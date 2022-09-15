ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davisboro, GA

Two arrested for attempting to smuggle items into Washington State Prison

By D.V. Wise
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Early Sunday morning, September 11th, Washington County Deputies on patrol made contact with a suspicious vehicle parked at a church on Hwy 231 in Davisboro.

Deputies made contact with two people sitting inside the the vehicle.

While speaking with the two individuals, deputies noticed a drone hovering over their heads carrying a large object.

Deputies detained the two individuals and their investigation unveiled that the suspects were attempting to smuggle illegal items into the Washington State Prison located in Davisboro.

Both individuals were arrested and charged as follows:

  • Courtney Nickerson, 34, of Cordele, Ga., Criminal Attempt to Commit to Commit a Felony, Possession Of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Possession of a firearm by a first offender felon.
  • Lacie Rogers, 26, of Bonaire, Ga., Criminal Attempt to Commit Felony, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
