OKLAHOMA CITY — Will Oklahomans have a chance to legalize recreational marijuana this November?. State election officials said it’s too late to add state question 820 to the ballots, but supporters insist it could still happen. The state contends we’re long past an Aug. 29 deadline to add anything to the ballot and said there will be no way to change it in just a few days.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO