybody out riding their bike on the day of the State Funeral does so outside of the timings of the funeral service and associated processions".

The guidance sparked controversy and the federation admitted that they "got it wrong" in a new statement issued Thursday.

"British Cycling sincerely apologises for the guidance issued on Tuesday afternoon relating to cycling during the State Funeral. We understand that the decision on whether to cycle during that time is one for individuals and clubs to take for themselves, and we’re sorry that we got it wrong on this occasion.

"At British Cycling we fought incredibly hard during the pandemic to protect the right to cycle, and we recognise the frustration and disappointment that Tuesday’s statement caused. We greatly value the support of our members and the wider cycling community and would like to thank and apologise to all who reached out to share their concerns with us on this occasion."

After initially removing the suggestion for individuals to avoid riding during the timing of the funeral, British Cycling has now further revised its guidance to allow club rides to take place.

The word 'activities', which covers group rides, has been replaced by 'events' – such as races - in the new outline of what should not take place "as a mark of respect" to the late Queen.

The federation still encourages clubs to "consider adjusting their route or ride timings so they do not clash with those of the funeral service" but recognises that they are "under no obligation to do so".