Morning Rundown
The last member of the public to view Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it lay in state at the Houses of Parliament was Chrissy Heerey, a serving member of the Royal Air Force from Melton Mowbray. World shares slip as markets brace for more rate hikes. Asian shares are...
YSU faculty union denounces possible layoffs, cuts or elimination
Youngstown State University Provost Office for Academic Affairs sent a letter to the facility on Monday stating YSU is looking at the university's sustainability by looking at enrollment and enrollment trends, which is not encouraging. According to the letter, enrollment for the fall semester is down 4 percent in full-time...
Attorney claims firing of Warren's assistant prosecutor was 'retaliatory and politically motivated'
The attorney for former Warren assistant prosecutor Nick Graham is claiming the decision to fire Nick Graham by Law Director Enzo Canatalamessa was "retaliatory and politically motivated." Graham's attorney David Betras in a letter sent out Monday, Sept. 19, said that Graham's termination is also from Cantalamessa's wife, Dawn, failed...
Man murdered in Downtown Youngstown remembered during vigil
Nearly two years to the date, a man that was shot at the Struthers' home where 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney was killed has now been shot to death as well. The 32-year-old man shot and killed in Downtown Youngstown early Sunday, Sept. 18 has been identified as 32-year-old Yarnell Green Jr.
Will eliminating programs make YSU more sustainable in long run or hurt the school?
More cuts and layoffs could once again be a reality at Youngstown State University, as YSU administration sent a letter to faculty members listing which departments could be impacted. 21 News anchor Madison Tromler speaks with union president YSU-OEA President Mark Vopat, who feels the university's approach is going to...
Years Ago | September 18th
Vindicator file photo / September 18, 1982 | Only a few days after the employees at the downtown Youngstown Higbee store were told 40 years ago that the store would close, the clearance sales began. Here bargain hunters can be seen going through clothes on the first day of the sell-off.
Mancino returning to lead Kennedy Catholic boys hoops
Hermitage, Pa. - Rick Mancino is returning to the Kennedy Catholic boys basketball team as their head coach. He led the Golden Eagles to four state championships between 2009 & 2020. Kennedy Catholic CEO Peter Iacino made the announcement Monday afternoon. "I'm happy to have Rick back as coach. I...
Juvenile suspect arrested in bomb threat against Poland school
The Poland Township Police and the FBI have arrested a suspect who allegedly made a threat that caused an evacuation at Poland Seminary High School on Tuesday. According to Chief Greg Wilson said that a Poland High School juvenile was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday and charged with a 4th-degree felony of invoking panic. The male student was transported to the Juvenile Justice Center.
Red Cross called to help residents forced out by fire at Youngstown apartment
The Red Cross has been contacted to help residents displaced by a fire at an apartment on Youngstown's South Side. The call came to dispatchers at around 5:15 a.m. Monday of a fire at an occupied building on the 100 block of East Philadelphia Avenue at the corner of Cottage Grove.
Oktoberfest to return for seventh year in downtown Warren
Oktoberfest on the Square is coming back to Courthouse Square in Downtown Warren for its seventh year on Saturday, September 24. The festivities will take place in Courthouse Square from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday. 22 local businesses, six local restaurants and six Ohio breweries will be joining together for the event.
Mercy Health Youngstown to host hiring event September 24
Mercy Health Youngstown will be hosting a hiring open house event on Saturday, September 24 for a variety of positions. The event will take place on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in the Finnegan Auditorium (1044, Belmont, Ave., Youngstown). In addition, from 8:30 a.m....
Search continues for child missing after Mercer County fire.
Authorities in Mercer County tell 21 News that efforts will continue Tuesday to find a child still missing after last week's fire that destroyed a farmhouse in Delaware Township. Mercer County Coroner John Libonati has confirmed to 21 News that the bodies of an adult male, an adult female, and...
Campbell city begins demolition project
The city of Campbell and The Mahoning County Landbank partnered to demolish three vacant houses in effort to reduce neighborhood blight and revamp the community. Starting at 8 a.m. on Monday crews bulldozed two houses on Penhale Avenue and one on Reed Avenue. Bryan Tedesco, mayor of Campbell, said the...
Murder investigated in Youngstown's entertainment district
The heart of downtown Youngstown turns from the city's entertainment district into a scene of tragedy overnight. Gunfire rang out along West Federal Street leaving one man dead. So far police aren't saying much about him, a suspect, or what led to the shooting. 21 News is pressing for answers...
Woman accused of vandalizing Trumbull courthouse to plead not guilty by reason of insanity
A Youngstown woman who is accused of causing thousands of dollars in damages to the Trumbull County Courthouse intends to file a not guilty plea by reason of insanity. Police say 43-year-old Joanna McCane was seen on surveillance video back in November of 2021 throwing rocks through the windows of the Trumbull County Courthouse.
Two injured in Midlothian Blvd. crash
Two people were hospitalized early Monday after a traffic accident along East Midlothian Boulevard near Youngstown's South Side. Boardman Police are investigating the crash which was reported at around 4 a.m. between Shirley Road and the Interstate 680 Interchange. Police tell 21 news that an SUV attempting to get onto...
USPS suspends Youngstown mail route after dog attack
The United State Postal Service says it has suspended delivery to one Youngstown street after a letter carrier was attacked by dogs. A USPS representative tells 21 News that a unrestrained dogs attacked a carrier on Auburndale Avenue on the city's south side. "Aggressive and unrestrained animals are a serious...
Smoky fire forces residents out of Austintown apartment building
Smoke forced residents out of their apartments in Austintown early Monday. Investigators say a small fire broke out on a stove in one of the apartments along Deer Creek Court at around 9:30 a.m. The flames were quickly extinguished, but smoke drifted through a couple of floors of the building.
Lordstown to pay for temporary traffic light at Ultium Cells entrance
In Lordstown there are varying opinions on whether taxpayers should foot the bill for a temporary traffic light near Ultium Cells. Some are adamant the company's owners GM and LG Energy should pay. Others strongly disagree saying the light is needed for safety reasons. Monday there was emergency legislation on...
Streets close for valve replacement on Youngstown's west side
Several road closures are coming to the west side of Youngstown as part of a valve replacement project. According to Youngstown's Public Works Department, the closures will take two to three weeks. The following roads are included in the closure:. Oakwood Avenue between N Evanston and Steel Street. Steel Street...
