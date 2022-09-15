Mourners travelling to London for the Queen’s funeral resorted to watching proceedings on their mobiles due to railway disruption.No trains could enter or leave Paddington station, west London, from 6.30am because of damage to overhead electric wires near Hayes and Harlington station.Services run by GWR, Heathrow Express and the Elizabeth line are expected to be disrupted for the rest of the day.⚠️ Travel update - 10:30⚠️ pic.twitter.com/hSUMwb8c0e— GWR (@GWRHelp) September 19, 2022Many affected passengers planned to be in London for the start of the day’s events but were delayed for several hours.The sound of the choir at Westminster Abbey echoed...

