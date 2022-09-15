18-wheeler leaking fuel causing heavy traffic on East Freeway at Normandy; Hazmat spill in eastbound lanes of US-90 at Crosby Eastgate: Transtar

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jawhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Good Samaritan provides CPR and calls 911 after double shooting in southwest Houston, according to HPDhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Mainlanes reopen on Gulf Freeway at Telephone Road after crash closes lanes, police say
HOUSTON – All northbound lanes on the Gulf Freeway at Telephone Road have reopened after a crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department. The crash was reported at 12:15 and involved a vehicle and a heavy truck, according to Houston Transtar. The lanes reopened after the scene was cleared at 2:25 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
‘It was the most terrifying thing I’ve seen’: Residents concerned about speeding in Spring neighborhood after driver plows into backyard
SPRING – It was a scary moment for residents in Spring when a car lost control, went airborne and landed in a neighbor’s yard. The incident happened on Saturday morning off of Rayford Road near Siandra Creek Lane just before 11:00 am. Lacy Phillips was sitting inside her...
Click2Houston.com
Pedestrian walking across Highway 6 fatally struck by vehicle, deputies say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a pedestrian crossing Highway 6 was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The incident was reported at 10:05 p.m. at 8999 Highway 6 Cross street of Huffmeister Road. Deputies said the man, in...
Click2Houston.com
Waller County: FM 1488 is getting a makeover!
WALLER COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation Houston District is proposing to widen FM 1488 from BU 290 to Joseph Road in Waller and Harris counties. Waller County keeps on growing! It sits just 40 miles from downtown Houston and only 9 miles from the Grand Parkway, and with Prairie View A&M University next door, what used to be quiet back roads are now main arteries that need a major makeover to handle all the new traffic. This includes FM 1488, which has quickly become a major east/west connection for graduations and football games.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Suspected drunken driver facing charges after pedestrian struck, killed in crash in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A suspected drunken driver is facing charges after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle early Monday morning in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The crash was reported around 2:10 a.m. in the 3200 block of Reed Road. Police said a naked man...
Click2Houston.com
Driver arrested after leading deputies on high-speed chase from northwest Harris County to southwest Houston: HCSO
HOUSTON – A driver has been arrested after leading Harris County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase from northwest Harris County to southwest Houston Tuesday, authorities said. HCSO District 4 deputies attempted to stop a man suspected of driving while intoxicated on 99 near Highway 290 around 1:45...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FM 1485 REOPENS AFTER FATAL ACCIDENT
FM 1485 has reopened under SH 99. This is after an accident early Saturday morning in which a woman fell out of a moving pickup truck and died. Additional details shortly.
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen this vehicle? Deputies search for clues after 29-year-old man found shot multiple times inside crashed vehicle in south Harris Co.
HOUSTON – Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office need the public’s help finding out who fatally shot a 29-year-old man in June. On Wednesday, June 23, deputies responded to reports of a crash in the 3200 block of Signal Hill Drive in the Heritage Park Subdivision.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: 10-foot alligator having ‘good ol’ time’ in Atascocita neighborhood; animal safely removed with aid of tow truck🐊
ATASCOCITA, Texas – A 10-foot-long alligator was thwarted during his run of an Atascocita neighborhood Monday morning by a gator wrangler sporting American flag shorts. Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said in a social media posting that deputies responded to the 13800 block of N Lake Branch Lane to an alligator in the middle of the road.
Click2Houston.com
1 charged, 3 wanted after deadly shooting of man who followed robbery suspects: HPD
HOUSTON – One man has been arrested and three others are wanted in connection to a deadly shooting on Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department. Daniel Medrano, 20, has since been charged with capital murder. On Sept. 17, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at 6600...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Suspect steals woman’s truck, pistol-whips good Samaritan in north Houston
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying a suspect they said stole a woman’s truck at gunpoint, and pistol-whipped a man who was trying to help her. The incident happened in the 6500 block of Airline around 12:30 p.m. on...
Click2Houston.com
Ex-boyfriend, 2 others charged in fatal shooting of teen Niko Niko’s employee found dead in Liberty County, authorities say
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas – Three people have been arrested in the death of a teen girl whose body was found in Liberty County. The teen’s ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder. Joel Garcia Martinez, 18, was also arrested and charged with murder, and 20-year-old Katherine Alvarez-Flores was arrested on Sept. 8 and charged with tampering with evidence and murder.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Police searching for suspect after 2-year-old boy found dead in car that was stolen hours earlier in shooting, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who was found inside a stolen car after a man was gunned down in a southwest Houston parking lot Tuesday afternoon. Houston police officers said the child possibly died due to being left in the heat for...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect still on the run after shooting man during fight outside NE Houston business, police say
HOUSTON – A man was left in critical condition and another has been charged following a shooting outside a northeast Houston business, according to the Houston Police Department. Carl Penny, 44, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Police said he...
Click2Houston.com
Body cam videos released of officer-involved shooting that left alleged kidnapping suspect dead in Splendora
SPLENDORA, Texas – The Houston Police Department has released several bodycam videos of a deadly officer-involved shooting from Aug. 23 in Splendora. The video details and show the events of before, during and after the fatal shooting of a 52-year-old suspect who reportedly kidnapped two women, including his ex-girlfriend, according to police.
Click2Houston.com
Ready to scare your pants off this Halloween? 7 haunted houses in the Houston area to enter at your own risk this season
HOUSTON – It’s officially that time of year. A chill is slowly -- ever so slowly -- is settling over the city of Houston, and with it, your favorite fear-mongering locales are preparing to welcome you, brave citizens, into their cold, undead arms. Most haunted houses are gearing...
Click2Houston.com
Man charged with capital murder in deadly shooting of clothing store employee: HCSO
HOUSTON – One man has been charged and deputies need help identifying a second man who they say is a person of interest in a murder investigation. Adrian R. Brooks, 42, has been charged with capital murder. He is not currently in custody. On Saturday, March 19, deputies responded...
Click2Houston.com
Homeowner speaks out after 3 teens shot during homecoming afterparty in west Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The property owner who rented out his home on Airbnb spoke out after he found out three teens were shot during a homecoming afterparty late Saturday night. “I will never try this again,” said Bolade Abioye. “I just had a month with Airbnb.”
Click2Houston.com
Police searching for ‘person of interest’ in connection with deadly shooting in 2019
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a “person of interest” who is wanted for questioning in connection with the deadly shooting of a man in December of 2019. The person of interest is only described as a Black man, wearing a hoodie with the lettering “rebel” on the left arm, faded gray jeans and red tennis shoes.
fox26houston.com
Man critically injured in NE Houston shooting, neighbors worried about the rise in crime
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was critically injured in a northeast Houston shooting Wednesday night. Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies received a call at 4:20 p.m. about a shooting on the 11900 block of Greenspark Lane. Neighbors say two men were about to drive to work in a Chevrolet...
Comments / 0