ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisa County, VA

New program gives Louisa residents free car repairs and students more experience

By Caroline Coleburn
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SCZQH_0hwSpmx700

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- As inflation continues to impact American families , one of the biggest hits is going to car repairs. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that motor vehicle parts and equipment rose 14.9% in just the last year alone.

For some, that means having to put off car repairs or turn to public transportation to get to work and school. But for others who live in rural parts of Virginia, lack of public transportation is making the trip even more difficult.

That's why Louisa County has launched a new program called "Wheels for Work" to help repair residents' cars without the hefty price tag that many can’t afford.

"The inflation is absolutely crushing many of our families," explained Louisa County Resource Council executive director Lloyd Runnett. "Because of the gas prices, the food prices, it's just really, really putting pressure on them that is creating a lot of issues in their family."

Runnett said the council helps hundreds of residents make ends meet, and a recent study showed several of the people they help have car issues.

With the help of the career and technical education students at Louisa County High School, as well as some local repair and parts shops, the council is now able to grant five people a month a $500 voucher. The council pays for the car parts, and the students handle the repairs.

"They get the experience of working on the cars, but they also get the experience helping their community while they're learning a new career," said Runnett.

"It goes to show like, you're helping out someone who really needs it," noted LCHS senior Nick Riley. "You're helping out your own community. So I mean, it feels good."

The resource council said they’ve already received dozens of applications from residents hoping to benefit from the new program, and you must already be receiving help from the council to qualify.

They are also taking donations, so they can hopefully help more than five families a month.

Comments / 1

Related
Margaret Minnicks

Information about the upcoming State Fair of Virginia

The State Fair of Virginia returns to Caroline County, Virginia in full capacity this year. Because of the pandemic, there was no fair in 2020. In 202l, it returned but only on a limited basis. This is the first time the fair is returning to normal with all the traditional attractions, rides, live animals, farm equipment, crafts, and lots of food. There is much to see and do for adults and kids. There will be a petting zoo and pony rides for kids.
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisa, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Cars
County
Louisa County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Louisa County, VA
Government
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cars#Food Prices#More Experience#Gas Prices#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Inside Nova

'Swatting' incidents hit schools across Virginia

Schools in Loudoun, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties were among several across the state on Monday to fall victim to fake calls reporting an active shooter. In Loudoun County, someone called 911 to falsely report an active shooter event at Loudoun Valley and Loudoun County high schools on Monday afternoon. School...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Collision, wreck on Shenandoah Valley Railroad

September 19, 1889 — Two freight trains on the Shenandoah Valley Railroad came in collision at Buena Vista station, last Thursday, making a bad wreck of two engines and a number of cars, killing instantly one of the firemen, James Callian, a young man of Roanoke. The northbound freight,...
LURAY, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

51K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy