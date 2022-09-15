ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is a bug-out bag?

By Dara Bitler
 5 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver Office of Emergency Management announced it will give away bug-out bags to help people prepare to respond to emergencies as part of National Preparedness Month.

The event will take place on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at College View Recreation Center.

Several YouTube videos have circulated since Denver OEM announced the giveaway.

Bug Out Bag giveaway conspiracy in Denver is a ‘silly rumor’

The conspiracy theorists said that Denver is giving the bags away because city officials know of or expect a disaster to happen in the city. Denver OEM released a statement and said the conspiracies are just “silly rumors .”

What is a Bug Out Bag?

A bug-out bag is a bag that you can have ready to go in case there is a disaster or emergency.

According to the United States Department of Homeland Security , these are things you should have in your bag or kit:

  • Water (one gallon per person per day for several days, for drinking and sanitation)
  • Food (at least a several-day supply of non-perishable food)
  • Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert
  • Flashlight
  • First aid kit
  • Extra batteries
  • Whistle (to signal for help)
  • Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)
  • Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place )
  • Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)
  • Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities )
  • Manual can opener (for food)
  • Local maps
  • Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery
  • Masks (for everyone ages 2 and above), soap, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes to disinfect surfaces
  • Prescription medications . About half of all Americans take a prescription medicine every day. An emergency can make it difficult for them to refill their prescription or to find an open pharmacy. Organize and protect your prescriptions, over-the-counter drugs, and vitamins to prepare for an emergency.
  • Non-prescription medications such as pain relievers, anti-diarrhea medication, antacids or laxatives
  • Prescription eyeglasses and contact lens solution
  • Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes and diaper rash cream
  • Pet food and extra water for your pet
  • Cash or traveler’s checks
  • Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records saved electronically or in a waterproof, portable container
  • Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person
  • Complete change of clothing appropriate for your climate and sturdy shoes
  • Fire extinguisher
  • Matches in a waterproof container
  • Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items
  • Mess kits, paper cups, plates, paper towels and plastic utensils
  • Paper and pencil
  • Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

The DHS also said you should have multiple kits; one for your home, one for your car, and one for your work because emergencies and disasters can happen anywhere at any time.

