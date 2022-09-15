StillWest brings back annual Oktoberfest to celebrate four years in business. For the last four years, StillWest Brewery & Taproom has made their mark at the base of Snow King with elevated bar food and delicious house brewed beer. It only makes sense to celebrate their four year anniversary by bringing back the Annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 5 to 8 p.m. There is no ticket necessary, just bring your best drinking buddy and join the fun!

