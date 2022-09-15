MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South Corn Maze opened Friday, September 16th on Smythe Farm Road, next to the Agricenter. It will be open until October 31st. It's a 10-acre maze that was designed this year by GPS technology using robots. This is the first time, in its 21 years, that the maze was designed this way, as other methods have been old-fashioned.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO