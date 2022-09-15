Read full article on original website
Guest
4d ago
Nothing but non license drivers in north MPLS. Be aware of driving in that area cuz after they hit u they try and run from the scene with u holding the bag to get ur vehicle repaired.
Reply
2
Related
Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-35W in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash that closed part of Interstate 35W in Minneapolis overnight.The Minnesota State Patrol said 60-year-old Larry Lewis was heading north on I-35W when he and a commercial truck collided. It happened near 28th Street around 12:40 a.m.Lewis was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was declared dead. The state patrol said he was not wearing a helmetThe truck driver, a 48-year-old man from Des Moines, Iowa, was uninjured.The highway was briefly closed Tuesday morning, but has since reopened.
willmarradio.com
Crashes claim two lives in Twin Cities
(Minneapolis MN-) Two fatal crashes have been reported in the Twin Cities yesterday and this morning:. At 8:20 a.m. Monday 51-year-old Kimberly Stieper of North Branch was killed when her car was rear ended by an SUV on Highway 61 at Liebel Street in White Bear Lake. Upon impact, Stieper's car was pushed into oncoming traffic where she was hit by an SUV.
KIMT
Rochester man identified a victim of deadly Minneapolis shooting
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man was shot to death over the weekend in the Twin Cities. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified a man killed by multiple gunshot wounds Sunday morning as Birahim Bilugeo Gildersleve, 28 of Rochester. A press release says Gildersleve was found in the 1600 block of Harmon Place in Minneapolis and died at Hennepin Healthcare around 6 am Sunday.
Rochester man identified as Loring Park shooting victim
The victim of a fatal shooting in the Loring Park area of Minneapolis has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 28-year-old Birahim Bilugeo Gildersleve, from Rochester, who died from multiple gunshot wounds. No arrests have been made in the case as of Tuesday. According to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester Man Murdered in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The victim of the 64th homicide a Minneapolis this year was a Rochester man. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner today identified 28-year-old Birahim Gildersleve as the victim of a shooting early Sunday morning. An earlier news release from the Minneapolis Please Department indicated officers responded to a report of a shooting around 5:20 a.m. in a building located just north of Loring Park.
Minnesota Woman Killed in Crash With Semi in Hwy. 52 Work Zone
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis woman was killed in a construction zone crash on Hwy. 52 in Goodhue County Monday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates the 49-year-old woman was traveling south on the highway north of Zumbrota when she crossed the median into the northbound lane. The report says her vehicle struck a semi-truck traveling in the opposite direction shortly after 5 p.m.
willmarradio.com
Boy slightly injured after falling from 3rd story window
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A 10-year-old escaped serious injury when he fell from a third-floor window early Monday at a downtown Minneapolis shelter for families. Parents told E-M-S crews that the child is autistic and non-verbal and likely pushed the screen out of the window at Mary's Place. Emergency responders found the child awake and alert but took him to the hospital as a precaution.
willmarradio.com
Violent weekend in The Twin Cities
(Minneapolis MN-) KSTP TV says a man died in the hospital Sunday morning after a shooting in the city’s Loring Park neighborhood, the Minneapolis Police Department says. Officers went to the scene of a shooting around 5:20 a.m. outside a business at 1618 Harmon Place. Police say they provided...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minneapolis residents question why MPD guards work sites for Michels Corp.
Some Minneapolis residents aren’t happy that off-duty Minneapolis police officers are guarding construction sites for a company owned by Tim Michels, a Trump-style Republican who’s running for governor of Wisconsin. The post Minneapolis residents question why MPD guards work sites for Michels Corp. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
willmarradio.com
Two hurt in the crash of SUVs near Brownton
(Brownton MN-) Two people were hurt in a crash in McLeod County Monday morning. The state patrol says it happened around 5:26 a.m. at Highway 15 and Highway 212, west of Brownton. An SUV driven by 63-year-old Debra Peters of Winthrop was northbound on Highway 15, and collided with an SUV that was southbound on 15, driven by 21-year-old Daymien Sponsel of Green Isle. Sponsel was taken to the Glencoe Hospital and Peters was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis, both with non-life-threatening injuries.
