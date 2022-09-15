ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Register Citizen

Stamford man, 32, shot twice in leg in Harbor Point, police say

STAMFORD — A 32-year-old city man was shot twice during an incident in the city’s Harbor Point neighborhood Monday evening, police said. Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin said police responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the area of 14 Woodland Ave. around 9:30 p.m. Monday. At the...
STAMFORD, CT
City
Fairfield, CT
Fairfield, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
News 12

ALERT CENTER: Suspect sought for breaking into Tuckahoe business

Police are searching for the person who stole cash from a Tuckahoe business in September. According to police, a man entered Southampton Excavation, located at 110 North Magee St., through an unlocked window on Sept. 11 at approximately 3:12 a.m. The man rummaged through offices in the business and stole...
TUCKAHOE, NY
NBC Connecticut

Several People Arrested After Fight Breaks Out at Trumbull Mall: Police

Several people have been arrested after a fight broke out at the Trumbull Mall Tuesday afternoon, police said. Officials said they were called to the Westfield Trumbull Mall at 4 p.m. to investigate a dispute. Responding officers learned that a fight had occurred and several people were arrested as a...
TRUMBULL, CT
Register Citizen

Norwalk man, 23, killed in I-95 motorcycle crash in Stamford, police say

STAMFORD — A Norwalk man was killed early Monday after his motorcycle collided with a box truck on Interstate 95, according to Connecticut State Police. Police identified the man as 23-year-old Jose Coreas Ortiz. Around 2:30 a.m. Monday, troopers received multiple calls about a crash in the northbound lanes...
STAMFORD, CT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

32-year-old wanted for robbing Wolcott gas station

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted for robbing a gas station earlier this month. Damian Bond, 32, is accused of a Sept. 8 robbery at the Shell gas station on Wolcott Road, according to the Wolcott Police Department. He was last known to live on […]
WOLCOTT, CT
DoingItLocal

NO Active Shooter At Mall

2022-09-20@5:00PMish– My phone blew up with texts and messages that there was an active shooter at the Trumbull Mall. I called Frank Recchia to make some phone calls to find out more while I made my way there.. I had a city council person call me to ask about it, along with other viewers who said they received a notice on the Ring alert. I did find a gathering of about 5 police cars between the food court and the bus stop. I appeared to be a disturbance of some sort. I did see a man poking his head out of the back of the police car talking to a woman but there definitely was no shooter. I appreciate the calls and texts from everyone and of course Frank Recchia making the calls!
TRUMBULL, CT
WTNH

Meriden man gets 6 years for carjacking, shooting

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is set to spend six years in prison after being convicted of a 2020 carjacking and a shooting in Meriden, according to an announcement Monday from the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. Josaun Munoz, 37, of Meriden, was sentenced for a carjacking and shooting on Oct. 3, 2020. Authorities […]
MERIDEN, CT
NewsTimes

Police: Southbury motorcyclist injured in Roxbury crash could face 'enforcement action'

ROXBURY — State police are investigating a motorcycle crash on Route 67 that sent a 20-year-old Southbury man to the hospital earlier this month. Authorities say the motorcyclist was traveling south on Southbury Road around 9:15 p.m. Sept. 10, when he lost control of the 1999 Harley Davidson FXDX he was operating and failed to negotiate a curve near the intersection of Squire Road.
ROXBURY, CT

