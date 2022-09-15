Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Tenant revealed for new building in downtown Cedarburg
CEDARBURG - A new brick building is being built on Mill Street between Washington and Hanover avenues and people have been wondering for a while what will go in there once it’s finished. Now we know. Katrina and Shawn Wendtland of Grafton will be opening a restaurant called Brunch,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Trouble on concert stage and a 'Frozen' apology
MILWAUKEE - Trouble on a concert stage – and a "Frozen" apology. Gino Salomone joined the WakeUp News team with the latest Hollywood headlines.
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Restaurants in Madison, WI (Not Just Cheese Curds!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Madison, Wisconsin, is the capital of the state and has that Midwestern hospitality famous in the area. With a gorgeous Capitol building and upscale dining galore, it’s a great place to visit or live. You’ll find many excursions alongside two beautiful lakes, the Mendota and Monona. Between meals, you can visit the Bevans Mine, Capitol Square, the Olbrich Botanical Gardens, and the Henry Vilas Zoo.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Retzer hosts annual Apple Harvest Festival
Hundreds came out on Saturday afternoon to enjoy the Apple Harvest Festival at Retzer Nature Center, S14W28167 Madison St, Waukesha. The family-friendly event, as always, featured many varieties of apples for sale along with children's activities, sweet treats, arts and crafts vendors, nature hikes and the popular Scarecrow Lane with a scavenger hunt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greater Milwaukee Today
A good day on the links
WEST BEND — Getting in a round of golf always makes for a good day. When that round of golf will benefit nonprofits in four counties, that’s a really good day. The first event of the day was the annual golf outing at West Bend Lakes Golf Club hosted by the West Bend Senior Center.
Greater Milwaukee Today
A mainstay of the community
GRAFTON - K Komfort Heating & Cooling was ready to celebrate its 15th anniversary this week, but a high school band added a twist to its plans. K Komfort, based in Grafton, invites its employees and their families to a Milwaukee Brewers game each summer for a day of tailgating and baseball. Originally anticipating to commemorate its exact anniversary on Aug. 29, the company saw a unique opportunity to both celebrate the occasion early and assist a high school band in need.
Greater Milwaukee Today
2022 North Prairie Harvest Fest Parade - 09/18/2022
The village of North Prairie hosted the North Prairie Harvest Festival Parade on Sunday as part of the community's annual harvest festival. The free, family-friendly festival ran Friday-Sunday and includes live music, food and drink, a carnival midway, parade, fireworks, silent auction and more.
WISN
Glitch shut down concessions at Brewers' game
MILWAUKEE — "Drinks in the Seats" manager released a statement saying the cashless device system was down during Sunday's Brewers game. Drinks in the Seats is a local business that specializes in in-seat beer vending at sporting events. During the first inning, the vendor's payment platform glitched. The Mukwonago...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greater Milwaukee Today
Harvest Fest Classic Car Show
Car and auto enthusiasts can gather to enjoy the annual Classic Car and Tractor Show presented by the North Prairie Harvest Festival. Event runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 18th at Veterans Park. 130 N Harrison St., North Prairie. Visitors can attend a chicken dinner, foods, carnival, car...
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During Fall
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall quickly approaching, it's once again that time of year for things like haunted houses, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Oconomowoc volleyball wins Charger Challenge
MENOMONEE FALLS — The Oconomowoc High School girls volleyball team went undefeated in seven matches to win the Charger Classic on Friday and Saturday at the Milwaukee Sting Center. The Raccoons, who lifted their season record to 22-1, will host Arrowhead in a Classic 8 Conference showdown at 7...
kenosha.com
Cinzia Savaglio has been a familiar face at iconic Tenuta’s Deli since 1979
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Greater Milwaukee Today
Autumn Harvest Fest
Whether you’re continuing a family tradition or starting a new one this fall, The Elegant Farmer, Hwys ES & J, Mukwonago offers you an old-fashioned, on-farm experience at our annual Autumn Harvest Fest Saturdays and Sunday September 17 through October 23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Welcomed by the...
CBS 58
Festivals of Cedarburg gears up for 49th Annual Wine and Harvest Festival
CEDARBURG, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Festivals of Cedarburg is gearing up for the 49th Annual Wine and Harvest Festival in the community this weekend. Hundreds of artists and vendors line Cedarburg's Main Street for this fun fall festival. We sat down with Executive Director for Festivals of Cedarburg Patrick Curran...
spectrumnews1.com
After 95 years, Milwaukee’s Landmark Lanes still going strong
MILWAUKEE — When Landmark Lanes opened their doors in 1927, Calvin Coolidge was president and the country was in the middle of prohibition. A lot has changed in the last nine and a half decades, but Landmark Lanes has remained a staple on the city’s east side. Now, the bowling alley and entertainment complex is celebrating a big anniversary in style.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Joel S. Hackert, 65
Joel S. Hackert peacefully passed away on August 5, 2022 at Kathy’s Hospice in West Bend, WI at the age of 65. Joel was born on April 7, 1957 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of Ronald Hackert and Audrey (nee Heberer) Hackert. Joel spent many years as an employee at International Paper in Cedarburg, WI and at UWM-Washington County in West Bend, WI. Joel had a wide variety of hobbies and interests. Aside from enjoying and loving to play chess, he was also a big fan of the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers — he never missed watching their games.
foxlake.org
CANCELED - Fox Lake Bloody Mary Fest
This event has been CANCELED. We hope to bring it back next year. On Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Grand Avenue - visit Fox Lake, Illinois for the best Bloody Mary's the region has to offer. You've had one while on the Chain, now stop in downtown Fox Lake for a festival dedicated to the finest Bloody Mary's Fox Lake has to offer. The event will consist of live music, food, and several participating taverns/bars. Each attendee will be able to sample a variety of Bloody Mary's and vote for their favorite! This event is 21+ Children, babies, and pets are not allowed at this event.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Langill remembered for love of books, writing, teaching
WAUKESHA — The last chapter is often the hardest to write, according to Ross Langill. Everyone has a different memory of what happened and what was important. For those who knew and loved Ellen Langill of Waukesha, who died on Aug. 16, it was her love of family, community, education, history, writing and teaching that filled her days and her heart.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | 115-year-old monument in Union Cemetery restored | By Darren Schacht
Washington County, WI – Diane Hupfer (nee Schloemer) of West Bend and Darren Schacht of Milwaukee, two passionate genealogists, meet by chance at the Washington County Historical Society and discover not only do they have a distant family connection but they each possess information that could help the other flesh out a clearer picture of their shared relatives, nearly 80 years since that generation had passed.
Comments / 0