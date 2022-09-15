Town of Essex’s Conservation and Trails Committee to host Fall Clean Up Day on Sunday at Indian Brook

Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Despite rain, Pride Center VT's Annual Pride Parade and Festival brings out it's largest crowd yet
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Pride Center of Vermont made its presence known in Sunday's largest pride parade and festival event since the celebratory tradition began in 1983. “It’s fantastic because we outgrew Battery Park, it was too small to accommodate the level of celebration,” said Mike Bensel, executive director of Pride Center of Vermont.
‘Stand tall:’ Burlington Pride Parade draws thousands
“We have to represent our own humanity because there are always people who are trying to take that humanity away from us.”
mynbc5.com
City of Burlington prepares for Sunday's Pride parade, festival
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The city of Burlington is preparing for Sunday's Pride parade. Thousands of people are expected to pack the city's downtown for the annual event. The parade starts at noon with a new route that will start on King Street, go up Church Street, back down to Main Street and end at Waterfront Park where there will be a festival with performances, food and drink vendors and local businesses selling a wide-range of products.
Colchester Sun
Maple Street will be closed from East Street to Mansfield Avenue until approximately 10 or 11 a.m.
ESSEX JUNCTION — Maple Street will be closed from East Street to Mansfield Avenue until approximately 10 or 11 a.m. due to a downed telephone pole with electrical wires that Green Mountain Power is repairing. The Motorists need to seek alternate routes, according to Essex PD. Maple Street was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Lake Placid to lose power for transmission line replacement
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - A planned power outage will leave Lake Placid residents in the dark overnight Tuesday. National Grid says the outage will start Tuesday at 9 p.m. and will last until 7 a.m. on Wednesday. The power interruption will allow the utility to replace a transmission line...
suncommunitynews.com
Essex Co. Emergency Services Director mourned
ELIZABETHTOWN | Essex County leaders, residents, volunteer firefighters and loved ones are now mourning the unexpected loss of longtime local volunteer and Emergency Services Director Max Thwaits. Essex County Office of Emergency Services publicly announced Thwaits’ passing Monday morning, sparking a flood of shock and condolences as his loss rippled...
WCAX
Giant pumpkins from across the region roll into Colchester
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Giant Pumpkin Growers Association held their annual weigh-off Saturday afternoon at Sam Mazza’s Farmstand. This club holds several events and meetings throughout the year, such as seed swaps and pumpkin patch tours. More experienced growers are always looking to pass on their knowledge to the new members. This year saw a few new state records and some very impressive gourds from new growers. We are told the champion was 2,359.5 pounds, owned by Barry Leblanc of Merrimack, N.H.
WCAX
What construction could look like in Burlington’s Railyard Enterprise Project
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We are getting a look at what the construction of a key connection in Burlington’s South End could look like. This part of the South End redevelopment is called the Railyard Enterprise Project because of its proximity to the railyard at the southern end of Battery Street in Burlington.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Burlington City Council Green-Lights Four Cannabis Businesses
Three cannabis shops are a step closer to opening in Burlington after city councilors signed off on their plans on Monday. The applications were the first considered under the city’s cannabis control process, which requires weed entrepreneurs to obtain local approval on top of a state license. Only one of the companies vetted on Monday — Ceres Collaborative — has a state permit in hand.
In West Cornwall, one development offers insight into the barriers to expanding new housing in Vermont
More than four years in the making, the project has been scaled back and cut in half. Read the story on VTDigger here: In West Cornwall, one development offers insight into the barriers to expanding new housing in Vermont.
Waterbury journalist struggles to keep local news alive
The print edition of the Waterbury Roundabout, also known as the Waterbury Reader, will end on Friday, raising questions about the Roundabout’s future. Read the story on VTDigger here: Waterbury journalist struggles to keep local news alive.
Colchester Sun
Here are 5 things to do this weekend in Chittenden County
Details: A chance for kids to touch and climb in really big trucks including fire trucks, tractors and tow trucks. When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17-10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Where: Champlain Valley Exposition, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction. Details: Interact with different historical reenactment groups at this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
A psychic fair at Proctor’s Wilson Castle
PROCTOR, Vt. (WCAX) - At the event, attendees met talented Readers, Healers & Vendors. Tarot, Runes, Mediumship, Psychic Readers, Crystals, Authors, and Artists. You could also sign up for a chance to stay locked inside and learn about the history through the spirits supposedly inhabiting the castle. People there say the event is a great way to bring the community together to support the historic house and learn something new.
WCAX
Who can call themselves Abenaki? Dispute between Vermont, Canadian tribes
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Who qualifies as Abenaki? That’s the question at the center of a disagreement between Vermont Abenaki and Canadian Abenaki. Vermont’s Abenaki tribes are speaking out against members of the Odanak First Nation, an Abenaki reserve in Quebec. At a University of Vermont conference, the...
newportdispatch.com
North Troy author’s children’s book chosen for Rutland Story Walk
NEWPORT — Northeast Kingdom author Tanya Sousa children’s picture book, Tossing Stars, is “Come Alive Outside”’s newest Trail Tale. The book will be on display on the lower Georgetti Trail in Rutland until October 1. Kids and adults are invited to walk the trail and...
The Valley Reporter
Treehouse magician B’fer Roth
B’fer (the moniker that stuck when his father called him James B-for-Burton Roth, and he thought his father said “B’fer”) Roth lopes into the Madsonian Museum of Industrial Design in Waitsfield holding the hand of his 4-year-old grandson, Julien, while reaching out to embrace the friends who have shown up to see his slide-show of treehouses he has designed and built over the past decade. The September 9 opening also attracted unfamiliar faces, too — people who read about the presentation and were curious to meet the man who has acquired fame designing and building treehouses. (His popular show, “The Tree House Guys” ran on the DIY television network in 2015.)
vermontbiz.com
Come Visit the Vermont Building at the Big E
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Big E is now open! From now through October 2nd, visit the Avenue of the States during the Big E, the only fair in the U.S. where more than one state participates. On this educational thoroughfare you'll see impressive replicas of each...
mynbc5.com
Local soccer tournament brings elementary and middle school students to the field
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The best way to become good at the game is to play the game. For the ones that want to be great, it’s encouraged that they start as early as possible. This is what Michelle Barnes looks to offer for 8 to 14-year-olds looking to become great soccer players. Barnes alongside Queen City F.C., a youth travel soccer club in the Plattsburgh area, organized the Queen City Border Bash. It’s a soccer tournament that welcomes local teams in Clinton County, but also teams in Vermont and even as far as Albany, New York.
Colchester Sun
Home tour of the week: this $569,900 house in Essex Junction has gleaming hardwood floors and lots of living space
This colonial style home in Essex Junction includes an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. The primary suite upstairs has two large walk in closets and a full bathroom. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 half) Price: $569,900. Square Feet: 3,008. HIGHLIGHTS: quartz countertops, modern kitchen,...
WCAX
Barre bids farewell to longtime fire chief
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s longest-serving fire chiefs is retiring -- and leaving some pretty big shoes to fill. Friday was Barre Fire Chief Douglas Brent’s last day on the job and friends and colleagues sent him off in style. After 49 years of service, Douglas...
Comments / 0