Read full article on original website
Related
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: West Shore for Warriors
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Sept. 20’s hometown heroes are a local veteran and home improvement team. Donald Shank of Manheim, Pennsylvania, was celebrated with a shower from West Shore Home. Shank was the first recipient of the company’s “West Shore for Warriors” project, which provides new baths or showers to eight veterans nationwide.
abc27.com
Gabriel Iglesias is coming to Pa. on his new tour
READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is coming to Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 8 p.m. as part of his new tour. The tour kicked off on Sept. 22, 2022 and will conclude on May 6, 2023. To buy tickets...
abc27.com
We Salute You: Ronald Griffith
(WHTM) — Tuesday’s military hero is Ronald Griffith of Belleville, who was a sergeant in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1953 stationed in the Philippines as a Morse code tech. We salute him and thank him for his service.
abc27.com
Fundraiser for Ukraine held in Mechanicsburg church
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A dinner fundraiser was held on Saturday in hopes of helping Ukraine. The fundraiser was held at the Mechanicsburg Brethren in Christ Church. All of the proceeds that were collected will be donated to two charitable foundations. People also go to learn about Ukrainian cuisine and the country’s history.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc27.com
Juniata County community raises money for Midstate foundation
JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Seven years ago, Amber Foose-Miller and her husband lost their baby, Harper early in pregnancy. “When she came out, she had praying hands. I think it means mommy and daddy, I’m not here but wait until you see what God can do through my name,” Amber Foose-Miller said, founder of Harper’s Warriors Foundation.
abc27.com
Former Middletown football players charged after hazing investigation
(WHTM) – Ten former Middletown football players are facing charges after a hazing investigation found three students were sexually assaulted during an August 11 practice, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s office. The District Attorney’s office says police determined that over a period of approximately 20 minutes...
abc27.com
Annual Fort Hunter Day held in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A celebration to bring in the autumn season was held on Sunday in Harrisburg. Fort Hunter Day was held at the Fort Hunter Museum and Park along Front Street. The free celebration celebrates the old-time ways of life with entertainment and activities for all ages.
abc27.com
New transitional home for women opens in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new transitional house, operated by the “Why Not Prosper” group, opened on South 13th Street in Harrisburg on Sept. 19, 2022. The house offers a second chance for women who have served prison time and need help adjusting when released. Why Not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc27.com
Midstate faith leaders commit to ending gun violence
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Trying to end gun violence — that’s the commitment from faith leaders in Harrisburg. But with the problem only seeming to get worse, what are they trying now? The short answer: anything and everything they can think of. “This is intolerable,” Amy Welin,...
abc27.com
Sit back and relax: A view from Samuel Lewis Park
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Here’s a view looking south from the summit of Mount Pisgah at Samuel S. Lewis State Park, located in York County. There are actually two Mount Pisgahs located in Pennsylvania state parks. One is at Mount Pisgah State Park, located in the Endless Mountains of northern Pennsylvania, near Troy Borough in Bradford County.
abc27.com
York County communities receive funding for parks
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Two York County communities have received grants to improve local parks. Rep. Stan Saylor (R-York) announced the $244,375 grant was awarded to Red Lion Borough to build a 480 sq. foot amphitheater stage at Fairmount Park. “I am thrilled I was able to secure...
abc27.com
Walk to support American Heart Association held on City Island
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The American Heart Association held its annual Capitol Region Heart Walk on City Island on Sunday. The event is held to boost physical and mental health, get people active and socializing with friends and coworkers, and donate to the American Heart Association. Money raised helps save the lives of kids born with congenital heart defects and adults struggling with heart disease.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc27.com
York Police hold monthly community forum on crime
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York City Police Department hosted their monthly community forum, where residents can discuss crime directly with the department, on Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. The event allows people to ask the police department how crime is being reduced in their neighborhoods. Because of...
abc27.com
Criminal justice advocates call for end to life without parole sentencing
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Criminal justice advocates are calling on state lawmakers to end the sentence “life without parole.” They said it is not the solution to violent crime, but not everyone agrees with that. The proposals these advocates support could give more thousands of people a...
abc27.com
Carlisle Barracks undergoes $5 million renovation
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new shopping experience for active duty service members, their families, and retirees is now available at the Carlisle Barracks in Cumberland County. Thanks to the U.S. Army, the Carlisle Barracks’ exchange recently underwent a $5 million renovation. Eligible customers will be able to...
abc27.com
Missing York City boy found safe
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say Alejandro Martinez has been found safe after a Missing Endangered Person Advisory was issued on Sunday night. The advisory was issued at 7:57 p.m. and by 8:47 p.m. State Police say Martinez was located. Prior to being located Martinez had last...
abc27.com
Harrisburg 2nd Street paving nearing completion
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The southern half of Harrisburg’s two-way 2nd Street conversion will undergo its final round of paving, beginning this week. According to Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel, Second Street, from Forster to Muench, will be paved on Thursday and Friday. The right side (2nd...
abc27.com
Cumberland County Forensic Unit gets upgraded lab
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland County Investigators now have an upgraded forensics lab to use, county officials revealed on Sept. 20. The new lab is the fourth lab of its kind in Pennsylvania, and it will specifically provide forensic services for law enforcement. With the new upgrades, teams can now prioritize crimes and evidence.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing teen in Dauphin County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy last seen by his mother at a Dauphin County grocery store. State Police say Zane Gray was last seen at Karns Foods on S. Union Street in Middletown around 1 p.m. on Sept. 17. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, pink beanie, and red sweatpants with Jordan printed on the left leg. He’s also believed to have a bruised left eye.
abc27.com
Shippensburg University recognized for environmental sustainability efforts
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Shippensburg University is being recognized for its environmental sustainability efforts. The Pennsylvania Department of Education, Environmental Protection, and Conservation and Natural Resources honored 10 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools (ED-GRS) across Pennsylvania in recognition of their environmental sustainability efforts. Spring-Ford Area School District...
Comments / 1