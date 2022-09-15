Read full article on original website
‘Talking Food in Maine’ returns to The Lincoln
Lincoln Theater is pleased to be kicking off its third season of Talking Food in Maine: Intimate Conversations, with their first guest of the 2022-23 season, Thursday Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. This free series of one-on-one conversations is hosted by Mumbai to Maine founder Cherie Scott, joined by notable culinary pioneers who have made a substantial contribution to the culinary arts in the state of Maine. We invite you to join Cherie in welcoming Rob Dumas, the first of four frontrunners in Maine food innovation, for this intimate conversation.
Maine’s hardworking lobstermen deserve better
As Mainers, we take our responsibility to our environment seriously. Maine’s natural beauty and abundant natural resources are among the top reasons most of us choose to make this place our home. We rely on a clean and healthy environment for recreation, our health and our way of life. Our heritage industries, from farming to fishing to forestry, have powered our economy for hundreds of years by drawing upon our natural resources in a sustainable and responsible way. In our corner of the state, with our beautiful and abundant coastline, generations of Mainers have worked on the waters of the Gulf of Maine to build a reputation for Maine seafood that is recognized around the world as second-to-none.
Get your shots here!
LincolnHealth’s drive-up flu clinics will begin later this month and extend until October 22. All clinics are being offered on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Lincoln Medical Partners (LMP) locations in Damariscotta, Boothbay Harbor and Wiscasset. LMP’s Waldoboro team will be offering flu vaccine at the Waldoboro Town offices on Sept. 27, Oct. 10 and Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Governor Mills: Innovative and tireless
I had the great privilege of collaborating with then Attorney General Janet Mills on a number of projects intended to protect Mainers from fraud and identity theft, and colleagues from all around the country admired her integrity, compassion and dedication. Governor Mills was innovative and tireless in her efforts to protect Mainers, even to the point of helping recover some stolen funds and bringing perpetrators to justice.
Nao Trinidad to port in Boothbay Harbor
Though the 2022 Windjammer Days were over months ago, expect one final blast of wind in your sails come early next month. Spanish Tall Ship Nao Trinidad will port in Boothbay Harbor sometime between Oct. 6 and 12. The ship returns to the East Coast from its Great Lakes summer circuit which began in Lake Superior at Two Harbors, Minnesota.
Westport Island announces Morton Mendes as next Boston Post Cane honoree
Selectmen have announced Westport Island’s next Boston Post cane recipient, for the oldest current resident, will be Morton Mendes, who is 96 years young. Morton and his twin sister Faye were born in 1925 in Cleveland, Ohio. Immediately upon graduating from high school as valedictorian, Morton joined the Army and was stationed in Austria. After his discharge he enrolled in Case Western University, where he earned his Phi Beta Kappa key. He then enrolled at Harvard and graduated with the honor of being named a Baker Scholar. Notable in his career was his appointment as President of Tenna Corporation. They manufactured original equipment for Detroit automakers, and held the original patent for electric automobile antennas.
Dottie Yunger: director of DMR’s Education Division
How did you spend your summer vacation? Sadly, I know you didn’t spend it at the Maine State Aquarium, because it wasn’t open. When I began as the new Education Division director about a year ago, the Department of Marine Resources began preparing the building to reopen after two years of being closed due to the pandemic. In the process, we discovered, not surprisingly, building issues that need to be addressed, especially given that it is nearly 30 years old. We explored all our options to be completely sure that it was not possible to reopen for the 2022 season, ultimately making the difficult decision that we could not. You can read our public statement here https://www.maine.gov/dmr/programs/education-division.
Author, screenwriter of 'The Ghost Trap' to sign books during Maine Lobster Week
Maine author Kay Stephens will be signing copies of her lobstering novel, “The Ghost Trap,” which was shot as a feature film this past summer all over the Midcoast. As a tribute to Maine Lobster Week, she will host a book signing and ‘Author Meet & Greet’ at Lobster Pound Restaurant in Lincolnville Beach, Wednesday, Sept. 19 for a 3 to 6 p.m. happy hour.
Relief all around
As homeowners, we’ve felt the gut wrenching shockwaves of hefty real estate tax hikes over the last decade, but as retired educators we’ve understood why. Our towns and school districts have struggled to cover education costs because the state of Maine has not been paying its required 55% share of local education expenses. Voters passed this essential level of cost sharing in a 2004 referendum, but previous administrations ignored the legislation until Governor Mills took office. She understood the importance of both supporting our schools and giving tax relief to home owners. The state of Maine is finally fulfilling its 55% obligation to towns and schools, and this has relieved the crushing pressure on our tax bills.
Boothbay Charities Class raises $50,000 for Special Olympics Maine
“This is incredible,” said Boothbay Charities Classic co-chairmen Brenda Blackman and Tony Krason. The duo was referring to the great turnout of participants in BCC’s second annual Boothbay Cornhole Classic on Saturday, Sept. 17. “Last year we had 22 teams and this year, 70 teams competed,” said Blackman....
‘Motherload’ to screen Sept. 25
An inspiring bike-centric community film event is happening at the Waldo Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 25. The award-winning film, “Motherload,” is a crowdsourced documentary in which the cargo bicycle becomes a vehicle for exploring motherhood in this digital age of climate change, will be the mainstay of an afternoon of bikes and.
