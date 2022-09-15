According to Pew Research Center, about 5 percent of young adults in the United States say their gender is different from their sex assigned at birth. For adults of all ages, it’s 1.6 percent. About a quarter of adults say they have a trans friend (27 percent), 13 percent say they have a trans co-worker, and 10 percent say they have a trans family member. As a follow up to our first People of Pride report in 2019, and part of our 2022 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion report on Business and Politics, we spoke with three North Texas transgender executives who shared their personal journeys with D CEO.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO