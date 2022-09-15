Read full article on original website
Abbott vs O’Rourke – The Newest Dallas Morning News Poll Looks at a Texas-Sized Race That’s Quickly Becoming LopsidedWild Orchid MediaDallas, TX
Dallas Doctor Accused of Tampering with IV Bags Remains in CustodyLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market Is Underway in DFWNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
A 63-Mile Bus Tour Highlighted Dallas’ Environmental Injustices. What Comes Next?
The line of cars queued to pull into the parking lot of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Sand Branch on Saturday snaked down Burns Drive and around the corner to Beltline Road. Volunteers called out numbers—“2!” or “3!”—to tell runners how many cases of water to put in the trunk of each vehicle as it pulled forward. A group of people on an environmental justice bus tour led by Southern Sector Rising and environmental nonprofit Taproot Earth were temporarily pressed into service in a bid to move cars out faster.
DFW Is Home to the Fourth Fastest Growing Private Healthcare Company in the Country
Five of the top 10 companies in the 2022 Inc. 5,000 list in North Texas are healthcare organizations. The top growing companies include eTrueNorth, StaffDNA, TimelyMD, Curis Functional Health, and SmartLight Analytics. Inc. has ranked the top 5,000 independent private companies based on three years of revenue growth since 1982....
People of Pride II
According to Pew Research Center, about 5 percent of young adults in the United States say their gender is different from their sex assigned at birth. For adults of all ages, it’s 1.6 percent. About a quarter of adults say they have a trans friend (27 percent), 13 percent say they have a trans co-worker, and 10 percent say they have a trans family member. As a follow up to our first People of Pride report in 2019, and part of our 2022 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion report on Business and Politics, we spoke with three North Texas transgender executives who shared their personal journeys with D CEO.
Watch: Surveillance Footage of Richardson Anesthesiologist Accused of Poisoning IV Bags
Dr. Raymond Ortiz was arrested last week after allegedly putting nerve-blocking agents into IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, resulting in at least 12 cardiac complications and one death. Surveillance footage was entered into evidence at a hearing in a federal court in Dallas this week, which shows Ortiz allegedly placing an IV bag into a warmer in the hallway outside an operating room.
5 Life-changing Services From the Dallas Y
When you think of the YMCA, youth sports, after-school programs, and affordable exercise facilities and programs come to mind. Unarguably, these are great services that help the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas achieve its mission of putting Christian values into practice through programs that build a healthy spirit, mind, and body for all. A nonprofit organization serving almost 200,000 people annually via programs, outreach, and events throughout Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Palo Pinto, and Rockwall counties, the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas continually addresses key issues that face the community, from hunger to swimming pool safety—even providing kids with the opportunity to learn about programming.
Satanic Verses Talk Tonight
This is Banned Books Week, which “brings together the entire book community … in shared support of the freedom to seek and to express ideas, even those some consider unorthodox or unpopular.” Yesterday PEN America released a study showing that from July 2021 to June 2022, Texas banned more books than any other state. The study addressed the book-banning efforts of several North Texas school districts.
Despite Unhappy Neighbors, Replacing Old Lochwood Church with Apartments Is One Step Closer to Approval
Ojala Holdings, the developer that plans to build a 300-unit apartment complex on Garland Road where Shoreline City Church was located, got its first win last week. The Dallas City Plan Commission voted unanimously in favor of rezoning the property from single family residential to a planned development that would allow for multifamily apartments and mixed use.
Scenes from the Big D Reads Launch Party for The Accommodation
On Thursday, September 1, more than 330 people gathered for a standing-room only event at the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library for the launch of Big D Reads ‘22: The Accommodation. Dallas’ first-ever poet laureate, Joaquín Zihuatanejo, recited an original poem “For a Place Called Dallas,” which he wrote...
Designer Emory McKim’s Home Is a Cult of Color
Moxie” is kind of an old-fashioned term for a Millennial, but Emory McKim has it in spades. Growing up in Dripping Springs, she insisted on redecorating her bedroom each and every year and developed her very own signature style along the way. (“Mistakes were made,” she allows. “I once applied hot-pink boas to the wall trim—and my computer—with a hot glue gun. It was not good.”)
For Traditional Vietnamese Fare, Make Your Way to Lá Me
On any given weekend, Lá Me teems with folks waiting to snag a booth and feast on its extensive menu of Vietnamese dishes. At around noon, a half-hour wait is virtually guaranteed. At 1 p.m., it’s probably longer. The sweet spot is trying to get there early or after the lunch rush.
