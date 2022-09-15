Read full article on original website
Anna Kendrick’s ‘The Dating Game,’ Richard Linklater’s ‘Hitman’ Sell Wide for AGC International, Production to Start in October
AGC International, the international sales and distribution arm of Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios, has revealed a raft of pre-sales on Richard Linklater’s “Hitman” and Anna Kendrick’s “The Dating Game.” “Hitman” will begin production in New Orleans in early October and “The Dating Game” in Vancouver later the same month. “The Dating Game,” which marks Kendrick’s directorial debut, tells the chilling true story of serial killer Rodney Alcala, who appeared on popular U.S. dating program “The Dating Game” — and was selected to go on a date with contestant Cheryl Bradshaw (to be played by Kendrick) — before his grisly crimes were...
Brazil president offers to take in priests persecuted in Nicaragua
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday offered refuge in his country to Catholic clerics under pressure in Nicaragua, where he said they had endured "cruel persecution" by the leftist leadership. "Brazil opens its doors to welcome the Catholic priests and nuns who have suffered cruel persecution by the dictatorial regime in Nicaragua," he said, without providing specifics.
'Wild looking': Shark with bulging eyes and creepy smile caught in Australia
A fisherman was shocked after seeing this deep sea shark caught on a line in Australia. His Facebook post with the photo quickly went viral.
UN chief: World is 'paralyzed' and equity is slipping away
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — In an alarming assessment, the head of the United Nations warned world leaders Tuesday that nations are “gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction” and aren’t ready or willing to tackle the challenges that threaten humanity’s future — and the planet’s. “Our world is in peril — and paralyzed,” he said. Speaking at the opening of the General Assembly’s annual high-level meeting, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made sure to emphasize that hope remained. But his remarks reflected a tense and worried world. He cited the war in Ukraine and multiplying conflicts around the world, the climate emergency, the...
