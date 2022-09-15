ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart is going to hate what Kent State coach Sean Lewis said about Georgia football

Technically speaking, Kent State’s Sean Lewis was incorrect when assessing the Georgia football team. “I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say it’s the greatest collection of talent that has ever been assembled on a football team because of the work that coach Smart, his staff and the tireless, relentless effort that they’ve put in to building a program to an elite, elite level,” Lewis said in his Monday press conference. “It’s a tremendous test, a tremendous opportunity. They’re uber-talented.”
ATHENS, GA
WYFF4.com

Bohemian Bull to 3 new locations in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new restaurant will soon take over the former Bacon Bros. location on Pelham Road in Greenville. Bohemian Bull is expected to open at 3260 Pelham Road later this year. (Video above aired when Bacon Bros. announced it was closing) It's a restaurant as well as...
GREENVILLE, SC
discoverhealth.org

8 SRHS Nurses Honored with South Carolina’s Palmetto Gold Award

Eight Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS) nurses have been named recipients of South Carolina’s 2022 Palmetto Gold Award, an honor given to clinicians who have shown a steadfast commitment to excellence in the nursing field. Each year through its Palmetto Gold Nurse Recognition and Scholarship Program, the South Carolina...
SPARTANBURG, SC
iheart.com

More Rockstar Cheer Coaches Accused Of Abuse

(Greenville, SC) -- More people are now accused of abuse in a lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer. The Greenville-based cheerleading gym was already facing accusations that its late owner Scott Foster sexually abused underage athletes. In an amended lawsuit, six more coaches are now named as alleged abusers. Those coaches are...
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina man clearing brush killed by falling tree

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Pendleton man died Friday after he was hit by a tree while he was clearing trees and brush with a tractor, authorities said. It happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Olden Porter Road, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office. Wallace Terry Anthony, 67, was flown to Prisma Health […]
PENDLETON, SC
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Simpsonville, SC (Brunch and Dinner)

Located just two hours South of Charlotte and a little more than three hours from Charleston, the historic town of Simpsonville, South Carolina certainly has a dynamic blend of traditional Southern food joints and diverse eateries to choose from. This article will highlight the 15 Best Restaurants in Simpsonville, including...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
bloomberglaw.com

South Carolina Hospital Loses Bid for Medicare Status Change

Secretary reasonably interpreted hospital distance requirement. HHS properly denied a South Carolina hospital’s application for a classification change that would have increased its Medicare reimbursements, because the hospital didn’t qualify as a “sole community hospital,” a Washington, D.C. federal court said. The Secretary of Health and...
ANDERSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Motorcyclist dies following Upstate crash, troopers say

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Laurens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened Saturday on Highway 72, near Crystal Bay Drive. According to troopers, the motorcyclist went off the roadway and struck a tree. The coroner has...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

