Day by day, week by week, and year by year, the opioid epidemic continues to ravage individuals, families, and communities across Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee. In 2020, 3,032 Tennesseans and 1,478 Virginians died of a drug overdose, with fentanyl as the common denominator in more than half of all fatal overdoses. Every day, this deadly trend plays out across the state, but there are proven solutions that inspire hope.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO