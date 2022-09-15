The Maine Veterans Coordinating Committee (MVCC) meetings resumed this week following the summer break. The Director of the VA Healthcare, Tracye Davis, stated the construction of the new Nursing Home (officially the VA’s Community Living Center) is being delayed due to supply chain issues. The new substance abuse residential treatment facility design has been complete but is being delayed because the original site was disapproved by the State’s Historic Preservation Commission so a new location is being sought. She was excited to announce a new pilot program has started in VA Maine as part of the National Challenge America program. The mission of Challenge America is to leverage technology and the creative arts to improve the lives of Veterans and their families. Togus has targeted rural Maine to provide a virtual mental health treatment 10-week program that focuses on music therapy. 10 veterans are participating in this first of a kind program, each given a guitar and lessons from professional musicians. At the conclusion of the 10-week program, they will be providing a concert for family and invited guests.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO