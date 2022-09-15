ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minden, NE

Comments / 0

Related
foxnebraska.com

Nebraska Women Veterans Symposium

KEARNEY, Neb. — For the first time ever, state veterans groups are hosting a symposium focused on women. Erin Colson, Nebraska Veterans Affairs Outreach and Women Veterans coordinator, has more on the event happening at the Holiday Inn in Kearney, September 24-25. This event is free (including meals) for...
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

Cleanup begins at former Bert's Pharmacy

HASTINGS, Neb. — Contractors are beginning to remove the brick façade from the former Bert's Pharmacy in Downtown Hastings. Bricks are being individually removed in order to preserve property adjacent to the building. The city said the façade must be removed prior to removing the steel structures that...
HASTINGS, NE
foxnebraska.com

Four Nebraska airports awarded $9.25 million in federal grants

LINCOLN, Neb. — Four Nebraska airports were awarded millions of dollars in federal grants, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that $9.25 million was awarded to airports in Alliance, Aurora, Burwell and Sidney. Two airports were awarded federal grants through President Biden’s...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Minden, NE
Government
State
Oregon State
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Minden, NE
State
Wyoming State
foxnebraska.com

Hall County deputy registrars to hold voter registration event Sunday

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — With election season right around the corner, the Hall County deputy registrars will be hosting a voter registration event this weekend at the Grand Island Public Library. The deputy registrars will be taking voter registrations from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 in...
HALL COUNTY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Learning Curve: KPS graduate remembers high school 81 years ago

KEARNEY, Neb. — In this segment of Learning Curve, Carol Staab sits down with one of Kearney Public School’s oldest graduates. When Dale Ingram graduated, a loaf of bread was 8-cents a pound, gas was 19-cents a gallon and you could go see a movie for a mere 25-cents.
KEARNEY, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harold Warp
Person
Larry Wilcox
foxnebraska.com

Vital Signs: Sepsis Awareness Month

KEARNEY, NEB. — At least 1.7 million Americans will develop a life-threatening medical emergency–or sepsis–and it can start inside your body, according to the CDC. Every day we encounter germs that could make us sick. “About a third of patients who die in the hospital during their...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Murder charges dismissed against Lexington man

LEXINGTON, Neb. — A Lexington man accused of a July 2021 murder has had his charges dismissed. According to Dawson County District Court records, on Tuesday, a judge approved a motion from Dawson County Attorney Elizabeth Waterman to dismiss charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony against 20-year-old Adalberto Saenz-Gonzalez.
LEXINGTON, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy