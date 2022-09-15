ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

18-wheeler leaking fuel causing heavy traffic on East Freeway at Normandy; Hazmat spill in eastbound lanes of US-90 at Crosby Eastgate: Transtar

Click2Houston.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Waller County: FM 1488 is getting a makeover!

WALLER COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation Houston District is proposing to widen FM 1488 from BU 290 to Joseph Road in Waller and Harris counties. Waller County keeps on growing! It sits just 40 miles from downtown Houston and only 9 miles from the Grand Parkway, and with Prairie View A&M University next door, what used to be quiet back roads are now main arteries that need a major makeover to handle all the new traffic. This includes FM 1488, which has quickly become a major east/west connection for graduations and football games.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FM 1485 REOPENS AFTER FATAL ACCIDENT

FM 1485 has reopened under SH 99. This is after an accident early Saturday morning in which a woman fell out of a moving pickup truck and died. Additional details shortly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#Normandy#Heavy Traffic
Click2Houston.com

VIDEO: 10-foot alligator having ‘good ol’ time’ in Atascocita neighborhood; animal safely removed with aid of tow truck🐊

ATASCOCITA, Texas – A 10-foot-long alligator was thwarted during his run of an Atascocita neighborhood Monday morning by a gator wrangler sporting American flag shorts. Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said in a social media posting that deputies responded to the 13800 block of N Lake Branch Lane to an alligator in the middle of the road.
ATASCOCITA, TX
Click2Houston.com

Ex-boyfriend, 2 others charged in fatal shooting of teen Niko Niko’s employee found dead in Liberty County, authorities say

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas – Three people have been arrested in the death of a teen girl whose body was found in Liberty County. The teen’s ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder. Joel Garcia Martinez, 18, was also arrested and charged with murder, and 20-year-old Katherine Alvarez-Flores was arrested on Sept. 8 and charged with tampering with evidence and murder.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Click2Houston.com

Body cam videos released of officer-involved shooting that left alleged kidnapping suspect dead in Splendora

SPLENDORA, Texas – The Houston Police Department has released several bodycam videos of a deadly officer-involved shooting from Aug. 23 in Splendora. The video details and show the events of before, during and after the fatal shooting of a 52-year-old suspect who reportedly kidnapped two women, including his ex-girlfriend, according to police.
SPLENDORA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy