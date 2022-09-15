ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

City of Mt. Carmel City Council met Aug. 8

Here is the agenda provided by the council: * Call to Ordero Pledge of Allegiance o Roll Call * Approve Minutes o Minutes of meeting held 07/25/2022 * Visitors (topic discussed by visitor(s) is limited to 5 minutes) * Reports and Communications... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 15:17.
MOUNT CARMEL, IL
City of Dekalb Planning & Zoning Commission met Sept. 6

Here is the agenda provided by the commission: A. ROLL CALL B. APPROVAL OF AGENDA (Additions or Deletions) C. APPROVAL OF MINUTES 1. August 15, 2022D. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION (Open Floor to Anyone Wishing to Speak on Record) E. NEW BUSINESS... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 15:57. Which...
DEKALB, IL
5 years after Maria, reconstruction drags on in Puerto Rico

Jetsabel Osorio Chvere looked up with a sad smile as she leaned against her battered home. Nearly five years have gone by since Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico, and no one has offered her family a plastic tarp or zinc panels to replace the roof that... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
WORLD
2 shot, 1 killed in shooting South of Washington Park

CHICAGO - Three men were shot, with one being killed, South of Washington Park Sunday afternoon. Police said three men were on a front porch around 4:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Evans Avenue when an unknown offender exited a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots at the three...
CHICAGO, IL
Hurricane threat as Tropical Storm Fiona aims at Puerto Rico

Puerto Ricans braced for severe wind and extreme rain as Tropical Storm Fiona bore down amid expectations it would grow into a hurricane before striking the U.S. territory's southern coast Sunday afternoon. Forecasters said "historic" levels of rain were expected... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Tags:. 10:29. 10:29. 09:33.
ENVIRONMENT
Negative % change for John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS:NSQ) in Elgin in last year

The following residential sales were reported in Elburn in the week ending Aug. 20, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $300,000 and the median property tax bill was $6,513 for the previous year. 533 SARATOGA Dr.North of Keslinger Rd$300,000Property Tax (2020):... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
ELBURN, IL
Home sales in Geneva during week ending Aug. 20

Shares in Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc. (HCCI:NSQ) in Elgin finished Sept. 16 at $30.97 USD on the stock exchange. This is a 0.45 percent fall from the day before when it closed at $31.11. Stocks in Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc. have reached as high as $31.15 and as low as $30.34 USD....
GENEVA, IL
