Oklahoma State

KOCO

Oklahomans endure heat on opening weekend of state fair

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans endured the heat on the opening weekend of the state fair. Many people at the fair found shade to help out with the heat. EMSA was on standby in case of any emergencies. "EMSA has had a longstanding relationship with the Oklahoma State Fair," said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

KOCO High Five: Four Oklahoma schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools

KOCO 5 wants to give a High Five to four Oklahoma schools that were recently named National Blue Ribbon Schools. It's a federal award celebrating academic excellence and progress in closing student achievement gaps. The Oklahoma schools to earn National Blue Ribbon status were Checotah Intermediate Elementary School, Cheyenne Elementary...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Space exhibit from Smithsonian can be seen in Oklahoma

A space exhibit from The Smithsonian can be seen in Oklahoma. The new exhibit, Observing with NASA, will get the opportunity to learn and customize images. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox has the story. Watch the video player above for the full story.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Will Oklahomans have a chance to legalize recreational marijuana?

OKLAHOMA CITY — Will Oklahomans have a chance to legalize recreational marijuana this November?. State election officials said it’s too late to add state question 820 to the ballots, but supporters insist it could still happen. The state contends we’re long past an Aug. 29 deadline to add anything to the ballot and said there will be no way to change it in just a few days.
OKLAHOMA STATE

