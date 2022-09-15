Wilson completed 14 of 31 passes for 219 yards, one touchdown and one interception while adding two rushes for three yards in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Texans. Coming off a loss to his former team in Week 1, many expected Wilson and the Broncos to have a huge resurgence against the Texans on Sunday. Unfortunately, that wasn't in the cards, as the offense is still trying to find its footing under the tutelage of head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Wilson focused on Courtland Sutton throughout the contest, targeting the wideout a team-high 11 times. Jerry Jeudy exited the game with a rib injury, complicating matters for the veteran signal-caller with KJ Hamler (knee/hip) already sidelined. Wilson's lone touchdown came early in the fourth quarter to give Denver the lead. The 33-year-old's struggles through the first two weeks are certainly concerning for fantasy purposes, but the Denver offense is too talented for matters not to improve substantially moving forward. Wilson will have the chance to get cooking against a familiar foe when the Broncos host the 49ers in Week 3.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO