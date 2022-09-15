ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wickliffe, OH

Ohio delivery driver helps stop attempted child abduction

By Melissa Reid
WKBN
 5 days ago

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) – An Ohio delivery driver is being hailed a hero after his quick thinking may have stopped an attempted abduction.

“I saw her walk across the street. Something told me, just wait,” said Antwain Kellom, of Maple Heights.

Kellom recalled the exact moment he noticed something wrong Tuesday afternoon.

“When the car approached her, he didn’t get out,” said Kellom.

Kellom is a delivery driver for State Courier Systems and does the same route through Wickliffe every day.

“I see the same kids every day. A majority of the kids that walk down here home from school, even the little girl, I know her face. Usually, she walks with a little boy, but yesterday, she didn’t,” said Kellom.

Kellom said the girl was at the corner of Clayton and Lloyd when a man pulled up to her and stopped.

“When he approached her, and she didn’t get in, and I saw her shaking her head, I knew something wasn’t right,” said Kellom.

Without a second thought, Kellom put the truck in park and ran to get her.

“When I jumped out of the truck, he sped off. She was shaken up. That’s when she told me, ‘He just tried to kidnap me,'” said Kellom.

Wickliffe police say the child is 11 years old and the incident is still under investigation. As for the make and model of the vehicle involved, Kellom said he believes it to be a dark gray Nissan Rogue.

Michael Fisher
5d ago

It takes a village to raise a child. I see the word hero over used in stories but this guy cares and is a hero. Thank God the girl is safe and for having the right man in the right place to help her.

Bev Yates
5d ago

Thank God that man had a feeling to stay for that extra min. Things could have went very badly. Pay attention to your instincts, if something doesn't feel right you could save a life. Thank you sir for watching out for the children 💕

Savage Life
5d ago

got to be careful..the kidnapping out here is so real and people just look over it..like it can't happen to them are one of they love ones..Great Job Sir💯

