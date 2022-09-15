ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATN Local Memphis

Party in the park and register to vote

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Artists for Change is scheduled to host several voter engagement events in recognition of National Voter Registration Day. National Voter Registration Day is Sept. 20, and Memphis residents can attend the "Party at the Park” event at Jesse Turner Park from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Education
City
Columbia, TN
Memphis, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
WATN Local Memphis

Corn Maze returns to Memphis for its 21st year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South Corn Maze opened Friday, September 16th on Smythe Farm Road, next to the Agricenter. It will be open until October 31st. It's a 10-acre maze that was designed this year by GPS technology using robots. This is the first time, in its 21 years, that the maze was designed this way, as other methods have been old-fashioned.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Guatemala#El Salvador#Costa Rica#Hispanic Heritage Week#Latin American#University Of Memphis#Latinos#Latin Fest#Spanish
WATN Local Memphis

Stax Museum of American Soul Music announces year-long celebration for 20th anniversary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Stax Museum of American Soul Music and the Soulsville Foundation are ready to celebrate the museum’s 20th anniversary throughout 2023. The organizations announced the plans during a special event Wednesday afternoon, featuring the legendary Booker T Jones of Booker T. and the M.G’s. He performed with a rhythm section made up of alumni from the Stax Music Academy. He’s also set to be inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame Thursday night.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Brazil
WATN Local Memphis

MATA returning to West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis' commute across the Mississippi River just got a lot easier. A big decision came down during Tuesday night's Memphis City Council meeting — they've approved the return of MATA to West Memphis!. This major change will help West Memphis residents get around...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy