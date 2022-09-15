ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludington, MI

Comments / 0

Related
localsportsjournal.com

McKinley takes top honors at Tulleymore Invitational; Goudreau finishes runner-up

It was a good day on the golf course for the Ludington Orioles and Montague Wildcats girls golf teams on Monday at the Tulleymore Invitational played at Canadian Lakes. Ludington finished with a round of 368, which was good enough to finish in the runner-up position, just four shots behind the Grand Ledge Comets, who took top team honors with a round of 364. Montague finished in third place with a round of 370.
MONTAGUE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Hart cross country teams sweep second WMC Rivers Jamboree

The Hart boys and girls cross country teams continued to dominate the action in the West Michigan Conference Rivers division. The teams swept both divisions on Tuesday afternoon at Riverside Park in Scottville. In the boys’ division, Hart took six of the top ten spots to finish with a score...
HART, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon Community College golfers finish runner-up

The Muskegon Community College Jayhawk golf team finished runner-up at the Mott Community College golf invite on Monday afternoon. The Jayhawks shot a team score of 310. Mott Community took top team honors with a round of 290. The event was played at the Flint Elks Golf Club in Grand...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Houtteman scores two goals as Whitehall gets by Orchard View

The Whitehall boys soccer team downed Orchard View in a West Michigan Conference tilt on Monday evening. The Vikings ran away with the win by a score of 3-0. Jack Houtteman led the attack with a pair of goals and an assist, while Corbin Vanderstelt added a goal and an assist.
WHITEHALL, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Ludington, MI
Sports
City
Holton Township, MI
City
North Muskegon, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Ludington, MI
City
Lincoln, MI
City
Whitehall, MI
City
Fremont, MI
City
Manistee, MI
localsportsjournal.com

North Muskegon and Ravenna play to 3-3 tie

The North Muskegon boys soccer team played to a stalemate against Ravenna in a West Michigan Conference showdown on Monday evening. The Norse and Bulldogs came to a draw with three goals apiece. Max Lasser led for the Norse with a pair of goals, followed by Gabe Lenius with a...
NORTH MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Ludington wins Silver Bracket at Cadillac Volleyball Invitational

The defense stepped up for the Ludington girls volleyball team and provided the spark they needed to capture the Silver Bracket championship of the Cadillac Invitational on Saturday. First, though, the Orioles had to compete in the morning’s pool play and split with Traverse City Central (22-25, 26-24), lost to...
LUDINGTON, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Person
Sam Hanson
localsportsjournal.com

Reeths-Puffer falls in four sets to Zeeland East

The Reeths-Puffer volleyball team fell to OK Conference-Green foe Zeeland East on Tuesday evening. The Rockets lost in four sets with set scores of 25-23, 13-25, 11-25 and 19-25. Sophia Hekkema led with six kills, four digs, two aces and two blocks. Madisyn Dykeman threw in nine kills, two blocks...
ZEELAND, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Gauthier gets her 1000th career kill as Shelby gets by Ravenna in three sets

Shelby hosted Ravenna in a girls volleyball match and to promote suicide awareness Tuesday night,. “The match was important to us, but the cause was the most important play of the night,” said Tigers head coach Thomas Weirich. “It will forever connect our two programs, and we hope to continue the tradition for many years to come.”
SHELBY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Shelby goes 1-2-1 at Cadillac volleyball invitational

The Shelby volleyball team went up against tough competitors at the Cadillac Invitational on Saturday. The Tigers kept it close in every match but wrapped up the day 1-2-1. Pool play opened with a split against McBain (27-29, 30-28), followed by a win against Western Michigan Christian (28-26, 25-19) and a loss to Grand Blanc.
SHELBY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Golf Course#Golf Club#Jamboree#Strokes#Localsportsjournal Com#The Montague Wildcats#Montague
localsportsjournal.com

League races start to take shape as area football teams head into Week 5

MUSKEGON–As area high school football teams head into the fifth week of the regular season, thoughts of league races and playoffs will start to emerge. This season is no different, especially in the realigned, and expanded West Michigan Conference that has been known for decades as one of the top small school conferences in the state. This season, the Whitehall Vikings appear poised to make a run. That became even more evident a week ago when the Vikings routed cross-river rival Montague before a capacity crowd at Whitehall.
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Manistee shuts out Montague 2-0 in Monday soccer action

Montague proved to be a very tough out for the Manistee boys soccer team in Monday night’s West Michigan Conference game at Chippewa Field. But the Chippewas snapped a scoreless tie a little more than 50 minutes into the contest and finished with a rugged 2-0 victory to remain very much in the race for the league title.
MANISTEE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores edges out Reeths-Puffer on the tennis court

MUSKEGON – — The Mona Shores boys tennis team took down Reeths-Puffer on Monday evening. The Sailors edged out the Rockets by a score of 5-3. Drew Hackney and Victor Powell got singles wins for the Sailors at No. 1 singles and No. 2 singles respectively. The Rockets’...
NORTON SHORES, MI
The Flint Journal

Harshest winters ranked for Muskegon, and why

Our winters here in Muskegon can bounce from a severe winter one year to very mild the next year. A method has been developed to evaluate how severe each winter is compared to other winters, stretching back to 1950. Yesterday I detailed how the Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index (AWSSI)...
MUSKEGON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy