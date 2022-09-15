Read full article on original website
walls102.com
Regional Transportation Committee Meeting coming to Mendota
MENDOTA – The next Human Services Transportation Committee Meeting for Bureau, DeKalb, Grundy, Kendall, LaSalle, Lee, Ogle, and Putnam Counties will be held on Friday at 10 AM at Mendota Moose Lodge. Individuals with an interest in public transportation are strongly encouraged to attend, especially human service organizations serving individuals who use public transportation. HSTP identifies transportation needs and develops solutions to improve transportation services for the general public. An emphasis is placed on seniors, people with disabilities, individuals with lower incomes, and veterans.
walls102.com
New yield signs coming to Mendota intersection
MENDOTA – New yield signs will be coming to a Mendota intersection. A traffic study conducted by the Mendota Police Department found that traffic control was needed on a portion of 9th St. Alderwoman Vicki Johnson said residents have raised concerns about the intersection. Yield signs are expected to be erected in the next month for 9th Street at 2nd Ave.
walls102.com
Princeton awarded urban forestry funding grant
PRINCETON — Princeton has been awarded a $10,000 grant with a $10,000 matching contribution to complete tree inventories and develop a management plan for its urban forest. The funds were provided by the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Urban and Community Forestry Core Grant Program, and administered by The Morton Arboretum and the Chicago Region Trees Initiative. The grants provide communities with a better understanding of the urban forest areas they’re managing by revealing an estimated number of trees, their size, condition and species. The inventories will also identify opportunities to increase planting, and will inform the development of a comprehensive, long-term urban forest management plan. With the funds, the Princeton Tree Committee updated and adopted a new Municipal Tree Ordinance and successfully inventoried all city trees located in public spaces, including the historic cemeteries.
starvedrock.media
Wellness Check Near Ottawa Hotel Leads To Discovery Of Body
A startling discovery on the north side of Ottawa. Just after 8 o'clock Monday morning, police were called to the 100 block of West Stevenson Road around the Comfort Inn location to check on a person inside a vehicle. Upon arrival, first responders discovered the person they were checking on to be dead. The name of the individual is not being released yet.
walls102.com
Individual found deceased after residential fire in Rochelle
ROCHELLE – One person was found deceased after a residential fire in Rochelle Sunday morning. The Rochelle Fire Department say they were called to the 500 block of 7th Ave for a report of smoke around 10:45 AM. The Rochelle Police Department also responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Release of the deceased individual’s name is pending notification of next of kin.
wcbu.org
Bartonville wants an abandoned tower demolished, while the owner is planning a major ‘rejuvenation’
It's hard to miss the dilapidated former Allied Mills building that towers over U.S. Route 24 on the southern end of Bartonville. Village leaders would like to see the abandoned pet food plant torn down. But the property owner says his group plans to develop the site, and demolition may not be in their best interests.
walls102.com
Over 10K without power; damage reported after overnight storms
SPRINGFIELD – A series of late summer storms stampeded across Illinois late Sunday night, causing some damage and leaving thousands without power. As of Monday morning, over 10,000 residents across the state are without power after the thunderstorms triggered a number of watches and warnings. Wind gusts were reported as high as 70 mph, and near Bradford in Bureau County, grain bins reportedly broke free and overturned a nearby LP tank. According to the Bureau County EMA, one home sustained damage but no injuries have been reported.
starvedrock.media
Two Streator residents sought after Saturday shooting
Two Streator residents with a troubled past are being sought again by police. Twenty-seven year old Alyssa Shelton and 24-year old Timothy Wheaton are wanted for questioning after a shooting in Streator Saturday. The Livingston County Sheriff's release said it happened at 1427 South Cleveland, but gave no other details.
