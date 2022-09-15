Maren Morris has revealed that she doesn’t feel “comfortable” attending the CMA Awards this year and is possibly skipping the event altogether. The country singer is nominated for album of the year with Humble Quest but may avoid the award show following her feud with Jason Aldean’s wife, social media influencer Brittany Aldean. “I haven’t decided if I’m gonna go,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “I’m very honored that my record is nominated. But I don’t know if I feel [at] home there right now. So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a...

NFL ・ 34 MINUTES AGO