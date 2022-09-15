Read full article on original website
Related
Turnto10.com
'If it's not broken, it will be soon'; Rhode Island Senate Commission seeks EOHHS overhaul
(WJAR) — Health and human services agencies in Rhode Island could soon go through a major shakeup. A Rhode Island Senate Commission has issued a report that would overhaul of the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities & Hospital (BHDDH), The Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF), and Medicaid.
Turnto10.com
Gov. Dan McKee proposes pay raises for state department heads
(WJAR) — Some of Rhode Island’s top state employees could be looking at big raises. A proposal from Gov. Dan McKee’s administration would see some cabinet members or department heads with potential pay hikes of tens of thousands of dollars. “We’re correcting an issue that should have...
Turnto10.com
Local leaders to travel to Puerto Rico to help residents recover from Fiona
(WJAR) — Local politicians are collecting donations, packing their bags, and heading to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona devastated the land. Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera and Councilwoman at large Glendaliz Colón have family and friends living in Puerto Rico. The two leaders are expected to leave with...
Turnto10.com
School finance director accused of embezzling $3 million from school funds
(WJAR) — A Providence school finance director was arrested for embezzlement and access to a computer for fraudulent purposes on Tuesday. Rhode Island State Police say 35-year-old Nathan Kaufman was arrested following an investigation of financial irregularities at the collaborative school, Urban Collaborative Accelerated Program in Providence. According to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island Board of Elections completes requested recounts in primary election
(WJAR) — On Monday, the Rhode Island Board of Elections discussed requested recounts in several races in last week’s primary election. There were nine requested recounts from the September 13 primary election. The Board of Elections said two of the recounts were thrown out because the races were...
Turnto10.com
Brown University welcomes therapy dog to relieve stress on campus
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Department of Public Safety at Brown University has added a four-legged officer to the team, but it’s not to help fight crime. Instead, Elvy the black lab is the university’s first ever therapy dog. She's being trained to comfort both students and faculty and serve as an ambassador for the department.
Turnto10.com
Spotted lanternflies pose threat to Rhode Island crops
(WJAR) — Rhode Island is on the hunt for spotted lanternflies. These spotted lanternflies, no bigger than a quarter, were found in Smithfield. As a result, the town will ground spray in areas with substantial numbers of spotted lanternflies on Wednesday. They've been found in a total of 14...
Turnto10.com
Woonsocket City Council holds special emergency meeting on removing the mayor
(WJAR) — The Woonsocket City Council held a special emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt. City Councilors voted unanimously to fund Councilwoman Denise Sierra's legal representation to fight Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt in a case before the Rhode Island Supreme court. Starting Thursday, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Turnto10.com
Environmental police seize bluefin tuna from captain without state commercial license
(WJAR) — Environmental police seized a large bluefin tuna from a Massachusetts charter boat captain who did not have a commercial fishing license in Rhode Island. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management the incent happened last week near Point Judith. RIDEM says the captain had killed a 113-inch...
Turnto10.com
Gas prices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts continue to drop
(WJAR) — Gasoline prices in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts continued to decrease over the past week. According to AAA Northeast, the average gas price in Massachusetts is down 12 cents from last week, averaging $3.68 per gallon on Monday -- this is 52 cents lower than prices one month ago.
Turnto10.com
Gender ideology panel sparks protest
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — More than one hundred people protested Monday evening for and against a talk about gender in schools at William Hall Library. The event titled, "What Your Kids Learn About Gender in School," was hosted by Independent Women's Network, a pro-free speech community organization. The library...
Turnto10.com
The Big E celebrates Rhode Island Day
(WJAR) — The Big E is well underway in Massachusetts and Tuesday marks Rhode Island Day. Each year, the festival does different themed days saluting different states in the northeast. There is also themes like" Be a Kid for a Day," or Military Appreciation Day. But there's a lot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Turnto10.com
Massachusetts runs drills to prepare for oil spills
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (WJAR) — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection is working with cities and towns to prepare for oil spills that could be detrimental to the southeastern coastline. The Department has several oil response trailers strategically placed in coastal communities around the Commonwealth, working with first responders to...
Turnto10.com
Ponaganset High School volunteer coach arrested for embezzlement
(WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police said 50-year-old Clifford Fortin of Johnston was arrested Monday in connection with embezzlement and fraudulent conversion. According to police, Fortin was arrested on an affidavit and arrest warrant for embezzlement/fraudulent conversion over $100. Ponaganset High School officials said Fortin was a volunteer football...
Turnto10.com
Cumberland man charged in connection to largest seizure of counterfeit pills
(AP) — Federal authorities in Rhode Island say the seizure of more than 660,000 counterfeit Adderall pills containing methamphetamine has led to charges against one man. The U.S. attorney's office says 27-year-old Dylan Rodas has agreed to plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The pills were...
Turnto10.com
Warwick man volunteers to help Californians impacted by wildfires
(WJAR) — A Warwick man is helping victims of the devastating wildfires in California with the American Red Cross. Peter Prowe is volunteering in the Sacramento area, where the biggest fire to hit the state so far this year is raging. "I know what it is like to be...
Turnto10.com
Attleboro community remembers two teens lost in crash
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Officials have identified the victims of Sunday's deadly crash in Attleboro. According to the district attorney's office, 19-year-old Michael Ward and 18-year-old Benjamin Kelley both died in the crash. Both teens recently graduated from Attleboro High School. In a letter to families, Principal Kate Campbell...
Turnto10.com
Providence police arrest public works employee accused of distributing fentanyl
(WJAR) — The Providence Police Department has arrested a city public works employee accused of distributing fentanyl during his shift. The department arrested Christopher Anderson for allegedly distributing fentanyl while on city time. Investigators say they seized 1,176 blue glassine bags of suspected fentanyl, weighing 23.5 grams. Anderson is...
Turnto10.com
Teenager charged with trespassing at Gilbert Middle School
(WJAR) — A teenager was arrested for allegedly trespassing Gilbert Middle School in Providence Tuesday morning. According to a letter sent out to families, the school went into lockdown in accordance with District security procedure. Principal Luis Fernandez told families they determined the teenager was a student of a...
Turnto10.com
Smithfield to spray town after spotted lanternfly sightings
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said it will be spraying areas of Smithfield with substantial numbers of spotted lanternflies on Wednesday. DEM said spotted lanternflies have been discovered along Douglas Pike (Route 7) in Smithfield. "Contact spray," Bifenthrin will be used directly on the trees...
Comments / 1