walls102.com
IVCC Theatre Director and theatre department will receive the Illinois Theatre Association award
OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College Theatre Director David Allan Kuester and the college’s theatre department will receive the Illinois Theatre Association’s 2022 Award of Excellence in Theatre Saturday. Kuester and the department will be honored in Downers Grove during the Red Gala Award Luncheon as part of the ITA’s annual event, “Together Again – A Day Celebrating Everything Theatre.”
starvedrock.media
Peru Police Kept Busy with Alleged Shoplifting, Warrants
On Monday morning, Peru police were called to the Peru HyVee supermarket on Midtown Road. There, they investigated an alleged shoplifting involving 52-year-old Brad Gill of the 2600 block of Fourth Street in Peru. Gill was charged and given a court date. On Thursday night, Peru police pulled over 27-year-old...
1470 WMBD
Storm damage throughout Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. – There was some thought among forecasters the severe weather that moved through northern and central Illinois late Sunday night would miss the Peoria area. The National Weather Service says 60 mile per hour wind gusts were reported at the height of the storms in parts of Peoria and Tazewell Counties.
walls102.com
Henry man killed in Sunday motorcycle crash
TISKILWA – A man from Henry is dead after a Sunday motorcycle crash in Bureau County. Bureau County Sheriff James Reed said that around 2:25 PM they were called to the 1900 E. St. two miles south of Tiskilwa. A black and white 1993 Harley Davidson motorcycle reportedly lost control for unknown reasons while traveling south on 1900 E St. The driver, and single occupant, a 65 year old male was later pronounced deceased at OSF Saint Clare Medical Center. The name is being withheld at this time, pending notification of next of kin. The accident remains under investigation by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau County Coroner’s Office.
1470 WMBD
Pedestrian hit overnight in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police say one person was hit by a car on the city’s south side early Friday morning. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says the incident happened at the intersection of W. Lincoln and S. Western Avenues just after midnight, and that the vehicle fled the scene.
starvedrock.media
Convicted Cocaine Dealer From Mendota Hauled In On Warrant
The long arm of the law has caught up with a number of people who've been wanted on warrants. La Salle County Sheriff Adam Diss reports that on Tuesday, members of the U.S. Marshal's Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 30-year-old Ashley Gaines in the 700 block of Meadowview Lane in Mendota. Mendota police helped in the arrest. Gaines had been wanted for a probation violation in La Salle County. She needs 50 thousand dollars to bond out.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Saturday, September 17th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Luis LeFevers, 32 on a Grundy County warrant. He...
walls102.com
Shed recovered; returned to Mendota
MENDOTA – The shed that was removed from a residence in Mendota has been returned after an investigation by the Mendota Police Department. Authorities in Livingston County executed a search warrant in cooperation with the LaSalle County States Attorney’s Office and the Mendota Police Department at an address in rural Ancona. The shed that was allegedly taken by a truck and trailer on August 30th from the 1000 block of 6th Avenue in Mendota. The shed was transported back to Mendota on Wednesday. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.
walls102.com
Swap Shop 9/19/22
RUMMAGE SALE 403 South Otter Creek, Streator, IL, Saturday September 24th 8am-2pm GARAGE SALE 3 families Friday 8-1 located at 905 Madison St in Streator ( in the alley). Boys 2T-5T, Girls 4T-6X, Jr. girls-ladies xlg, shoes, baby items, houseware TOYS, TOYS, TOYS, Much misc. Rain or shine! Don’t miss this one!
WSPY NEWS
Earlville woman facing charges after crash with home in Mendota
An Earlville woman is facing charges following a vehicle versus home crash in the area of 5th Avenue and 1st Street late Thursday night. 18-year-old Shaylee M. Davis, of Earlville, was ticketed with illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor, improper lane usage, and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
Central Illinois Proud
4 arrested after crashing through barricades, fleeing police on foot in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested an adult and three teenagers early Friday morning after they crashed a stolen vehicle and fled the scene, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. Officers arrested 21-year-old Sadilya Y. Erving for criminal trespassing to vehicles and resisting/obstructing police. Three teens were...
