The nearby town of Hartville to be recognized as USA’s center on Wednesday

HARTVILLE – Hartville, about 1 hour east of Springfield, is officially the heart of the United States. The designation — based on the distribution of population found during the 2020 U.S. Census — will be celebrated on Sept. 21 at a ceremony in the Wright County seat featuring local leaders as well as federal government officials.
Hungerthon raises record total for Ozarks Food Harvest

The 24th annual Hungerthon was a record breaker for Ozarks Food Harvest and iHeartRadio Springfield. The two organizations collected $260,422 Sept. 9-12 for Ozarks Food Harvest’s weekend backpack program. That’s enough money to provide meals to 723 kids facing hunger every weekend of the school year. story continues...
