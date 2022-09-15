Read full article on original website
Nebraska Women Veterans Symposium
KEARNEY, Neb. — For the first time ever, state veterans groups are hosting a symposium focused on women. Erin Colson, Nebraska Veterans Affairs Outreach and Women Veterans coordinator, has more on the event happening at the Holiday Inn in Kearney, September 24-25. This event is free (including meals) for...
Cleanup begins at former Bert's Pharmacy
HASTINGS, Neb. — Contractors are beginning to remove the brick façade from the former Bert's Pharmacy in Downtown Hastings. Bricks are being individually removed in order to preserve property adjacent to the building. The city said the façade must be removed prior to removing the steel structures that...
Four Nebraska airports awarded $9.25 million in federal grants
LINCOLN, Neb. — Four Nebraska airports were awarded millions of dollars in federal grants, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that $9.25 million was awarded to airports in Alliance, Aurora, Burwell and Sidney. Two airports were awarded federal grants through President Biden’s...
Organizations come together to address early childcare, education needs in the state
KEARNEY, Neb. — Everywhere in the state the need for quality childcare and education continues. The Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska along with 20 other partners from across the state hosted the fifth annual Thriving Children, Families and Communities Conference to address the challenges of childcare.
Hall County deputy registrars to hold voter registration event Sunday
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — With election season right around the corner, the Hall County deputy registrars will be hosting a voter registration event this weekend at the Grand Island Public Library. The deputy registrars will be taking voter registrations from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 in...
GIPD investigating thefts of trailers containing more than $750,000 worth of meat
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after more than $750,000 in meat was reported stolen from three trailers over the weekend. At 4:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 200 block of Roberts Street in reference to two semi-trailers and their cargo being stolen from a parking lot.
Learning Curve: KPS graduate remembers high school 81 years ago
KEARNEY, Neb. — In this segment of Learning Curve, Carol Staab sits down with one of Kearney Public School’s oldest graduates. When Dale Ingram graduated, a loaf of bread was 8-cents a pound, gas was 19-cents a gallon and you could go see a movie for a mere 25-cents.
With calls rising, GI Fire Department hopes to add enough staff for another ambulance crew
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — After a record-breaking year for calls, the Grand Island Fire Department may soon do something it hasn't done in 40 years and put another ambulance in service. The city has added more than 20,000 residents in the last 40 years, but arguably, the fire department...
Vital Signs: Sepsis Awareness Month
KEARNEY, NEB. — At least 1.7 million Americans will develop a life-threatening medical emergency–or sepsis–and it can start inside your body, according to the CDC. Every day we encounter germs that could make us sick. “About a third of patients who die in the hospital during their...
Murder charges dismissed against Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Neb. — A Lexington man accused of a July 2021 murder has had his charges dismissed. According to Dawson County District Court records, on Tuesday, a judge approved a motion from Dawson County Attorney Elizabeth Waterman to dismiss charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony against 20-year-old Adalberto Saenz-Gonzalez.
