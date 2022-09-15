Read full article on original website
McKinley takes top honors at Tulleymore Invitational; Goudreau finishes runner-up
It was a good day on the golf course for the Ludington Orioles and Montague Wildcats girls golf teams on Monday at the Tulleymore Invitational played at Canadian Lakes. Ludington finished with a round of 368, which was good enough to finish in the runner-up position, just four shots behind the Grand Ledge Comets, who took top team honors with a round of 364. Montague finished in third place with a round of 370.
localsportsjournal.com
Hart cross country teams sweep second WMC Rivers Jamboree
The Hart boys and girls cross country teams continued to dominate the action in the West Michigan Conference Rivers division. The teams swept both divisions on Tuesday afternoon at Riverside Park in Scottville. In the boys’ division, Hart took six of the top ten spots to finish with a score...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Community College golfers finish runner-up
The Muskegon Community College Jayhawk golf team finished runner-up at the Mott Community College golf invite on Monday afternoon. The Jayhawks shot a team score of 310. Mott Community took top team honors with a round of 290. The event was played at the Flint Elks Golf Club in Grand...
localsportsjournal.com
Houtteman scores two goals as Whitehall gets by Orchard View
The Whitehall boys soccer team downed Orchard View in a West Michigan Conference tilt on Monday evening. The Vikings ran away with the win by a score of 3-0. Jack Houtteman led the attack with a pair of goals and an assist, while Corbin Vanderstelt added a goal and an assist.
localsportsjournal.com
North Muskegon and Ravenna play to 3-3 tie
The North Muskegon boys soccer team played to a stalemate against Ravenna in a West Michigan Conference showdown on Monday evening. The Norse and Bulldogs came to a draw with three goals apiece. Max Lasser led for the Norse with a pair of goals, followed by Gabe Lenius with a...
localsportsjournal.com
Hovey, Schmieding and Rockwell lead Hart past Mason County Central in five sets
After a slow start that saw it fall behind, 2-1 in sets the Hart girls volleyball team rallied to take the next three and snare a 3-2 win over visiting Mason County Central in a West Michigan Conference-Rivers match at home Tuesday night. The Pirates dropped the first two sets,...
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington wins Silver Bracket at Cadillac Volleyball Invitational
The defense stepped up for the Ludington girls volleyball team and provided the spark they needed to capture the Silver Bracket championship of the Cadillac Invitational on Saturday. First, though, the Orioles had to compete in the morning’s pool play and split with Traverse City Central (22-25, 26-24), lost to...
localsportsjournal.com
Jensen, Pannucci and Bogner lead North Muskegon past Holton in three sets
The North Muskegon volleyball team got by Holton in West Michigan Conference action on Tuesday evening. The Norse claimed victory in three sets (25-14, 25-12, 25-22). Allie Jensen had nine digs, six kills, five aces and two blocks for the Norse. Natalie Pannucci threw in eight kills and eight digs,...
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores takes first two sets before falling to Zeeland West in five sets
The Mona Shores volleyball team lost their hold over Zeeland West in OK Conference-Green action on Tuesday night. The Sailors won the first two sets but lost steam and lost the next three sets. The loss came with set scores of 25-17, 25-19, 20-25, 20-25 and 13-15. Ava Dunn made...
localsportsjournal.com
Reeths-Puffer falls in four sets to Zeeland East
The Reeths-Puffer volleyball team fell to OK Conference-Green foe Zeeland East on Tuesday evening. The Rockets lost in four sets with set scores of 25-23, 13-25, 11-25 and 19-25. Sophia Hekkema led with six kills, four digs, two aces and two blocks. Madisyn Dykeman threw in nine kills, two blocks...
localsportsjournal.com
Gauthier gets her 1000th career kill as Shelby gets by Ravenna in three sets
Shelby hosted Ravenna in a girls volleyball match and to promote suicide awareness Tuesday night,. “The match was important to us, but the cause was the most important play of the night,” said Tigers head coach Thomas Weirich. “It will forever connect our two programs, and we hope to continue the tradition for many years to come.”
localsportsjournal.com
Shelby goes 1-2-1 at Cadillac volleyball invitational
The Shelby volleyball team went up against tough competitors at the Cadillac Invitational on Saturday. The Tigers kept it close in every match but wrapped up the day 1-2-1. Pool play opened with a split against McBain (27-29, 30-28), followed by a win against Western Michigan Christian (28-26, 25-19) and a loss to Grand Blanc.
localsportsjournal.com
League races start to take shape as area football teams head into Week 5
MUSKEGON–As area high school football teams head into the fifth week of the regular season, thoughts of league races and playoffs will start to emerge. This season is no different, especially in the realigned, and expanded West Michigan Conference that has been known for decades as one of the top small school conferences in the state. This season, the Whitehall Vikings appear poised to make a run. That became even more evident a week ago when the Vikings routed cross-river rival Montague before a capacity crowd at Whitehall.
localsportsjournal.com
Claeys and Arreola score three goals each as Shelby cruises past Fremont
Carson Claeys and Alan Arreola each scored three goals, and Mason Garcia was one off a hat trick with two of his own as the Shelby boys soccer team crushed visiting Fremont, 9-1 in a West Michigan Conference game at home Monday night. Miguel Guerra chipped in one goal for...
localsportsjournal.com
Manistee shuts out Montague 2-0 in Monday soccer action
Montague proved to be a very tough out for the Manistee boys soccer team in Monday night’s West Michigan Conference game at Chippewa Field. But the Chippewas snapped a scoreless tie a little more than 50 minutes into the contest and finished with a rugged 2-0 victory to remain very much in the race for the league title.
localsportsjournal.com
Rimbault scores two quick goals to lead Mona Shores past Western Michigan Christian to capture inaugural “Hero’s Cup”
Mona Shores soccer used a new French connection in its 3-1 win over Western Michigan Christian in the inaugural “Hero’s Cup” on Saturday. The host Sailors shot past WMC late in the game off the solid play of new French exchange student, Louis Rimbault. The sophomore midfielder...
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores edges out Reeths-Puffer on the tennis court
MUSKEGON – — The Mona Shores boys tennis team took down Reeths-Puffer on Monday evening. The Sailors edged out the Rockets by a score of 5-3. Drew Hackney and Victor Powell got singles wins for the Sailors at No. 1 singles and No. 2 singles respectively. The Rockets’...