12 people charged in Minneapolis cell phone robbery ring
MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 12 people have been charged for running a highly organized cell phone robbery ring that targeted intoxicated people in downtown Minneapolis. The thieves often approach the victim in a very friendly way, striking up a conversation and sometimes claiming to be...
10-year-old falls out third-story window in Minneapolis
A 10-year-old child survived a fall out of a third-story window early Monday morning in Minneapolis. The child was taken to a hospital after the fall, but was determined to be "ok," according to the Minneapolis Fire Department. The 911 call came in at 1:08 a.m., with fire crews went...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
740thefan.com
Minneapolis reports 68th homicide of the year
MINNEAPOLIS – A 28-year-old man was fatally shot during an after-hours party in downtown Minneapolis early Sunday. The victim died at the hospital. Police say an argument at the party happened before shots rang out. There are no arrests. It was the 68th reported homicide in Minneapolis this year.
KNOX News Radio
30 vehicles burn in St. Paul
Around 30 cars caught fire and burned in St. Paul over the weekend. The vehicles were ready for auction. St. Paul fire officials say access issues slowed suppression efforts but crews were able to control the fire. The cause is under investigation. A damage estimate was not released. No injuries...
willmarradio.com
Man killed when hit by SUV in Arlington
(Arlington, MN) -- A man from Guatemala is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in the south-central Minnesota city of Arlington. The Minnesota State Patrol says 62-year-old Carrillo Pabalo Higinio was struck by an S-U-V late Saturday night while crossing Highway Five near Sibley East High School. Higinio died at the crash site. The report says the 30-year-old Mankato woman driving the S-U-V wasn’t hurt and that alcohol was not involved.
Delivery driver shot in south Minneapolis
A delivery driver is among the latest victims of the gun violence that continues to plague the city of Minneapolis. Police say the incident happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday on the 5400 block of Nokomis Ave. S following what they call a "failed delivery." The driver, a man in his 30s, was attempting to leave the address when two men approached, one of them holding a gun.
willmarradio.com
6 hurt in crash near Clearwater
(Clearwater MN-) A minivan containing a family of 5 from Monticello and a pickup driven by an Alexandria man collided at a 4-way stop in Stearns County Sunday night. Upon impact, both vehicles rolled. The crash occurred at 8:26 p.m. at the intersection of County Roads 145 and 44, about 2 miles southwest of Clearwater. The two drivers, 36-year-old Jeffrey Huston of Alexandria, and 34-year-old Jason Noordmans of Monticello, as well as an adult passenger and 3 small children in Noordman's pickup were all hurt, with Huston and 3-year-old Taytum Noordmans being taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's department says it appears Noordmans did not stop for the stop sign and hit Huston's pickup on the passenger side.
willmarradio.com
Child dies when pickup and school bus collide in Arden Hills
(Arden Hills, MN) -- Investigators did not report any signs of impairment after a deadly school bus crash in Arden Hills. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office says a 23-month-old girl died and her 15-year-old brother suffered serious leg injuries when the school bus crashed into the passenger side of a pickup Monday morning at Highways Ten and 96. The children’s mom and dad, and the woman driving the bus, were taken to the hospital as a precaution. No students were on the bus. The State Patrol is trying to determine what happened.
KAAL-TV
Young child dead, 4 injured in bus, pickup truck crash in Arden Hills
(KSTP) – A 23-month-old girl is dead, and 4 people are injured following a Monday morning crash in Arden Hills, northeast of Minneapolis. According to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to the crash in Arden Hills around 8:30 a.m., and found that a school bus had struck and “badly damaged” a pickup truck from the truck’s passenger side.
fox9.com
3 pedestrians struck in deadly weekend on Minnesota roads
Three pedestrians were struck in two different crashes over the weekend, including a crash on Saturday following the Gopher football game that left a couple in their 70s hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. A man was killed after being struck by a car in rural Sibley County Saturday night.
Comments / 10