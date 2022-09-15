ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (IPOD WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings

The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (the "Company"), each whole warrant exercisable for one Class A ordinary share — ticker symbol IPOD WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company's Class A Ordinary Shares — ticker symbol IPOD — and Units — ticker symbol IPOD U — is expected to continue on the NYSE until the close of business on October 14, 2022. The Company announced on September 20, 2022, that it will redeem all of its outstanding shares of Class A ordinary share issued as part of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering, effective as of the close of business on October 17, 2022, because the Company will not consummate an initial business combination within the time period required by its Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Weiss
Benzinga

13 Analysts Have This to Say About Western Digital

Western Digital WDC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Western Digital has an average price target of $54.46 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $30.00.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Healthequity#Volkswagen Ag#Auto Parts#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The Us Dollar#Cnbc#Final Trades#Vwapy#Aureus Asset Management#Healthequity Inc Hqy#Cmg#Cerity Partners#Shutterstock
Benzinga

Lightspeed to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") LSPD LSPD, the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced its participation in the 21st Annual CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference. Details for the event are as follows:
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Bad Dog?! Jim Cramer Shorts Stock He Named His Dog After

Well-known television personality Jim Cramer is known for changing his opinion on certain stocks and cryptocurrencies. Investors can often find Cramer being bearish on a stock he was recently bullish on, or bullish on a stock he was recently bearish on. Cramer recently called out one of his favorite stocks...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Benzinga

Urban-gro a Go-To for Your Growing Operations – Check Them Out At The Benzinga Capital Cannabis Conference

Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and CEO of urban-gro Inc. UGRO, was a guest at the Benzinga Capital Cannabis Conference. urban-gro is a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems company for commercial cannabis and food-focused indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) facilities. The company reported second quarter revenue of $16.3 million in August, up 27% from the same period in 2021. Nattrass discusses the company’s latest developments.
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Wayfair Whale Trades For September 20

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Wayfair W. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Michigan-Based Cannabis Company Opens Its First Retail Store In Grand Rapids With Plans To Expand

Tommy Nafso, CEO & Founder of NOXX Cannabis, spoke at the Benzinga Cannabis Capitol sharing recent wins for the company. The hyper-localized brand recently opened its first retail store in Grand Rapids and is hoping to open more locations soon. Mr. Nafso believes that the next trend in the cannabis industry is to be more consumer-oriented and he is determined to lead NOXX Cannabis in that direction. The company is also proud to sponsor the Women in Cannabis social equity program, justice programs are a core value of its brand.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Benzinga

Peering Into Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings's Recent Short Interest

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings's (NYSE:DNA) short percent of float has risen 24.11% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 179.06 million shares sold short, which is 27.23% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 7.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Fed Expected To Raise Rates To Levels Not Seen Since Before Great Recession: What You Need To Know Before Wednesday's Decision

The SPDR S&P 500 SPY is sliding Tuesday as the Federal Reserve kicks off its two-day policy meeting, which is expected to feature another large rate hike. What To Know: Fed officials are set to release their latest projections on Wednesday, which most expect will be accompanied by a 0.75% hike in the benchmark rate for the third time in a row.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
85K+
Followers
167K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy