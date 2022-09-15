Read full article on original website
Monroe Home Depot worker gets trapped under forklift, suffers serious injuries
A Hudson Valley Home Depot employee suffered serious injuries when they were trapped underneath a forklift. The incident took place in Monroe around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Monroe Fire District Chief Rich Lenahan says the fire department responded to the store at 254 Larkin Drive for a call regarding a trapped worker.
Monroe dad arrested for DWI with kids in the car
A father in Monroe has been arrested under Leandra’s Law for allegedly driving while intoxicated, with kids in car.
Police: Woman shot in the head next to school
The NYPD says a woman was shot near I.S. 278 in Brooklyn. Police say the shooting took place just after 4 p.m. and say that it is a possible domestic dispute turned violent.
Prosecutor: 65-year-old woman found dead in Old Bridge home
The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the death of a 65-year-old Old Bridge woman as a homicide.
Police: 1 person seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle and tractor-trailer on I-95
One person was seriously injured in a crash between a motorcycle and tractor-trailer on I-95 in Stamford, police say. The crash happened on I-95 northbound near Exit 8 around 2:30 a.m. State police say the interstate was shut down for hours from exits 7 to 9 while they investigated. The...
Pursuit of stolen car ends with arrest of 3 CT men, recovery of a gun
A police pursuit of a stolen car on I-684 and I-84 this past weekend resulted in the arrest of three Connecticut residents and the recovery of a gun, according to police.
Police: Motorcyclist killed in Garden City crash
A motorcyclist is dead following an auto accident in Garden City.
Rockland man accused of breaking into animal shelter, taking his dog
The Rockland Sheriff's Office says the dog was originally lodged at the shelter last Friday because it was found wandering unattended in the town of Ramapo.
ALERT CENTER: Suspect sought for breaking into Tuckahoe business
Police are searching for the person who stole cash from a Tuckahoe business in September. According to police, a man entered Southampton Excavation, located at 110 North Magee St., through an unlocked window on Sept. 11 at approximately 3:12 a.m. The man rummaged through offices in the business and stole...
Norwalk man killed in motorcycle crash on I-95 in Stamford
A Norwalk man was killed in a multivehicle and motorcycle crash on I-95 that shut down the interstate for hours.
Police: Mount Vernon teen in critical condition after stabbing in Bronx
A teen from Mount Vernon is in critical condition after a dispute in the Bronx turned into a violent stabbing.
Two Newburgh men sentenced for fatal shooting of 21-year-old woman
Two Newburgh men were sentenced on Tuesday for killing of a woman in New Windsor.
Police: Man in critical condition after he was shot on Flatbush Avenue
Police say a man was shot in the leg in Brooklyn early Sunday morning.
NYPD: 19-year-old man fatally stabbed in Kingsbridge; suspect in custody
Police say a 19-year-old man was killed after he was stabbed during a violent dispute in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx. Authorities say Armani McDonald was found at an apartment building on Briggs Avenue around 5 p.m. Saturday with a stab wound to the neck. Police say a dispute...
Fire at North Lindenhurst home requires 4-department response
A house fire in North Lindenhurst Sunday night required a response from four different departments, authorities say.
No word on cause of fuel spill that sparked 5-mile traffic nightmare in Secaucus Tuesday
Authorities are still investigating what caused a massive fuel spill in Secaucus this morning that led to a traffic jam spanning more than 5 miles.
Alert Center: Missing man left Nassau University Medical Center in scrubs, police say
The Nassau Police Missing Persons Squad is asking for the public's help after a man left Nassau University Medical Center wearing scrubs.
Inmate pulled from East River following attempted escape from Bronx jail barge
The inmate reportedly fled from the Vernon C Bain Center, also known as “The Boat” – a jail barge docked off of Hunts Point in the East River right across from Rikers Island.
Police: Man fatally shot in Stony Point
Detectives were on the scene at 101 Mott Farm Road in what a police dispatch report described as a fatal domestic shooting.
Alert Center: Newark police search for man connected to armed robbery
Newark police are looking for a man connected to an armed robbery on Sept. 2.
