Town of Essex’s Conservation and Trails Committee to host Fall Clean Up Day on Sunday at Indian Brook

B’fer (the moniker that stuck when his father called him James B-for-Burton Roth, and he thought his father said “B’fer”) Roth lopes into the Madsonian Museum of Industrial Design in Waitsfield holding the hand of his 4-year-old grandson, Julien, while reaching out to embrace the friends who have shown up to see his slide-show of treehouses he has designed and built over the past decade. The September 9 opening also attracted unfamiliar faces, too — people who read about the presentation and were curious to meet the man who has acquired fame designing and building treehouses. (His popular show, “The Tree House Guys” ran on the DIY television network in 2015.)

WAITSFIELD, VT ・ 3 DAYS AGO