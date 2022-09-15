Read full article on original website
City of Mt. Carmel City Council met Aug. 8
Here is the agenda provided by the council: * Call to Ordero Pledge of Allegiance o Roll Call * Approve Minutes o Minutes of meeting held 07/25/2022 * Visitors (topic discussed by visitor(s) is limited to 5 minutes) * Reports and Communications...
Illinois' average household credit card debt growing faster than most states
There were 99 deaths with COVID-19 listed as a contributing cause reported in Illinois during the week ending Aug. 6, a 20.7 percent increase over the previous week, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the week ending Aug. 6, there were 2,149 deaths in the state....
City of Dekalb Planning & Zoning Commission met Sept. 6
Here is the agenda provided by the commission: A. ROLL CALL B. APPROVAL OF AGENDA (Additions or Deletions) C. APPROVAL OF MINUTES 1. August 15, 2022D. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION (Open Floor to Anyone Wishing to Speak on Record) E. NEW BUSINESS...
5 years after Maria, reconstruction drags on in Puerto Rico
Jetsabel Osorio Chvere looked up with a sad smile as she leaned against her battered home. Nearly five years have gone by since Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico, and no one has offered her family a plastic tarp or zinc panels to replace the roof that...
2 shot, 1 killed in shooting South of Washington Park
CHICAGO - Three men were shot, with one being killed, South of Washington Park Sunday afternoon. Police said three men were on a front porch around 4:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Evans Avenue when an unknown offender exited a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots at the three...
Hurricane threat as Tropical Storm Fiona aims at Puerto Rico
Puerto Ricans braced for severe wind and extreme rain as Tropical Storm Fiona bore down amid expectations it would grow into a hurricane before striking the U.S. territory's southern coast Sunday afternoon. Forecasters said "historic" levels of rain were expected...
Negative % change for John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS:NSQ) in Elgin in last year
The following residential sales were reported in Elburn in the week ending Aug. 20, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $300,000 and the median property tax bill was $6,513 for the previous year. 533 SARATOGA Dr.North of Keslinger Rd$300,000Property Tax (2020):...
Home sales in Geneva during week ending Aug. 20
Shares in Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc. (HCCI:NSQ) in Elgin finished Sept. 16 at $30.97 USD on the stock exchange. This is a 0.45 percent fall from the day before when it closed at $31.11. Stocks in Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc. have reached as high as $31.15 and as low as $30.34 USD....
Football: Price: After an unacceptable loss to Southern Illinois, Northwestern has a lot of soul searching to do
Predicting any sports game is nearly impossible, but there's always one certainty - upsets can happen. Particularly for college football, this was the case last week, as No. 8 Notre Dame found themselves on the losing side in their contest against Marshall or Appalachian State's...
