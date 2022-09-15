Read full article on original website
'Barbarian' Title Explained: Who - or What - Is the Barbarian?
Director Zach Cregger's debut horror film Barbarian is turning out to be an unexpected hit with fans and critics. The movie offers an original concept, playing with generic tropes and expectations to tell a story rife with twists and turns. Riddled with mystery as well, it satisfactorily ties up most of its lose ends by the finale, but like many great horror movies, it also leaves a few puzzles unsolved. Notably, one of the most significant questions that still lingers beyond the closing credits is the meaning of the title itself. The word "Barbarian" is never spoken throughout the film, and is hardly alluded to in any direct way. Ultimately, it is unclear what the phrase refers to in the narrative's context, forcing viewers to dig deep, analyze, and come up with a variety of speculations that shed greater light on the film as a whole.
'MaXXXine': Ti West Explains How the Film Connects to 'X' and 'Pearl'
Less than a year after Ti West’s X hit theaters to the delight of horror fans, the villainous origin story Pearl is now playing in theaters and the third entry in the franchise, MaXXXine, is underway. As the trilogy unfolds, the writer-director shared how the acclaimed 2021 film was turned into a franchise so quickly and teased what its audience can expect from the third installment in the series.
'Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me' Trailer Uncovers Many Sides of the Superstar
AppleTV+ has announced the official release date of its long-anticipated documentary feature film, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, which is set to premiere globally on the platform on November 4, 2022. The documentary is directed by Alek Keshishian, who also directed the critically acclaimed documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare. The film is the second collaborative project between AppleTV and producers, Lighthouse Management Media and Interscope films, following the Emmy-nominated documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.
‘Aftersun’ Review: Paul Mescal Mesmerizes in Charlotte Wells’ Feature Debut | TIFF 2022
There are some films that manage to so thoroughly bring to life the fragments of memory that you feel as though you are reflecting on your own life along with it. Aftersun, the stunning debut feature from writer-director Charlotte Wells, is one such work. While clearly reflective about the past and the way we recall it as we move into the future, there is an enduring quality to it that ensures it is a film that will echo in your mind for time eternal.
'Chucky' Brings the Terror in New Season 2 Images
If you thought those behind the upcoming second season of SYFY and USA Network’s Chucky were done with promoting, think again! Over the last week alone, fans have received an official trailer and Season 2 poster, and today, we’re checking out some newly released stills from several episodes of the soon-to-be season. From the show’s second annual Halloween episode, titled “Halloween II”, to photos of new-to-the franchise character Nadine (Bella Higginbotham), and Devon Sawa’s American Horror Story-esque return as a priest, these sneak peeks have it all!
New ‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer Welcomes Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke to Westeros
With HBO’s House of the Dragon, we know that we are soon headed for a dance like no other, the dance of dragons as it would be known. However, before getting there, we were treated to a royal wedding that went down in typical George R. R. Martin style, leading to a rather rushed conclusion. In episode 5 titled We Light The Way, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) sails to High Tide, the new seat of House Velaryon to broker a marriage between the two old Valyrian houses. Despite his trip taking a toll on his health, the marriage is agreed upon by Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steven Toussaint) to have their two children, Princes Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Ser Laenor (Theo Nate), wed. The introduction event at the Red Keep was no small affair, with various subplots simmering beneath the surface. It would, however, explode with the most unlikely of characters when Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) lunges for Ser Joffrey (Solly McLeod), Laenor’s lover, and beats him to death before all the guests.
‘Catherine Called Birdy’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
Where and When Can You Stream Catherine Called Birdy?. What Was Production Like For Catherine Called Birdy?. In 1290, Lady Catherine (Bella Ramsey), also known as Birdy, is enjoying her splendid teenage years until she is forced to marry by her father. Taking place in the old days of Medieval English, Catherine Called Birdy follows Birdy, a free-spirited, quick-witted girl who lives in the village of Stonebridge. The youngest child of Lord Rollo (Andrew Scott) and Lady Aislinn (Billie Piper), Stonebridge is no longer the grand manor that the family is accustomed to. Just like their deteriorating home, Birdy’s family is far from wealthy, and gone are the days when they lived in luxury.
The 10 Best Pre-MCU Marvel Movies
Over the past fourteen years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown into a Hollywood juggernaut, becoming the biggest franchise in the history of cinema. Producing and ever-increasing number of blockbuster films every year, as well as a growing range of TV shows, the MCU is showing no sign of slowing down.
‘The Crow’ and the Endless Problems With Getting a Reboot Soaring, Explained
The comic book series The Crow is finally getting a second theatrical film adaptation in the form of the aptly-titled feature The Crow. Directed by Snow White & The Huntsman helmer Rupert Sanders, Bill Skarsgard is taking on the role of Eric Draven/The Crow while FKA Twigs and Danny Huston will play prominent roles in the feature. The second adaptation of this character (not counting a bevy of direct-to-video titles) following the 1994 feature starring Brandon Lee, The Crow has had a much more arduous and lengthy road to the screen than many other superhero films. For many titles in this subgenre, it seems like you can just announce a release date and the movie shows up there like clockwork. Not so with The Crow.
