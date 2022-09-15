Mayor John Cooper Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

Starting today, Nashville Mayor John Cooper will recognize National Hispanic Heritage Month by hosting and attending a series of events aimed at highlighting the city’s rich culture, and the contributions of both Hispanic and Latin Americans to Nashville.

“Hispanic and Latin American experiences, traditions, and cultures have touched every part of Nashville’s neighborhoods and communities,” said Mayor John Cooper.“ Our diversity is our strength in Nashville, and in particular, the growing influence and success of many Hispanic and Latin American residents and business owners. I look forward to highlighting some of their stories and encouraging all of Nashville to lift up their success in the coming days and weeks.”

On Thursday morning, September 15, Mayor Cooper will attend a Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff with the Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce at 9:00 a.m. The kickoff will take place on the steps of the Diane Nash Plaza outside of the Historic Metro Courthouse.

On Thursday evening, Mayor Cooper will visit Conexión Américas, located at 2195 Nolensville Pike, and join Council Member Sandra Sepulveda for a Hispanic Heritage Month Awards Ceremony. The ceremony will include a mural unveiling and proclamation presentation.

Throughout the month, Mayor Cooper will attend coffees and lunches with local Hispanic and Latin American small business owners to celebrate their success and support their efforts.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is traditionally observed from September 15 to October 15.