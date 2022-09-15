Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle hits deer in Wabasha County
(ABC 6 News) – One person is dead and another is injured after the motorcycle they were riding struck a deer in Wabasha County late Monday night. According to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:28 p.m. Monday night, deputies responded to a motorcycle versus deer accident at the intersection of Wabasha County Road 17 and 335th Ave.
KIMT
Motorcyclist killed after collision with deer Monday night in SE Minnesota
WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. - A 51-year-old man died Monday night following a motorcycle vs. deer crash. The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 11:28 p.m. at County Rd. 17 and 335th Ave. The man killed has been identified as Daran Atkinson, of Lake City. Lori Schueller, of...
Motorcyclist killed after striking deer in Wabasha County
WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. -- The driver of a motorcycle is dead and a passenger is injured after they collided with a deer on a county road in southeastern Minnesota Monday.According to the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, deputies at 11:28 p.m. responded to the report of a motorcycle accident involving a deer. The crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 17 and 335th Avenue. The driver of the motorcycle, a 51-year-old Lake City man, died at the scene. The passenger, a woman also of Lake City, was taken to a Rochester hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officials say this is the second fatal accident of the year involving a deer for Wabasha County. In July, a motorcycle passenger was killed when the driver swerved to avoid a deer.
KEYC
One killed in car crash causing backup on Highway 52
NEAR HADER, Minn. (KTTC) – A woman was killed in a car crash Monday which caused traffic on Highway 52 to be backed up for hours. According to Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), it happened at 5: 12 p.m. on Highway 52 near milepost 85 in Goodhue County. A Ford...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIMT
Big response to large shed fire in Olmsted County
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Flames destroyed a shed northeast of Rochester Tuesday morning. Around 6:47 am, the Rochester Fire Department was called to the 3400 block of Hermann Court NE and firefighters arrived to find flames consuming a large pole shed. Crews extinguished the flames and remained on the scene until 11 am to deal with any hotspots.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man identified as victim of Minneapolis homicide
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting Sunday morning near Loring Park in Minneapolis. Birahim Bilugeo Gildersleve, 28, from Rochester, was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office as the victim. Minneapolis police were called to a...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: 1 dead after crash closes Highway 52 near Zumbrota
UPDATE: A 49-year-old Minneapolis woman is dead after a Monday evening crash temporarily closed Highway 52 near Zumbrota. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2018 Ford EcoSport driven by Marsha Leanne Lindquist Evans was headed south on Highway 52 near milepost 85, when it crossed into the northbound lane and struck a semi.
Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Minnesota Highway
Arlington, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Guatemala man was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway southwest of the Twin Cities Saturday night. The State Patrol’s accident report says 39-year-old Higinio Pabalo was struck by a westbound GMC Acadia while crossing Hwy. 5 in the city of Arlington shortly before 10 p.m. The driver of the GMC was identified as 30-year-old Carolina Hernandez of Mankato.
KAAL-TV
Twin Cities man accused of stalking, threatening RPD found incompetent
(ABC 6 News) – An Edina man accused of stalking and threatening Rochester police officers and their families was found incompetent to stand trial in Olmsted County Court. According to investigators with the Sheriff’s Office of Olmsted County, 52-year-old Josef Makatewassi sent two officers multiple rambling emails alleging corruption in the police department, as well as mentioning Nazis, drug trade, and other crimes in May and June.
Rochester Man Murdered in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The victim of the 64th homicide a Minneapolis this year was a Rochester man. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner today identified 28-year-old Birahim Gildersleve as the victim of a shooting early Sunday morning. An earlier news release from the Minneapolis Please Department indicated officers responded to a report of a shooting around 5:20 a.m. in a building located just north of Loring Park.
Faribault Weekend Shooting Stems From Botched Drug Deal
Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin issued a News Release Monday afternoon about a shooting with injuries that occurred Saturday night. Sherwin says the investigation into what led to the shooting in Teepee Tonka Park not far from the historic Viaduct is ongoing. However, the News Release states, "At the hospital,...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man accused of shooting teen pleads not guilty
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man accused of shooting a teen in March has entered a not guilty plea. Steven Allen Hart, 66, pleaded not guilty in Olmsted County District Court to first-degree assault and second-degree assault. According to the documents, the 15-year-old victim and three other teenagers...
Rochester Motorcyclist Crashes into Car on Hwy. 52
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a motorcycle and a Fiat sent a Rochester man to St. Mary’s Hospital Thursday morning. The State Patrol incident report indicates 29-year-old Sayeman Niloy was driving his motorcycle south on Hwy. 52 south of the 37th St. Northwest exit when he hit the southbound Fiat. Niloy suffered what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Lengthy Stretch of SE Minnesota Highway Reopens
Rushford, MN (KROC-AM News)- Construction crews reopened a lengthy stretch of Hwy. 43 between Rushford and Mable Friday. A detour directed motorists away from the highway in Fillmore County that allowed crews to replace 11 centerline drainage pipes, repair 55 centerline drainage pipes, and stabilized three areas with eroding slopes and shoulders along the road, according to a MnDOT news release. The project resurfacing a 22-mile stretch of the highway is expected to wrap up in October.
KIMT
North Iowa man sentenced for Rochester gunfire
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A North Iowa man is sentenced over gunfire at a Rochester apartment. Justin Jerome Jolly, 32 of Carpenter, IA, pleaded guilty in July to reckless discharge of a firearm and was ordered Monday to spend two years on supervised probation and either pay a $500 fine or perform 50 hours of community work service.
Albert Lea Sniper Convicted For Shooting Officer & 2 Others
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Albert Lea man has been convicted of all of the charges brought against him following a series of shootings and a lengthy standoff. A Freeborn County Jury today found 22-year-old Devon Weiland guilty of three counts of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of second-degree assault. He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 19.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man sentenced on arson, DANCO violation
(ABC 6 News) – A man accused of kidnapping a woman and setting fire to her Pine Island home was sentenced to four years in prison. 52-year-old Michael Drury of Rochester pleaded guilty to first-degree arson back in August as part of a plea agreement. Monday, he was sentenced...
KAAL-TV
Cub Foods fight leads to drug arrest
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man accused of displaying a gun in a parking lot fight was charged with 3rd-degree controlled substance crimes after law enforcement allegedly found M30 pills on his person. Rochester police responded to the parking lot of Cub Foods at about 2:30 p.m. on...
40-year-old bicyclist killed in collision with car driver in Winona
A bicyclist from Buffalo was killed in a collision with a driver in Winona Thursday night. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the bicyclist and a Honda Accord collided at the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street at around 8:40 p.m. The bicyclist, identified as Matthew Michael Tipton, 40,...
KIMT
Rochester man pleads not guilty to assaulting ex-girlfriend and child
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man facing felony charges for an assault on a former girlfriend is pleading not guilty. Jermain La Johnson Sr., 51 of Rochester, is accused of two counts of first-degree burglary, third-degree assault, two counts of domestic assault, theft, and interrupting emergency communications. On August 7,...
Comments / 0