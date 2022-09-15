Technically speaking, Kent State’s Sean Lewis was incorrect when assessing the Georgia football team. “I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say it’s the greatest collection of talent that has ever been assembled on a football team because of the work that coach Smart, his staff and the tireless, relentless effort that they’ve put in to building a program to an elite, elite level,” Lewis said in his Monday press conference. “It’s a tremendous test, a tremendous opportunity. They’re uber-talented.”

ATHENS, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO