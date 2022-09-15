What is a bug-out bag?
DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver Office of Emergency Management announced it will give away bug-out bags to help people prepare to respond to emergencies as part of National Preparedness Month.
The event will take place on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at College View Recreation Center.
Several YouTube videos have circulated since Denver OEM announced the giveaway.Bug Out Bag giveaway conspiracy in Denver is a ‘silly rumor’
The conspiracy theorists said that Denver is giving the bags away because city officials know of or expect a disaster to happen in the city. Denver OEM released a statement and said the conspiracies are just “silly rumors .”
What is a Bug Out Bag?
A bug-out bag is a bag that you can have ready to go in case there is a disaster or emergency.
According to the United States Department of Homeland Security , these are things you should have in your bag or kit:
- Water (one gallon per person per day for several days, for drinking and sanitation)
- Food (at least a several-day supply of non-perishable food)
- Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert
- Flashlight
- First aid kit
- Extra batteries
- Whistle (to signal for help)
- Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)
- Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place )
- Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)
- Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities )
- Manual can opener (for food)
- Local maps
- Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery
- Masks (for everyone ages 2 and above), soap, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes to disinfect surfaces
- Prescription medications . About half of all Americans take a prescription medicine every day. An emergency can make it difficult for them to refill their prescription or to find an open pharmacy. Organize and protect your prescriptions, over-the-counter drugs, and vitamins to prepare for an emergency.
- Non-prescription medications such as pain relievers, anti-diarrhea medication, antacids or laxatives
- Prescription eyeglasses and contact lens solution
- Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes and diaper rash cream
- Pet food and extra water for your pet
- Cash or traveler’s checks
- Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records saved electronically or in a waterproof, portable container
- Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person
- Complete change of clothing appropriate for your climate and sturdy shoes
- Fire extinguisher
- Matches in a waterproof container
- Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items
- Mess kits, paper cups, plates, paper towels and plastic utensils
- Paper and pencil
- Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children
The DHS also said you should have multiple kits; one for your home, one for your car, and one for your work because emergencies and disasters can happen anywhere at any time.
