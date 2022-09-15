Read full article on original website
Related
Utah moved up in both major polls. Where did BYU land?
Utah moved up after its 35-7 win over San Diego State, while BYU dropped following its 41-20 loss at Oregon.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Paces team in yardage Monday
Goedert brought in five of six targets for 82 yards in the Eagles' 24-7 win over the Vikings on Monday night. Goedert paced the Eagles in receiving yardage and shared runner-up status in catches during what was a second straight impressive effort to open the season. The athletic tight end now has eight receptions for 142 yards over the Eagles' first pair of contests, with the 17.8 yards per catch particularly standing out and perhaps a sign of a bigger downfield role this season. Goedert will look to continue stretching the field in a Week 3 road divisional matchup against the Commanders on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Jalen Tolbert: Takes seat again in Week 2
Tolbert (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Bengals, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. For a second consecutive game to begin his career, the rookie third-round pick won't be available to a Cowboys offense that's without fellow pass catchers Michael Gallup (knee, inactive) and James Washington (foot, IR). The decision to delay Tolbert's pro debut is an interesting one, especially with Dak Prescott (thumb) sidelined for the foreseeable future. In any case, interim starting quarterback Cooper Rush will have CeeDee Lamb, Noah Brown, Dennis Houston, Simi Fehoko and KaVontae Turpin available at wide receiver Week 2.
CBS Sports
Sunday Night Football odds, spread, line: Packers vs. Bears prediction, NFL picks from expert who's 51-17
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers look to bounce back when they host the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football. The Packers lost to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, struggling to only seven points in the 2022 season opener. The Bears, meanwhile, are coming off a season-opening win over the San Francisco 49ers. The Packers won both matchups between the NFC North rivals in 2021.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Oregon apologizes after student section chants 'F--- the Mormons' during win over No. 12 BYU
The University of Oregon released a statement on Sunday apologizing to BYU after a video surfaced on social media showed the school's student section chanting "F--- the Mormons" during Saturday's 41-20 win over the Utah university. "The University of Oregon sincerely apologizes for an offensive and disgraceful chant coming from...
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Eclipses century mark in wild win
Waddle brought in 11 of 19 targets for 171 yards and two touchdowns in the Dolphins' 42-38 win over the Ravens on Sunday. The eye-popping target volume says it all in terms of Waddle's chemistry with Tua Tagovailoa, and it underscores how intensive a comeback the Dolphins were forced to mount after entering the fourth quarter down 35-21. Waddle was an integral part of the unlikely victory, recording a six-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter and then capping off the rally via a seven-yard score with only 14 seconds remaining. Waddle has opened the season with three touchdown receptions in his first two games and is clearly benefitting from fellow speedster Tyreek Hill's presence, but the entire Miami air attack will have quite the task in a Week 3 home matchup versus the Bills next Sunday.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Ohio State basketball recruiting: Four-star guard Taison Chatman commits to solidify Buckeyes' top-five class
Ohio State added another big name to its 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday as four-star combo guard Taison Chatman committed to the Buckeyes on the 247Sports YouTube channel. Chatman, a consensus top-50 talent from Totino-Grace High School in Minneapolis chose OSU over Kansas, Virginia, Xavier and hometown Minnesota. Chatman joins...
CBS Sports
WATCH: Four-star guard Taison Chatman to make college commitment live Tuesday on 247Sports
One of the top-rated uncommitted prospects in the 2023 recruiting class will make his long-awaited college commitment on Tuesday. Taison Chatman, a four-star guard prospect from Totino-Grace in Minneapolis, Minnesota, will make his choice live at 8 p.m. ET on the 247Sports YouTube channel. You can watch the commitment live in the player below.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Underwhelming performance in win
Wilson completed 14 of 31 passes for 219 yards, one touchdown and one interception while adding two rushes for three yards in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Texans. Coming off a loss to his former team in Week 1, many expected Wilson and the Broncos to have a huge resurgence against the Texans on Sunday. Unfortunately, that wasn't in the cards, as the offense is still trying to find its footing under the tutelage of head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Wilson focused on Courtland Sutton throughout the contest, targeting the wideout a team-high 11 times. Jerry Jeudy exited the game with a rib injury, complicating matters for the veteran signal-caller with KJ Hamler (knee/hip) already sidelined. Wilson's lone touchdown came early in the fourth quarter to give Denver the lead. The 33-year-old's struggles through the first two weeks are certainly concerning for fantasy purposes, but the Denver offense is too talented for matters not to improve substantially moving forward. Wilson will have the chance to get cooking against a familiar foe when the Broncos host the 49ers in Week 3.
CBS Sports
Week 3 NFL picks, odds, 2022 best bets from advanced model: This five-way football parlay returns 25-1
The Miami Dolphins will try to build on their shocking win over Baltimore when they host Buffalo during the Week 3 NFL schedule. Miami rallied from a 35-14 deficit to pull off a stunning 42-38 win against the Ravens in Week 2, improving to 2-0 on the season. The Dolphins are 4.5-point home underdogs in the latest Week 3 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Other Week 3 NFL spreads include Tampa Bay as a 3-point favorite against Green Bay and Arizona as a 4-point underdog to the Rams. Which Week 3 NFL lines should you target with your Week 3 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 3 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
NFL・
Comments / 0