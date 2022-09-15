Read full article on original website
Maine’s hardworking lobstermen deserve better
As Mainers, we take our responsibility to our environment seriously. Maine’s natural beauty and abundant natural resources are among the top reasons most of us choose to make this place our home. We rely on a clean and healthy environment for recreation, our health and our way of life. Our heritage industries, from farming to fishing to forestry, have powered our economy for hundreds of years by drawing upon our natural resources in a sustainable and responsible way. In our corner of the state, with our beautiful and abundant coastline, generations of Mainers have worked on the waters of the Gulf of Maine to build a reputation for Maine seafood that is recognized around the world as second-to-none.
Get your shots here!
LincolnHealth’s drive-up flu clinics will begin later this month and extend until October 22. All clinics are being offered on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Lincoln Medical Partners (LMP) locations in Damariscotta, Boothbay Harbor and Wiscasset. LMP’s Waldoboro team will be offering flu vaccine at the Waldoboro Town offices on Sept. 27, Oct. 10 and Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Governor Mills: Innovative and tireless
I had the great privilege of collaborating with then Attorney General Janet Mills on a number of projects intended to protect Mainers from fraud and identity theft, and colleagues from all around the country admired her integrity, compassion and dedication. Governor Mills was innovative and tireless in her efforts to protect Mainers, even to the point of helping recover some stolen funds and bringing perpetrators to justice.
Nao Trinidad to port in Boothbay Harbor
Though the 2022 Windjammer Days were over months ago, expect one final blast of wind in your sails come early next month. Spanish Tall Ship Nao Trinidad will port in Boothbay Harbor sometime between Oct. 6 and 12. The ship returns to the East Coast from its Great Lakes summer circuit which began in Lake Superior at Two Harbors, Minnesota.
Dottie Yunger: director of DMR’s Education Division
How did you spend your summer vacation? Sadly, I know you didn’t spend it at the Maine State Aquarium, because it wasn’t open. When I began as the new Education Division director about a year ago, the Department of Marine Resources began preparing the building to reopen after two years of being closed due to the pandemic. In the process, we discovered, not surprisingly, building issues that need to be addressed, especially given that it is nearly 30 years old. We explored all our options to be completely sure that it was not possible to reopen for the 2022 season, ultimately making the difficult decision that we could not. You can read our public statement here https://www.maine.gov/dmr/programs/education-division.
Author, screenwriter of 'The Ghost Trap' to sign books during Maine Lobster Week
Maine author Kay Stephens will be signing copies of her lobstering novel, “The Ghost Trap,” which was shot as a feature film this past summer all over the Midcoast. As a tribute to Maine Lobster Week, she will host a book signing and ‘Author Meet & Greet’ at Lobster Pound Restaurant in Lincolnville Beach, Wednesday, Sept. 19 for a 3 to 6 p.m. happy hour.
Author Fred Hill at Boothbay Memorial Library
Join us at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 in the Great Room of the library to hear Fred Hill, discuss his new book, “Beyond the Tides,” a collection of works by Richard M. Hallet, author and first president of Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library. Hallet, a long-time resident...
American Legion Post 36
The Maine Veterans Coordinating Committee (MVCC) meetings resumed this week following the summer break. The Director of the VA Healthcare, Tracye Davis, stated the construction of the new Nursing Home (officially the VA’s Community Living Center) is being delayed due to supply chain issues. The new substance abuse residential treatment facility design has been complete but is being delayed because the original site was disapproved by the State’s Historic Preservation Commission so a new location is being sought. She was excited to announce a new pilot program has started in VA Maine as part of the National Challenge America program. The mission of Challenge America is to leverage technology and the creative arts to improve the lives of Veterans and their families. Togus has targeted rural Maine to provide a virtual mental health treatment 10-week program that focuses on music therapy. 10 veterans are participating in this first of a kind program, each given a guitar and lessons from professional musicians. At the conclusion of the 10-week program, they will be providing a concert for family and invited guests.
Sponsor a Senior: BRHS Class of 2023 fundraising campaign
Graduation at Boothbay Region High School is a truly unique experience, rich in tradition. It is a time that students and families will remember for a lifetime. Graduation is a celebration of our seniors and their families as they transition to the next phase of their lives. With all of the fun memorable activities that lead up to the big day and graduation itself, also comes a significant cost.
Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club
Another beautiful fall day, clear blue skies, cooling temperatures. There’s even much needed rain on the way. We sure are fortunate to live in this beautiful and lively community. The one thing that’s been missing is the Maine State Aquarium, closed since 2020. Last Thursday Dottie Yunger, the...
Relief all around
As homeowners, we’ve felt the gut wrenching shockwaves of hefty real estate tax hikes over the last decade, but as retired educators we’ve understood why. Our towns and school districts have struggled to cover education costs because the state of Maine has not been paying its required 55% share of local education expenses. Voters passed this essential level of cost sharing in a 2004 referendum, but previous administrations ignored the legislation until Governor Mills took office. She understood the importance of both supporting our schools and giving tax relief to home owners. The state of Maine is finally fulfilling its 55% obligation to towns and schools, and this has relieved the crushing pressure on our tax bills.
Boothbay Charities Class raises $50,000 for Special Olympics Maine
“This is incredible,” said Boothbay Charities Classic co-chairmen Brenda Blackman and Tony Krason. The duo was referring to the great turnout of participants in BCC’s second annual Boothbay Cornhole Classic on Saturday, Sept. 17. “Last year we had 22 teams and this year, 70 teams competed,” said Blackman....
Available school videos
In response to some questions and comments during our tour of the existing high school we have included the following:. A video of the tour of the current high school for those who have been unable to attend our community meetings and tours. – https://vimeo.com/boothbaytv/brhstour. An interview with the...
Accident waiting to happen
It is time for an additional stop sign at the corner of Oak and McKown streets in Boothbay Harbor to allow cars coming from Oak Street to safely get across the McKown/Townsend intersection. During the popular summer months that now extend from May to October, the stop sign between Dirty...
‘Motherload’ to screen Sept. 25
An inspiring bike-centric community film event is happening at the Waldo Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 25. The award-winning film, “Motherload,” is a crowdsourced documentary in which the cargo bicycle becomes a vehicle for exploring motherhood in this digital age of climate change, will be the mainstay of an afternoon of bikes and.
Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library
This question came up at our recent Mystery Book Club meeting: How do you know that a book is a mystery?. There are a variety of themes used in writing a mystery story. The early novels were straight “Whodunnits?” Later the stories evolved into what are now called thrillers and suspense. So how do we define the genre of a mystery novel? I always use the acronym MTS: mystery, thriller, suspense.
