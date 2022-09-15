How did you spend your summer vacation? Sadly, I know you didn’t spend it at the Maine State Aquarium, because it wasn’t open. When I began as the new Education Division director about a year ago, the Department of Marine Resources began preparing the building to reopen after two years of being closed due to the pandemic. In the process, we discovered, not surprisingly, building issues that need to be addressed, especially given that it is nearly 30 years old. We explored all our options to be completely sure that it was not possible to reopen for the 2022 season, ultimately making the difficult decision that we could not. You can read our public statement here https://www.maine.gov/dmr/programs/education-division.

