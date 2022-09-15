Read full article on original website
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
A Florida judge sentences killer to boot camp for a few monthsJenifer KnightonMiami, FL
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, FloridaEvie M.Dania Beach, FL
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
Roaches, rodent droppings, food not ‘in a wholesome, sound condition’: See which 5 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Rodent droppings near the kitchen stove, flies landing on a coffee pot and inside a to-go container and roaches crawling near the front counter led state inspectors to temporarily close four South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
Three of the Best Fort Lauderdale Hotels With a Lazy River
After a long day of sightseeing and exploring Fort Lauderdale, there is nothing better than relaxing by the hotel pool. Many parents will agree however that it can be hard to keep the whole family entertained for long. Fort Lauderdale offers 24 miles of shoreline, world-class shopping, and a budding...
Miami New Times
Savage Lyfe Beer Co. and Odd Breed Wild Ales Team Up to Bring Awareness to Human Trafficking
A new brewery specializing in barrel-aged beers will be making its home in South Florida. Next month, Broward-based nomad brewery Savage Lyfe Beer Co. will make its official introduction to the local craft beer community with a special bottle release in collaboration with Pompano Beach's Odd Breed Wild Ales. Although...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Lantana (FL)
Lantana is a town with a population of about 11,000 that sits along the Atlantic coast in Florida’s Palm Beach County. You are reading: Things to do in lantana fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Lantana (FL) It’s bordered by Lake Worth to the north and Boynton...
Miami New Times
The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week
Pan-Asian eatery Tanuki celebrates its sixth anniversary through the month of September. Diners can enjoy a special anniversary tasting menu for $66. It includes six classic dishes: crisp Brussels sprouts, char siu pork ribs, tuna tartare, salmon pizza, crunchy tuna roll, and a carafe of premium sake. Additionally, the restaurant is participating in Miami Spice, with a $45 dinner offered Sunday through Thursday (including a vegan option). Through September 30, at Tanuki, 1080 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-615-1055; tanukimiami.com. Jose D. Duran.
Miami New Times
New Restaurants to Try This Week: Fi'lia, Hof's House of Sweets, and Vice Burger
Miami's latest round of openings includes the reopening of Fi'lia at the SLS Brickell Hotel, the grand opening of Hof's House of Sweets in Fort Lauderdale, the second location of Spiked Rich ice cream in Doral, and the addition of Miami pop-up Vice Burger to the Lincoln Eatery. Know of...
3 Florida roads among worst traffic spots in US
Three Florida roadways made it on a list of worst places to be stuck in traffic in the country. The worst cuts through Orlando.
Miami New Times
The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Jack White, Florence + the Machine, Lizzo, and More
This week, Jack White takes the stage at James L. Knight Center with Miami-based singer-songwriter Cat Power serving as the opener, Florence + the Machine says brings the Disco Fever epidemic to FTX Arena, and Lizzo kicks off her much-anticipated tour at FLA Live Arena. Below, in chronological order, are...
Miami New Times
Coral Gables Trying Once More to Annex Little Gables Neighborhood
Since Karen Shane moved into her house in Little Gables in 1994, Coral Gables has been exploring the possibility of annexing the unincorporated Miami-Dade community situated on the northern edge of the city. "This has been going on for 30 years in the making," Shane tells. New Times. Now, Coral...
helpmechas.com
‘The Haunt’ Returns To South Florida City For A Third Time
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. The much-anticipated Halloween event includes a full month of activities, including terrifying walks through haunted woods filled with terrifying creatures comes to Davie, Florida. This year’s additions include nightly food trucks, beer and wine, live music, and much more. Tree Tops Park, 3900 SW 100th Ave, will once again become South Florida‘s largest and scariest Halloween event this October on select dates from October 8th to October 31st. ‘La Bruja’ returns for Halloween to cast her evil spell and unleash her monstrosities.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Boca Raton 2022
People think it is easy to get a joint that makes the most delicious Sushi, especially when they are away from home. The truth is that this is not the case. We all agree that California rolls are easy to make, but it takes the best restaurants to make a quality sushi roll. Recently, Boca Raton has become the home of fantastic food with an extensive collection of Japanese restaurants. Unlike other places, sushi lovers will enjoy their stay in Boca Raton as there are amazing restaurants that make the best of this Japanese cuisine.
NBC Miami
ICYMI: Tenants Concerned About Crime in Fort Lauderdale Apartment Building, Hidden Redland Sanctuary Helps Visitors Reconnect With Nature
Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. Tenants Concerned About Crime in Luxury Fort Lauderdale Apartment Building. Some tenants in a luxury apartment building in Fort Lauderdale are fed up. They say crime is happening almost every day and that management isn’t...
City commissioner in Florida proposes paying bounties on iguanas
City officials are so fed up with the iguana population in Miami Beach that one commissioner suggested that a bounty should be put on the invasive species. The city of Miami Beach paid iguana hunters $50,000 in 2021 and is expected to quadruple its budget to $200,000 to deal with the lizards.
Miami New Times
The Boombox Brings a Revamped Roller Rave to Super Wheels
The Boombox will spin retro 1980s nostalgia with a modern twist for its upcoming roller skate rave on September 24. Ricardo "Mango" Cano, the underground nightclub's cofounder, says Super Speed Roller Rave is an event Miami has missed out on since 2016, when a retired queer party and DJ group, Internet Friends, hosted its own roller skate rave.
Miami New Times
Six: the Musical Kicks Off South Florida's Broadway Season This Fall
Every monarch is remembered throughout history for various achievements. We'll always have Colin Firth's performance of King George VI in The King's Speech. The late Queen Elizabeth II has Netflix's The Crown to solidify her legacy. But King Henry VIII will forever be associated with his six wives. You may...
Miami City Officials Discussing ‘Dead or Alive’ Bounty on Iguanas
Miami Beach is going the way of the Everglades, in that they’ll pay people to hunt an invasive species. Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez said at a commission meeting on Wednesday, “People are going to go out and hunt [the iguanas] for money,” according to the New York Post. She continued, “If we don’t do something and take action seriously, every single day these iguanas are multiplying.”
VALENCIA ISLES FORECLOSES ON HOME OVER $7200 HOA FEE
Boynton Beach Homeowners Association Launches Foreclosure Proceedings, Says Homeowner Isn’t Paying HOA Dues… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another South Florida homeowner is learning that if you don’t pay your HOA dues — no matter how minimal — your HOA can take your home. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Florida man, 20, dies while snorkeling in the Keys
A Florida man died while snorkeling in the Florida Keys on Friday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.
Miami New Times
What You'll Be Eating and Drinking at New Times' Out to Brunch
Miami is a brunch lover's paradise with dozens of our top restaurants offering the best meal of the weekend. This Saturday, some of your favorite restaurants will join forces to bring you the ultimate brunch extravaganza: New Times' Out to Brunch. From 1 to 4 p.m. on September 24, Regatta...
Rosh Hashana dining: Best restaurants for Jewish New Year dine-in, takeout
There’s no need to warm up your stove for the Jewish High Holy Days – plenty of local restaurants are happy to do the cooking for you. Here are some of the local menus offered across the county for Rosh Hashana, which runs from sundown Sunday, Sept. 25, to sundown Tuesday, Sept. 27.
