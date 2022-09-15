Read full article on original website
Party in the park and register to vote
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Artists for Change is scheduled to host several voter engagement events in recognition of National Voter Registration Day. National Voter Registration Day is Sept. 20, and Memphis residents can attend the "Party at the Park” event at Jesse Turner Park from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
American Airlines to launch nonstop service between Memphis and Austin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — American Airlines has announced it will launch nonstop service between Memphis International Airport (MEM) and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) starting Jan. 10, 2023. The flight will run Sunday through Friday and American will operate a 76-seat Embraer 175 aircraft for the route. With the addition of...
Opinion | For any age group, voting equals power | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In my day job as a journalism professor, I naturally spend most of my time around students at the University of Memphis. And Tuesday was a special one on campus as the university joined in observing National Voter Registration Day. The aim was to not just...
Southern College of Optometry’s Eye Center helps Memphians see a brighter tomorrow
In the medical district of Memphis, the Southern College of Optometry is working to make sure all Mid-Southerners see a brighter tomorrow. They train new physicians and provide care for folks across the Mid-South. “We’ve been recognized as turning out the best, young optometric physician in the country for well...
Memphis International Flea Market brings opportunities for small businesses for our Hispanic community
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When we Celebrate Memphis, we also celebrate our diversity. Memphis has a growing Hispanic community that is supportive of individual goals and opportunities. ABC24 visited the Memphis International Flea Market just north of Nutbush where business is booming for our Hispanic community. When the gates to...
Memphis chef offers limited '90s prices' to combat inflation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis chef and maker of cooking oil are teaming up to save you some money. Chef Tam's Underground Cafe is offering a special menu with 90s prices for the first 75 guests on Thursdays thanks to a partnership with Memphis-based Wesson cooking oil. Chef...
Corn Maze returns to Memphis for its 21st year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South Corn Maze opened Friday, September 16th on Smythe Farm Road, next to the Agricenter. It will be open until October 31st. It's a 10-acre maze that was designed this year by GPS technology using robots. This is the first time, in its 21 years, that the maze was designed this way, as other methods have been old-fashioned.
Cooper-Young Festival 2022 kicks off | Here's how the neighborhood is celebrating
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis' largest historic neighborhood is preparing for one of the city's largest festivals. In its 31st year, Cooper-Young Festival anticipates over 130,000 attendees to come and enjoy their vendors, food, music and crafts. Over 435 artists from around the country, including the Mid-South, will be selling...
Stax Museum of American Soul Music announces year-long celebration for 20th anniversary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Stax Museum of American Soul Music and the Soulsville Foundation are ready to celebrate the museum’s 20th anniversary throughout 2023. The organizations announced the plans during a special event Wednesday afternoon, featuring the legendary Booker T Jones of Booker T. and the M.G’s. He performed with a rhythm section made up of alumni from the Stax Music Academy. He’s also set to be inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame Thursday night.
Makeda's Cookies to reopen 10 months after Young Dolph shooting
This comes around 10 months after the tragic shooting of Memphis rapper, Young Dolph. Originally, the company had said they would not be reopening the location right off I-240, but they announced the reopening in a Facebook post. Young Dolph was a frequent customer of the Memphis-based cookie business, always...
How The Gentlemen’s League is setting up young Memphis men for success
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Gentlemen's League, a group aimed at helping young men in Memphis stay on track, hosted a breakfast Wednesday to kick off its program. The Gentlemen's League is an all-male mentorship program whose goal is to educate, empower, and enrich young men. They welcomed 200-plus boys...
It's Healthy Aging Month | What you should know about good and bad cholesterol
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Here at ABC24, we are all about keeping you healthy. September is Healthy Aging Month, and we can always improve our lifestyle, starting with cholesterol. High cholesterol has no symptoms, so many people do not know that their cholesterol is too high. According to the CDC,...
"Better Community Summit" tackles violent crime problem in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, along with community stakeholders, held another "Better Community Summit" Tuesday in an effort to reduce to reduce violent crime throughout the city. The summit is tailored to address the needs of parents and children, with topics like...
Crumpy's is celebrating 31 years of business with $0.31 wings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crumpy's Hotwings has been in business for 31 years, and now the business is celebrating. On Monday, Sept. 12, Crumpy's will be selling their wings for just $0.31. The owners said they will sell wings at the low price until they run out. Memphians can visit...
Chimneyrock Elementary employee no longer at the school after social media post outrage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools said Wednesday evening an employee at Chimneyrock Elementary is no longer at the school after sharing a social media post she shared caused controversy and sparked outrage among parents. In response to ABC24's questions about the post, MSCS initially said, "The employee was...
MATA returning to West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis' commute across the Mississippi River just got a lot easier. A big decision came down during Tuesday night's Memphis City Council meeting — they've approved the return of MATA to West Memphis!. This major change will help West Memphis residents get around...
'Bright light' with 'zest for life' | Remembering Eliza Fletcher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Leaning into the camera, with both palms on her chin beneath a beaming smile, Eliza Fletcher invites students from St. Mary's Episcopal School to join her in singing, "This Little Light of Mine." "This little light of mine, I'm gonna let it shine," she sings in...
MSCS showing 'grit and grind' as their academic performance trends upward
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) announced Memphis-Shelby County Schools has now been classified as an advancing district, as academic performance trends upward across the district. According to TDOE, 2022 accountability results show that the district has quickly moved from the bottom 5% to the top...
Backstreet Boys perform in Memphis at the FedexForum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, September 9th, the Backstreet Boys made a stop in Memphis at the FedexForum for their DNA Tour.
Is it really 'Made in the USA'? What consumers need to know about product claims
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ‘Made in the USA.’ The label appears on products from household items to cars. Now, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is strengthening guidelines on products using a ‘Made in the USA’ label. ABC24 spoke with Randy Hutchinson from the Better Business Bureau...
