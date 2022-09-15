Read full article on original website
Oklahomans endure heat on opening weekend of state fair
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans endured the heat on the opening weekend of the state fair. Many people at the fair found shade to help out with the heat. EMSA was on standby in case of any emergencies. "EMSA has had a longstanding relationship with the Oklahoma State Fair," said...
First responders on alert at state fair as Oklahoma faces record-breaking heat
OKLAHOMA CITY — As Oklahoma faces record-breaking temperatures for this time of year, first responders are on alert at the state fair. They have already responded to more than a dozen calls for overheated people. People are trying to cool off with ice cream and drinks, but the heat is really taking a toll.
Oklahoma holds drives across state to push people to register to vote
OKLAHOMA CITY — In commitment 2022 news, there’s a nationwide push to get people to register to vote. There were registration drives across the state and country on Tuesday. The big message is that your voice matters. KOCO 5 stopped by one registration drive and a volunteer said...
KOCO High Five: Four Oklahoma schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools
KOCO 5 wants to give a High Five to four Oklahoma schools that were recently named National Blue Ribbon Schools. It's a federal award celebrating academic excellence and progress in closing student achievement gaps. The Oklahoma schools to earn National Blue Ribbon status were Checotah Intermediate Elementary School, Cheyenne Elementary...
'What a beautiful sight': Eagle released back into the wild after being found injured in Ohio
MEDINA, Ohio — An eagle has been released back into the wild after it was found injured in a field in Ohio. The Medina Raptor Center, a nonprofit organization, posted about the eagle's rescue. The center said a man saw an eagle in a field when he was driving,...
Space exhibit from Smithsonian can be seen in Oklahoma
A space exhibit from The Smithsonian can be seen in Oklahoma. The new exhibit, Observing with NASA, will get the opportunity to learn and customize images. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox has the story. Watch the video player above for the full story.
Hofmeister says Oklahoma teachers should get $5,000 pay raise to stay competitive
OKLAHOMA CITY — Joy Hofmeister said Oklahoma teachers should get a $5,000 pay raise to stay competitive. Hofmeister, current state superintendent and candidate for governor, said Oklahoma needs a $5,000 pay raise for teachers to remain competitive. Hofmeister calls $300 million cost an investment and that it will help...
Oklahoma’s ‘Tiger King’ claims his music has been stolen, files for lawsuit
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s "Tiger King" said his music has been stolen. He has filed for what his lawyers call a seven-figure lawsuit. Joseph Maldonado said he owns the music, regardless of who was actually singing. Joe Exotic said after he was sent to jail, his former musical...
Oklahoma State Department of Education to propose $5,000 pay raise for teachers
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Education will include a $5,000 teacher pay raise in its annual budget request during the state board of education's upcoming meeting. State education officials said in a news release that it will require about $310 million to fully fund the teacher...
Oklahoma lawmakers hope $1.87 billion will be enough for faster internet
OKLAHOMA CITY — What would $1.87 billion buy you in Oklahoma?. Some lawmakers hope it will be enough for faster internet. It was one of the major projects to get the green light on Tuesday as the state decides how to spend federal COVID-19 relief money. One thing the...
Contractor scams Oklahoma customers out of nearly $170K, court documents say
OKLAHOMA CITY — New court documents show that a contractor conned thousands of dollars from Oklahoma customers. Michael Hanson is accused of scamming Oklahomans out of nearly $170,000 for jobs he never actually did. The newly released court documents detail 26 charges of embezzlement and racketeering across multiple counties....
Next death row inmate set to be executed in Oklahoma files for clemency
OKLAHOMA CITY — The next death row inmate who is set to be executed in Oklahoma has filed for clemency. Benjamin Cole, who is scheduled to be put to death at the end of October, was convicted of killing his infant daughter in 2002. In their clemency filing, Cole’s...
Will Oklahomans have a chance to legalize recreational marijuana?
OKLAHOMA CITY — Will Oklahomans have a chance to legalize recreational marijuana this November?. State election officials said it’s too late to add state question 820 to the ballots, but supporters insist it could still happen. The state contends we’re long past an Aug. 29 deadline to add anything to the ballot and said there will be no way to change it in just a few days.