10 of the Best Sci-Fi Movies Based On Actual Science
In most cases, science fiction films err on the side of fiction rather than reality. Sometimes a film, such as Star Wars, is a fantasy film disguised as a sci-fi spectacle, or a film will deviate so far from genuine science that it is pure imagination. Occasionally, a movie will accurately incorporate genre tropes with elements of real life physics, biology, quantum mechanics, etc.
Who Is Elsa Bloodstone, the Monster Hunter in Disney+'s 'Werewolf by Night'?
Werewolf by Night will bring a number of new supernatural characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from Gael Garcia Bernal's titular lycanthrope to the massive heap of vegetation known as the Man-Thing. But the most important may be Laura Donnelly's Elsa Bloodstone. The entire special will take place at Bloodstone Castle, where a group of monster hunters fights for a mystic artifact.
How To Watch 'Don't Worry Darling'
Olivia Wilde’s transition into a critically acclaimed director has been one for the books. The actress made her directorial debut with the 2019 coming-of-age buddy comedy film, Booksmart. The film starred Beanie Feldstein (Lady Bird), and Kaitlyn Dever (Dear Evan Hansen), as two accomplished but unpopular graduating high schoolers who decide to finally break the rules and party on their last day of classes. Booksmart was met with huge critical acclaim and received nominations from the Golden Globe Awards, GLAAD Media Awards, British Academy Film Awards, and more. So, when it was announced that Wilde was making another film, everyone could not wait to know more about the film.
‘The Woman King’ Reigns with $19 Million at Domestic Box Office
Mid-budget theatrical movies aren’t dead after all. Director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s historical drama The Woman King exceeded expectations with an estimated $19 million in its debut weekend at the box office. The film — starring and produced by Viola Davis — was projected to make between $13 million and $16 million going in to the weekend.
From 'Parasite' to 'The Godfather': The Top 10 Letterboxd Movies Ranked by IMDb Score
Launched in 2011, Letterboxd is a social media platform for movie fans to share their movie ratings and reviews. In some ways, it's a somewhat similar environment to the realm of reviews on IMDb, an online database with information about various types of media where users can also rate and review their favorite films.
Why Do We Love Kevin Smith Movies?
The first person to tell you that Kevin Smith movies aren't particularly good and only seem to be made for himself is probably Kevin Smith. After a series of films that didn’t seem to light critics or the box office on fire, Smith started to focus on his own interests and fanbase. Starting with his 2010 movie Red State, he's been frequently releasing his films in a roadshow model, where he brings the movie to your town and screens it along with a post-movie Q&A. It's like he's bringing a Gen X-themed circus to town, and he's currently in the middle of touring his latest film, Clerks III, in this exact format. It’s hard to not get swept up in the moment when surrounded by a litany of people that are excited to laugh and have a good time. It’s almost like going to a screening of Rocky Horror Picture Show.
How Cate Blanchett Pitched Her Own Episode of 'Documentary Now!' Season 4
As Season 53 – or Season 4, who’s counting – of the acclaimed series Documentary Now! approaches its premiere date, fans of the comedy series are eager to know as much as they can about the upcoming episodes, as well as what ideas were contemplated when putting the new season together. During this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, in which the series had an early screening of the two-part premiere episode "Soldier of Illusion", Collider sat down with series co-creator Fred Armisen and producers Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas to talk about the show.
New 'Monster: The Story of Jeffrey Dahmer' Trailer Reveals Even More Gruesome Terror
We’re now just one day away from the release of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s crime biography series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and production has released one final trailer. Other than an image, nothing more had been teased over recent months in the way of what to expect from Evan Peters’ take on the serial killer known as the Milwaukee Cannibal. Finally, at the end of last week, a flood of new information began to swing our way including an official trailer and interviews with Peters and his co-star, Niecy Nash.
‘Dalíland’ Review: Ben Kingsley and Ezra Miller Are Salvador Dalí in This Banal Biopic | TIFF 2022
The late surrealist artist Salvador Dalí was many things. He was a painter, a filmmaker, and, especially in his later years, the center of social attention in New York City. It is in this 1973 world where director Mary Harron’s Dalíland primarily sets itself as we observe an older Dalí (Ben Kingsley) through the eyes of a young gallery assistant named James (Christopher Briney). Writer John Walsh’s screenplay provides some occasional flashbacks where both detachedly observe the artist in his younger years, played by a yet-to-be-fully mustached Ezra Miller, though the main focus often is less about Dalí and more about the characters that surround him. Central to this is his wife Gala (Barbara Sukowa) who serves as both his primary supporter and, as we come to learn, one of the many that may be using him.
'The Wizard of Oz': 10 Biggest Differences Between the Movie and the Book
The Wizard of Oz (1939) is one of the greatest movies of all time, and is considered by cinephiles and critics alike to be a classic and essential movie. The movie is based on a children's novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum, who went on to write multiple other Oz books.
From 'Good Will Hunting' to 'Minari': 10 Movies that Will Inspire You to Find Your Own New Beginning
Movies have a universal way of influencing audiences during life's most pivotal moments. Going through a breakup? There's a movie for that. Making a gigantic career move? There's a movie for that. Need a laugh during one of the most devastating times in your life? There's a movie for that. Like a good self-help book, movies possess the ability to inspire us to move on, over, or to stay put during life's transitions.
